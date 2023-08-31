CROSS COUNTRY

Tennyson Housley, Lincoln Christian, Fr.

Made a big first impression in her cross country career, winning the mile-long Lincoln Christian meet with a time of 5:18. Her time set a new course record by 21 seconds, and she finished six seconds ahead of second-place finisher, Jenks’ Kate Barber.

VOLLEYBALL

Tara Robles, Glenpool, Sr.

Setter is driving the Warriors’ offense early on this season and averaging 43 assists per match. Glenpool is ranked third in Class 5A, and the Warriors are 12-2 to start the season.

SOFTBALL

Kensley Allen, Hilldale, Jr.

Third baseman helped carry the Hornets to a 2-1 week, where Hilldale posted two district victories over Catoosa. Allen went 9-for-17 with two doubles and eight RBIs.

