Bill Knight Automotive Fall Athletes of the Week: Jenks' Maren Johnson, Bishop Kelley's Rowan Meyers

VOLLEYBALL

Maren Johnson, Jenks, Jr.

Led Jenks in kills all three matches of the 6A state tournament as the Trojans finished runners-up. Recorded 27 kills and 3 blocks in a 3-1 quarterfinal win over Broken Arrow.

CROSS COUNTRY

Rowan Meyers, Bishop Kelley, So.

Ran a 17:08 5k to finish third at the Ponca City Regional. The Comets won the meet with 51 overall points and claimed a spot in the 5A state championships this Saturday in Edmond.

