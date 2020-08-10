Like so many other working people, football coaches are fueled by caffeine.
Owasso’s Bill Blankenship is a Mountain Dew man. Union’s Kirk Fridrich is loyal to Diet Coke. Edison’s Tony Daniels goes with the potent combination of unsweetened tea and coffee.
On Monday, within minutes of having bolted out of bed at 4 a.m., Daniels worked on his double-shot of caffeine goodness. He also was energized by the adrenaline that drives all football people on the first day of practice.
As preseason camps began for all Oklahoma high schools, Daniels joined his assistant coaches and 50 players for an 8 a.m. session that by first-day standards was fairly polished.
In 2019, with 1,812-yard, 26-touchdown running back Sevion Morrison, Edison celebrated its first district title and first postseason victory since 1992.
In 2020, Morrison is a Nebraska freshman, and there’s no guarantee there will be a football season for his former Edison teammates or any other Oklahoma high school squad.
The coronavirus threat resulted in the cancellation of high school basketball state tournaments and high school spring sports, and it could have the same impact on Oklahoma high school football.
If major-college football decision-makers decide to cancel their fall season, it seems likely high school officials would feel pressured to do the same.
“It could all be canceled tomorrow,” Daniels said. “It could be canceled later tonight. Not knowing what the next day will bring, it definitely is a little more challenging.”
At the college level, there is the possibility of a season that would begin in January or beyond. If necessary, there is the potential also for a spring high school football season in Oklahoma.
Unless Daniels is told to stand down, he will continue with his early morning consumption of tea and coffee, and he will continue to coach the Eagles. He and his assistants did so Monday while wearing the accessory — a face covering — that defines the weirdness of 2020.
At 8 a.m., the temperature was 80. There was a bit of a breeze, so it was nice to be on Edison’s midtown campus and to experience the sights and sounds of a football practice. By 10 o’clock, however, the temperature was 88. On the turf, the discomfort level was well beyond 88.
Among the more conspicuous of the Eagles was Chris McClellan, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound defensive lineman who has scholarship offers from Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Memphis, Iowa State and Kansas State.
“He’s a freak athletically,” Daniels reports, but will McClellan actually get a junior season?
“A lot of (the players) ask me, ‘Coach, are we going to have a season?’” Daniels said. “I tell them, ‘From what I know and where we’re at, yes, we’re still practicing and getting ready like we’re going to play games.’”
The Grady Skillern All City Preview, an annual scrimmage ritual for Tulsa Public Schools teams, is scheduled for Aug. 20-21. At LaFortune Stadium on Sept. 4, Edison is scheduled to open its regular season against Sapulpa.
For several weeks, while masked and distanced, the Edison Eagles did all of the strength-and-conditioning work they were allowed to do. The worst sound in the world is the sound of a wake-up alarm, and yet the Edison coaches and players were on their practice field early Monday, grinding in the heat and hoping for a season that may not occur.
At every high school in Oklahoma, these coaches and kids deserve 100% of your respect. They’ve got 100% of mine.
