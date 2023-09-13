VOLLEYBALL

Caroline Wood, Jenks, Sr.

Libero has been instrumental in the Trojans’ 14-2 start to the season, including a Bishop Kelley Tournament of Champions title over the weekend. In the tournament, Jenks knocked off Stillwater, Bishop Kelley, Mount St. Mary, Fayetteville (AR) and Norman North en route to the title. Wood has 218 digs so far this season and is averaging 4.7 digs per set, to go along with 20 aces.

CROSS COUNTRY

Bella Nelson, Owasso, Jr.

Claimed a gold medal at the Army National Guard meet at Camp Gruber over the weekend with a winning time of 19:39 in the 5K race. She won by a comfortable 20 seconds and helped Owasso to the team title, as well.

SOFTBALL

Ava Yocham, Bristow, Sr.

Led the Purple Pirates' offense last week with a .533 batting average, two home runs and seven stolen bases, while also not striking out at the plate. Bristow is off to a 16-7 overall start this season, and the Purple Pirates are 4-2 in District 4A-7 play.

To nominate a player of the week, send email to barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

