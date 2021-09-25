Bill Haisten: You won’t believe this – 47 penalties as Choctaw defeats Booker T. Washington

In my mind, when a team is penalized more than eight times in a game, it’s a problem. These teams were penalized a combined total of 47 times, and that number doesn’t include the six occasions when there were offsetting infractions that didn’t count statistically.

In my lifetime of watching football, I’ve never seen this many penalties. I felt sorry for the spectators on both sides of the field.

After the first-quarter incident near the Yellowjacket bench, officials informed both teams that every player on the field had, in effect, committed a personal foul. A second personal foul would result in ejection. The officials were trying to purge the chippy stuff.

Williams, the gifted and heavily recruited Hornet who had been involved in the early skirmish, was ejected during the second period for having been flagged for a second personal foul.

The second foul wasn’t a dirty play. It was a bang-bang play near the Choctaw sideline, with Williams making contact with a Yellowjacket receiver after he had stepped out of bounds.

This three-hour, 13-minute exercise was hard to watch and has to be really disappointing for a Booker T. Washington squad that had started the season so impressively.