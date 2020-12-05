Bill Haisten: With unbelievable crunch-time defense, it’s Bixby again in Class 6AII

Before that takeaway, it felt like Bixby was in real trouble. It felt inevitable that Choctaw would take the lead for the first time.

With 2½ minutes left, the Yellowjackets converted on a fourth-down pass. Again, Choctaw had momentum and Wasel – a talented 10th-grader who passed for 324 yards – seemed destined for a special finish.

Bixby responded with staggering pressure. Linebacker Jack Puckett sacked Wasel for a loss of 5. On the next play, Puckett again got a sack, dropping the Yellowjacket QB for a loss of 4.

Before a fourth-and-6 snap from the Spartan 45, as the clock ticked down to 15 seconds left and then to 10, Choctaw fans screamed for the ball to be snapped. Wasel seemed to have difficulty in getting a play-call from his sideline.

Finally, at about the five-second mark, Wasel received the snap from center. Again, there was Puckett, along with linebacker Jersey Robb.

Again, there was a sack.

The clock rolled to zeroes, and again, Bixby was the 6AII champ.