Bill Haisten: Without Bixby, there's a wide-open run for the Class 6AII title

Yet another statistic that defines the Bixby dynasty: In their most recent meetings with Stillwater, Deer Creek, Choctaw, Booker T. Washington, Sand Springs and Muskogee, the Spartans prevailed by a combined overall score of 359-72.

On average, Bixby beat those opponents 60-12.

In Class 6A and, since 2014, 6AI, a Tulsa-area school won every football championship in 1996-2021. The breakdown: Jenks with 15 titles, Union with eight, Owasso with two and Broken Arrow with one.

In 2014-21, 6AII football essentially was the Bixby Invitational. Booker T. Washington was the 2017 champion. Otherwise, Bixby owned 6AII with seven titles.

There’s a new force at the 6AI level: currently top-ranked Bixby. As a first-year 6AI program, unbeaten Bixby already has defeated Owasso by 35 points, has a 52-game win streak and this week opens District 6AI-1 play at Norman North.

Barry Lewis’ 6AII rankings have Gage Gundy and the Stillwater Pioneers at the top, followed by Deer Creek (Bixby’s championship-game victim last season) and Choctaw.

At No. 4 is Booker T. Washington, a 1-2 squad that plays a very interesting 6AII-2 opener this week. The Hornets visit Bartlesville.

Lawton is on the fringe of 6AII contention. Muskogee is a surprising 3-0. Sand Springs recovered from last week’s trip to Bixby and defeated Ponca City 48-25 on Friday.

Bixby is so remarkably good that a team can be smashed by the Spartans — as Sand Springs was, 67-3 — and still be considered a team to watch in 6AII.

While Sand Springs coach Bobby Klinck has inexperienced personnel at all three levels of his defense, he’s got playmakers like Brody Rutledge (who had 11 catches for 216 yards against Ponca City) and two quarterbacks who can move the offense. On Friday, Marek Matheson and Easton Webb were a combined 15-of-20 passing for 271 yards.

As Muskogee visits this week, Sand Springs also has a compelling district opener. Klinck’s priority: fewer flags. The Sandites finished with a Friday total of 15 penalties (three of which wiped out Sand Springs touchdowns).

Blessed with beautiful arm talent, Webb soon will be universally known in the Tulsa-area football community. He certainly doesn’t look like a ninth-grader. If you see Webb on the field and aren’t aware of his classification, you might presume he’s a senior.

Asked for a big-picture look at 6AII, Klinck referred first to Stillwater, Choctaw and Deer Creek.

“All three of those programs are phenomenal, and in different ways, too,” Klinck said. “I think Booker T. will get it turned around. They’ve played some tough competition.

“Muskogee is doing a heck of a job with a young team. I put us (Sand Springs) right where Muskogee’s at.”

Booker T. captured its most recent state title five years ago. Otherwise, none of this season’s 6AII contenders has experienced championship glory in a long time.

Deer Creek hasn’t scored a gold-ball trophy since 2000. The Muskogee community hasn’t celebrated a championship since the 1986 Class 5A finale, when Glen Bell rushed for 203 yards in a 14-12 victory over Booker T. Washington.

For Stillwater (1967), Sand Springs (1966) and Choctaw (1960), it’s been an eternity since any of those towns savored a title.

Bixby’s 6AI departure results in fresh storylines and a wide-open competition for the 6AII championship.