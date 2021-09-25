Bill Haisten: You won’t believe this – 47 penalties as Choctaw defeats Booker T. Washington

CHOCTAW — Weeks ago, as I examined the 2021 schedule and circled attractive match-ups, one in particular jumped off the page.
Booker T. Washington at Choctaw. Micah Tease, Gentry Williams and the Hornets against last year’s Class 6AII silver medalist.
Sign me up.
As the unbeaten, third-ranked Hornets and the second-ranked, once-beaten Yellowjackets were reunited for a district-play-opening clash of championship contenders, I thought this might be a beautiful display of Oklahoma high school football. A possible classic.
Instead, by halftime, the combined totals were equal on penalties and points. There were 15 penalties and only 15 points.
By game’s end, there were two stories. First, Choctaw needed a second-half rally to prevail 29-20 and sentence Booker T. to its first loss of the season.
The second story centered on penalties. This was an extremely messy and frequently chippy contest. The tone was set before sundown, when — at the end of the second play of the game — players were involved in a skirmish near the Choctaw bench.
The fighting occurred not on the Choctaw sideline, but literally near the actual bench positioned about 10 yards from the sideline.
If the first-half total of 15 penalties seems like a big number (and it was a big number), get a load of this: during the second half, according to Choctaw’s official statistician, the Hornets and Yellowjackets were penalized 32 additional times.
In my mind, when a team is penalized more than eight times in a game, it’s a problem. These teams were penalized a combined total of 47 times, and that number doesn’t include the six occasions when there were offsetting infractions that didn’t count statistically.
In my lifetime of watching football, I’ve never seen this many penalties. I felt sorry for the spectators on both sides of the field.
After the first-quarter incident near the Yellowjacket bench, officials informed both teams that every player on the field had, in effect, committed a personal foul. A second personal foul would result in ejection. The officials were trying to purge the chippy stuff.
Williams, the gifted and heavily recruited Hornet who had been involved in the early skirmish, was ejected during the second period for having been flagged for a second personal foul.
The second foul wasn’t a dirty play. It was a bang-bang play near the Choctaw sideline, with Williams making contact with a Yellowjacket receiver after he had stepped out of bounds.
This three-hour, 13-minute exercise was hard to watch and has to be really disappointing for a Booker T. Washington squad that had started the season so impressively.
Against a Choctaw team that nearly beat Bixby in last year’s 6AII title contest, Booker T. closed the first half and opened the second half in a stylish manner. A Deon McKinney Jr. touchdown run was followed by a fantastic goal-line stand from the Hornet defense.
Choctaw went to the halftime locker room with an 8-7 lead, but the Hornets had the momentum advantage.
After receiving the second-half kickoff — and after having struggled to get anything going in the opening half – BTW staggered the Bill Jensen Field homecoming crowd with a two-play, 80-yard drive.
After a 47-yard dash by McKinney, Lathan Boone lofted a 33-yard touchdown pass to Tease. Booker T. had taken a 14-8 advantage. The big crowd became awfully quiet.
Quarterbacked by Steele Wasel, Choctaw answered with two touchdown possessions. Within a third-quarter span of five minutes, running back C.J. Smith scored twice.
With 3½ minutes left to play — and as the Hornets had a one-score deficit at 22-14 — Wasel and the Choctaw offense stayed on the field for a fourth-and-5 play. Wasel fired a fastball to Jax Burchett, who made a remarkable catch for the conversion. La’Trell Way’s 2-yard touchdown resulted in a 29-14 difference.
The Hornets got a fourth-quarter TD from Ethan Washington.
When Choctaw lost by seven points at Dallas Jesuit on Sept. 10, the Yellowjackets committed 15 penalties. That’s a lot of penalties.
Because I have a deadline, there’s not time to determine whether a combined total of 47 penalties is a record of some sort.
CHOCTAW 29, BOOKER T. WASHINGTON 20
BTW;0;7;7;6;—;20
Choctaw;8;0;14;7;—;29
Choctaw: Jax Smith 8 pass from Steele Wasel (CJ Smith run).
BTW: Deon McKinney Jr. 5 run (Jackson Marsh kick).
BTW: Micah Tease 33 pass from Lathan Boone (Jackson Marsh kick).
Choctaw: CJ Smith 1 run (Tommy Yousey kick).
Choctaw: CJ Smith 1 run (Tommy Yousey kick).
Choctaw: La’Trell Way 2 run (Tommy Yousey kick).
BTW: Ethan Washington 1 run (kick failed).