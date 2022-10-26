Bill Knight Automotive Fall Athletes of the Week: Jenks' Maren Johnson, Bishop Kelley's Rowan Meyers

VOLLEYBALL
Maren Johnson, Jenks, Jr.
Led Jenks in kills all three matches of the 6A state tournament as the Trojans finished runners-up. Recorded 27 kills and 3 blocks in a 3-1 quarterfinal win over Broken Arrow.
CROSS COUNTRY
Rowan Meyers, Bishop Kelley, So.
Ran a 17:08 5k to finish third at the Ponca City Regional. The Comets won the meet with 51 overall points and claimed a spot in the 5A state championships this Saturday in Edmond.
Bryce McKinnis
Sports Writer
I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.
