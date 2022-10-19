 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bill Knight Automotive Fall Athletes of the Week: Holland Hall's Kate Hook, Broken Arrow's Emma Trine, Jenks' Kate Barber

  • Updated
  • 0

VOLLEYBALL

Kate Hook, Holland Hall, Sr.

Setter led the Class 3A Dutch to its first state championship in school history Saturday over Rejoice Christian. Hook led the Dutch in assists this season with 832, was second in aces with 59 and third in kills with 261.

SOFTBALL

Emma Trine, Broken Arrow, Sr.

Northeastern State first base commit delivered game-deciding hits in the runner-up Tigers’ 6A state tournament wins over Owasso and Jenks last week in Oklahoma City.

CROSS COUNTRY

Kate Barber, Jenks, Fr.

Ran a 19:40 5k to finish second at the Frontier Conference meet in Muskogee on Oct. 11 while leading the Trojans to an overall team win.

People are also reading…

The Spartans have no doubt been dominant, but Union might have something to say about that. Plus, Dean and Barry break down their top games this week: Grove at Collinsville and Muskogee at Booker T. Washington. Also, Rejoice Christian offense comes up big without its star quarterback.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What to know about the NFL and concussions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert