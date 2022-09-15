Bill Haisten: Why does Booker T's football team only have 50 players on it?

The quote of the week was provided by Eli Brown III, who recalled his 1996-2000 experience as a Booker T. Washington High School student-athlete.

“During that time, 80% of the basketball talent in Tulsa was walking the halls at Booker T. Washington,” Brown says. “Our freshman team had close to 22 kids. We had just about the same number on the JV team and then 15 varsity guys. Coach (Nate) Harris could do a platoon system — substitute all five guys at once, and there would be no drop-off.

“We had guys who couldn’t make the team here, but they went to other schools and became starters. Booker T. had so much talent in those years. Athletes everywhere. When I was a freshman, Ryan Humphrey was a senior. Fifteen or 20 Division I college coaches would be at our practice.”

Today, Eli Brown is BTW’s head basketball coach. With Class 5A resources and much less manpower than was the case when BTW won state titles in 1995, 1996, 1997 and 1999, his Hornets compete in Class 6A — the state’s largest classification.

When the 2017 Booker T. Washington football team won the 6AII title, 80 players were on the roster. In 2021, coach Jonathan Brown had a roster of 40 players.

Fifty kids are playing Booker T. football this season, and they’re doing so as 80-man rosters are common in 6AII. Choctaw currently has 85 varsity players and a freshman football class of 45 athletes. Sand Springs has 83 varsity players and 41 freshmen.

The 2022 Hornets have 112 fewer varsity players than the Broken Arrow program.

“A few years ago, and even with our 2017 championship team, we didn’t have a lot of guys going both ways (playing both an offensive and defensive position),” Jonathan Brown said. “You might have a special player — like a Dax Hill or a JJ (Hester) or a Gentry Williams — who would play on both sides, but for the most part we had enough guys that we could keep our players fresh.”

Last year’s Hornets had 15 players who played on both sides of the ball.

“As far as people going both ways, we’re at a 5A level,” Jonathan Brown said. “Players usually don’t go both ways in 6A.”

The 2022 football Hornets are 1-2 after having rocked rival McLain 51-8 last week. In losses to Bentonville West and Del City, Booker T. Washington scored a combined total of only 13 points.

“It’s frustrating, for sure,” Jonathan Brown said. “I love these kids so much, but do I wish I had 80 players? Yeah. We just do the best we can with the kids we have.”

Several former Hornets now are flourishing at other schools. If they hadn’t left Booker T. Washington, DJ McKinney and Jaiden Carroll would be seniors in the Hornet backfield. Instead, McKinney has been fantastic at Union. As a junior last season, Carroll was a difference-maker as Jenks won the 6AI championship.

When the Presley family moved from north Tulsa, it had a long-term effect on two programs — Bixby’s and Booker T.’s.

“Massive impact,” Jonathan Brown said. “Historically massive.”

During the 2016 preseason, Brennan Presley was involved in a few practices with the Hornets. Brennan and Braylin were expected to be Hornets, but the family made the decision to relocate.

For championship Bixby teams, Brennan Presley was the state player of the year in 2019 and Braylin Presley won that distinction in 2020 and 2021.

‘A numbers game’

“Football is a numbers game,” said Gil Cloud, who last year retired as the Tulsa Public Schools athletic director. “When schools compete against other schools that have 3,000-4,000 more students, the playing field is not even.”

As Eli Brown III looked in amazement at photos of the new football facilities at Union, he recited the enrollment figures of super heavyweights Union (4,525), Broken Arrow (5,559), Jenks (3,558) and Owasso (2,880).

“These are teams we’ve got to play,” Eli Brown said.

In football, Class 6AI is occupied by the state’s 16 largest high schools. The next 16 are in Class 6AII. According to the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, Booker T. Washington’s enrollment of 1,284 ranks 31st in Oklahoma — barely positioning the football Hornets in 6AI and the basketball Hornets in 6A.

If BTW had 30 fewer students, the Hornets would be in Class 5A.

Academically, U.S. News & World Report rates BTW as the Tulsa area’s No. 1 public high school. BTW’s college readiness score is by far the best in the area.

Tulsa Public Schools district students can’t simply enroll at Booker T. Washington. As BTW is a magnet school with high academic standards, students must apply to be admitted and must hit specific benchmarks to qualify.

There is an admittance mechanism known as “principal’s discretion.” TPS athletic director Mick Wilson says 5% of the spots in each BTW senior class, junior class, sophomore class and freshman class is reserved for “principal’s discretion” students.

Those students may not hit or exceed the target on academic requirements, but they are accepted typically because they are close academically and known to be solid kids.

Occasionally, those “principal’s discretion” students also happen to be talented athletes. It can make a difference if a kid is an especially gifted athlete, but the 5% limit doesn’t allow for a great influx of new students who could take the football roster from 50 players to 65.

Declining participation is “a national trend,” Wilson reports.

“It’s not just a problem in Tulsa,” he said. “I think it’s a problem in Dallas, in Memphis and in Little Rock. I think urban football has real problems right now. Oklahoma City is having the same problems. People moving into suburban areas — that could be part of the issue.

“We (at Tulsa Public Schools) have nine high schools, and some of our counterparts are districts with one high school — and we’re competing against that one high school.”

At the 10 TPS middle schools, Wilson states, football participation numbers actually are up this year.

“It’s a good problem when we’re running short on football helmets,” Wilson said, “and we’re scrambling to find football helmets for our kids. That’s a pretty good sign.”

Expectations don’t change

With undersized but relentlessly aggressive players last season, Eli Brown III’s Hornets were 24-3. As he begins the countdown to the Oct. 1 start of preseason basketball practice, Jonathan Brown’s football Hornets were the preseason No. 1-ranked team in 6AII but stumbled to a 1-2 start.

BTW is off this week. Next week, in the District 6AII-1 opener for both teams, the Hornets visit Bartlesville.

Said Jonathan Brown: “This is what we have at Booker T. now: We’ll always have kids like Dax Hill and Micah Tease — guys who are good enough to play at Alabama or Michigan — but we don’t have as many of those mid-level guys who give us some depth. They’re the ones who give us 15 to 20 plays a game when we can rest the starters.”

If you accept a head-coaching position at Booker T. Washington, you accept the glory of the job — and the challenges and expectations.

In football, the Hornets have nine state titles. In boys’ basketball, there have been 16 championships. In 2019, the Bryce Thompson-Trey Phipps Hornets were 6A champs.

Expectations never waver: BTW is supposed to win and contend for titles.

Each of the Browns is a former Hornet athlete. Eli was a basketball player who graduated in 2000. During the ’90s, Jonathan was a BTW All-State football player. At Tennessee, he was Peyton Manning’s teammate and an All-SEC defensive end. In the 1998 NFL Draft, Jonathan was a third-round pick of the Green Bay Packers.

With a lot fewer players and assistant coaches than most of their opponents, Eli Brown and Jonathan Brown as Hornet head coaches are expected to win like BTW legends Nate Harris and Ed Lacy. The Browns, however, say there just aren’t as many varsity-viable football and basketball athletes at BTW as there were only a few years ago.

Eli Brown: “You used to see little kids playing basketball and football all the time. You don’t see nearly as much of that now. When they get to high school, they have no (sports history). That’s part of the problem.”

Jonathan Brown: “Eli and I have walked these halls continuously over the past couple of years, trying to recruit kids to come out for football and basketball. We just don’t have the guys — male athletes — walking around the building that we used to have.”