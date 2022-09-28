Bill Knight Automotive fall athletes of the week: Owasso's Addy Ewing, Union's Sidney Smith, Regent Prep's Jeremiah Tangren

SOFTBALL

Addy Ewing, Owasso, Jr.

Pitched an 11-0 win over Union on Monday and closed an 8-5 win over Coweta on Tuesday. Didn't allow a run in both games and no hits against Coweta.

VOLLEYBALL

Sidney Smith, Union, Sr.

Named MVP of the Stillwater Invitational after recording 49 kills, 13 digs and eight aces last week. Led the Redhawks to redemption wins over Mustang and Stillwater, who defeated Union previously this season. The Redhawks have shut out their past three opponents.

CROSS COUNTRY

Jeremiah Tangren, Regent Prep, Fr.

Won the Edmond Pre-State 3A division with a 5k time of 16:27 on Saturday. Finished third the week prior at the Missouri Southern Stampede gold division behind runners from Missouri and Kansas.