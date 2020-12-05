Bill Haisten: With unbelievable crunch-time defense, it’s Bixby again in Class 6AII

EDMOND — It’s difficult to calculate the improbability of what happened here on Saturday night.
Bixby brought to Wantland Stadium a 35-game win streak. In 23 of those games, the Spartans scored at least 45 points.
In 12 of those games, the Spartans scored at least 60.
Against Choctaw in the Class 6AII championship game, a crowd of 5,400 saw Bixby score 17 points during the game’s first 15 minutes – and never score again.
By game’s end, however, the Spartans of 2020 did what their 2019, 2018, 2016, 2015 and 2014 predecessors did: they danced away with the state title.
With unbelievable crunch-time defense, Bixby prevailed 17-14. Neither team scored during the second half.
At 11-0, coach Loren Montgomery’s Spartans concluded another perfect season.
Superstar junior running back Braylin Presley rushed for 206 yards. His Spartan teammates mustered a combined total of only 86 yards, and still the win streak was extended to 36.
During class reunions in 20 or 30 and even 50 years, these Choctaw challengers will reminisce sadly about their inability to capitalize on chances to knock out the kings of 6AII.
With 11:12 left in the fourth period, on a third-and-5 play from the Bixby 7-yard line, Choctaw quarterback Steele Wasel targeted Wesley Zeigler at the front-left edge of the end zone. Bixby sophomore Jakeb Snyder made a phenomenal play, executing and interception and a 29-yard return.
Before that takeaway, it felt like Bixby was in real trouble. It felt inevitable that Choctaw would take the lead for the first time.
With 2½ minutes left, the Yellowjackets converted on a fourth-down pass. Again, Choctaw had momentum and Wasel – a talented 10th-grader who passed for 324 yards – seemed destined for a special finish.
Bixby responded with staggering pressure. Linebacker Jack Puckett sacked Wasel for a loss of 5. On the next play, Puckett again got a sack, dropping the Yellowjacket QB for a loss of 4.
Before a fourth-and-6 snap from the Spartan 45, as the clock ticked down to 15 seconds left and then to 10, Choctaw fans screamed for the ball to be snapped. Wasel seemed to have difficulty in getting a play-call from his sideline.
Finally, at about the five-second mark, Wasel received the snap from center. Again, there was Puckett, along with linebacker Jersey Robb.
Again, there was a sack.
The clock rolled to zeroes, and again, Bixby was the 6AII champ.
Last year’s Bixby-Stillwater title game was a showcase of big, dazzling offense. On Saturday, the Spartans had more penalty yards (35) than passing yards (34), but finished with 10 sacks and won in a decidedly uncharacteristic manner.
It should be noted that while Bixby senior quarterback Mason Williams struggled to complete passes against a very good Choctaw defense, he ad-libbed with important, timely scrambles and had 51 rushing yards.
The defining statistic for Williams isn’t yardage or touchdowns. It’s this: he was 36-1 as the Spartans’ starting QB, with three titles.
In that his record was achieved at a bigger-school level, it’s as impressive a three-year run of quarterback leadership as you’ll ever see.
After three seasons of seeing Bixby’s football team with consistently greater point totals than the Bixby basketball team, and seeing the football Spartans gash opponents like Jenks with outrageous statistics and scoring, there develops an expectation that these guys can function like a beautiful machine against any opponent.
Choctaw wasn’t just any opponent. As the Yellowjackets learned in a brutally painful manner, Bixby wasn’t just any champion.
