Bill Haisten: With the state’s second-longest streak, Collinsville gets another gut-check win

COLLINSVILLE — Hey, Kevin Jones — your football team’s 2022 record remains unblemished and your win streak has been extended to 19 games.

What is the more prevalent emotion?

Relief or joy?

“Relief, for sure,” Jones replied, “but I’m starting to get happy now.”

As the coach unwound from the stress of a wild final sequence, fifth-ranked Collinsville Cardinals had dodged Bishop Kelley’s upset bid at Sallee Field.

With 1:47 left to play and Collinsville clinging to a seven-point lead, Kelley’s offense was at the Cardinal 1-yard. Fourth-and-goal. It felt as though this District 5A-4 battle would be pushed to overtime, but the Comets’ shotgun snap was mishandled and the Cardinal defense capitalized with a stop.

On the next play, Cardinal offensive coordinator Tyler Chronister jolted the visitors with a fantastic play-call. The Kelley defense expected Collinsville to be conservative and attempt to burn the remaining time.

Instead, Chronister gave quarterback Kaden Rush the green light on a deep-shot pass play.

Rush found wide-open Hudson Henslick with a perfect rainbow pass. Henslick made the catch at the Collinsville 40 and finished with a sprint to the end zone for a 97-yard touchdown. Kelley responded with a hurry-up drive and Stice Smith’s 3-yard TD with 19 seconds left.

Henslick collected Kelley’s ensuing onside kick on a high hop, securing for Collinsville a 28-21 win.

As Bixby obliterated Southmoore 80-0 on Friday, the Spartans’ historic victory streak now is at 54 games. Oklahoma’s next-best streak: defending Class 5A champion Collinsville and Timberlake each with 19 consecutive wins. Timberlake is the defending Class C eight-man champion.

An additional Collinsville milestone: 29 consecutive regular-season wins.

“Until yesterday, I really had no idea where our streak stood in the state as a whole,” said Jones, a former Kelley assistant. “It’s great for our program and our community, but I’m telling you — I’m very happy to get this one tonight.

“Kelley is the best 1-4 football team in the state of Oklahoma. They’ve had a very difficult schedule, but they are big and physical. I knew this wouldn’t be easy.”

Before he took another question, Jones added, “Can I say one more thing? (Chronister) became our coordinator in 2020. We’ve lost only one time with him in that position. He’s amazing. He’s not afraid to take chances and be aggressive.”

The 14-0 Cardinals of 2021 were loaded with difference-making seniors. That season concluded with Collinsville’s incredibly dramatic conquest of McAlester — 42-35 in the 5A title game played at Edmond. If any one game qualified as the Oklahoma Game of the Year in 2021, it was Collinsville-McAlester.

If that contest and outcome weren’t sufficiently unforgettable, Collinsville residents celebrated the Cardinals’ first state football championship that same night. There was an after-midnight parade on Main Street.

Jones’ 2022 Cardinals have 16 first-year starters on offense and defense. Rush is a brilliant high school quarterback — a capable passer and an extremely physical and fairly shifty ball-carrier.

Against Kelley, Rush (a former linebacker) and Henslick (a wrestling champion) were playmakers. Rush found Blake Gilkey for a 5-yard TD and Jack Keith for a 30-yard score. Preceding Henslick’s 97-yard dagger touchdown was his 16-yard TD on a run play.

Smith was an extremely effective run-game weapon for Kelley, scoring twice and getting positive yardage all night. The Comets got an additional TD from 6-foot-4 Sam Rhoades, who collected a 14-yard pass from Austin Munson.

At the midseason mark, and in spite of an injury sustained by a player — Zach Stein — who is among the best two-way performers in the Tulsa area, Collinsville is 5-0 overall and 2-0 in 5A-4. Next week, the Cardinals bus to Tulsa for a clash with the Hale Rangers.

Stein is a 215-pound senior who lines up as a receiver, an H-back, a running back and a linebacker. He now, Jones reports, is recovering from knee surgery and is expected to be back on the field in four weeks.

Because Collinsville is so inexperienced, McAlester, Del City, OKC Bishop McGuinness and Coweta are most frequently mentioned as being this season’s favorites in 5A. Collinsville has three sophomore starters on offense. Defensively, there are two sophomores and a freshman.

Linebacker Scott Rigby is the first ninth-grader since Levi Draper to have become a Cardinal starter. Draper was a Collinsville freshman nine years ago.

If such a young Cardinal team can advance to the second round of the postseason, Jones said, “then who knows? By that time, maybe we can grow into something special.”

Collinsville now has recorded gut-check victories at Bartlesville and over a Kelley squad that, as Jones says, is a lot better than 1-4 would indicate.

On the value of being in a program and in a community that haven’t experienced a varsity football defeat in 21 months, Jones said, “That’s definitely something we have going for us. When we step out there, our kids expect to win.”

COLLINSVILLE 28, BISHOP KELLEY 14

Kelley;0;7;7;7;--;21

Collinsville;0;14;0;14;--;28

Collinsville: Blake Gilkey 5 pass from Kaden Rush (Tyler Attaway kick).

Kelley: Stice Smith 3 run (Evan Nitchals kick).

Collinsville: Jack Keith 30 pass from Rush (Attaway kick).

Kelley: Sam Rhoades 14 pass from Austin Munson (Nitchals kick).

Collinsville: Hudson Henslick 16 run (Attaway kick).

Collinsville: Henslick 97 pass from Rush (Attaway kick).

Kelley: Smith 3 run (Nitchals kick).