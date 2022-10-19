Bill Knight Automotive Fall Athletes of the Week: Holland Hall's Kate Hook, Broken Arrow's Emma Trine, Jenks' Kate Barber

Setter led the Class 3A Dutch to its first state championship in school history Saturday over Rejoice Christian. Hook led the Dutch in assists this season with 832, was second in aces with 59 and third in kills with 261.
SOFTBALL
Emma Trine, Broken Arrow, Sr.
Northeastern State first base commit delivered game-deciding hits in the runner-up Tigers’ 6A state tournament wins over Owasso and Jenks last week in Oklahoma City.
CROSS COUNTRY
Kate Barber, Jenks, Fr.
Ran a 19:40 5k to finish second at the Frontier Conference meet in Muskogee on Oct. 11 while leading the Trojans to an overall team win.
I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.