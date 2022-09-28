 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bill Knight Automotive fall athletes of the week: Owasso's Addy Ewing, Union's Sidney Smith, Regent Prep's Jeremiah Tangren

  • 0

SOFTBALL

Addy Ewing, Owasso, Jr.

Pitched an 11-0 win over Union on Monday and closed an 8-5 win over Coweta on Tuesday. Didn't allow a run in both games and no hits against Coweta.

VOLLEYBALL

Sidney Smith, Union, Sr.

Named MVP of the Stillwater Invitational after recording 49 kills, 13 digs and eight aces last week. Led the Redhawks to redemption wins over Mustang and Stillwater, who defeated Union previously this season. The Redhawks have shut out their past three opponents.

CROSS COUNTRY

Jeremiah Tangren, Regent Prep, Fr.

Won the Edmond Pre-State 3A division with a 5k time of 16:27 on Saturday. Finished third the week prior at the Missouri Southern Stampede gold division behind runners from Missouri and Kansas.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers has his say on the NFL's greatest ever coach

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert