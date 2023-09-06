CROSS COUNTRY

Owen Schwerdtfeger, Metro Christian, Jr.

Dominated the Claremore Sequoyah meet and finished the 2-mile race at 11:17, beating the next runner by 32 seconds.

VOLLEYBALL

Savannah Shubert, Summit Christian, Sr.

Middle blocker was instrumental in the Eagles going 6-1 last week, including going 5-0 at the Hulbert tournament. Shubert averaged 3.4 service aces with 8.9 kills and 4.6 digs per match.

SOFTBALL

Serenity Rex, Henryetta, So.

Pitcher/infielder led the Golden Knights to a 3-0 week by going 8-for-11 at the plate with 10 RBI. She also picked up one pitching victory while allowing only one hit and striking out six. Henryetta is 17-5 this season.

To nominate a player of the week, send email to barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

