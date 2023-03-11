NORMAN — Losing becomes especially sickening when it happens like it happened to Broken Arrow on Saturday night.

Against defending champion Edmond North in the Class 6A championship game, the Tigers never trailed until the five-minute mark of the third period. Even after the Huskies had begun to surge and change the game’s personality, there was the thought that Broken Arrow had the weaponry to overcome a messy second-half start, reestablish its shot-making mojo and end its special season in the best way possible.

Instead, the entirety of Broken Arrow’s second half was a struggle offensively.

After having led by nine points late in the first half, the Tigers were doomed to a nine-point defeat — 58-49 — as Edmond North High School celebrated a historic weekend at the Lloyd Noble Center.

There are back-to-back titles both for the Edmond North basketball boys and girls, and there is this oddity: Involving the 6A girls and boys along with the 5A girls and boys, there were four title games played here on Saturday. The team that led at halftime wound up losing in each game.

At halftime of the final game of the Oklahoma high school season, Broken Arrow had a 32-28 advantage.

A DJ Howell free throw and a Connor Dow bucket gave the Tigers a 30-21 cushion with 1:56 remaining in the first half.

After that, the Huskies outscored Broken Arrow 37-19. The Tigers scored more second-quarter points (19) than second-half points (17).

After a 24-0 start, the Tigers were beaten in two of their final five games.

“I always feel like we’ve got the best players,” Edmond North coach Scott Norris said. The best of those players is Dylan Warlick, a 6-foot-5 junior who totaled 16 points and 11 rebounds.

In this same building a year ago, after Edmond North defeated Moore for the state title, Warlick expressed his belief that the Huskies would capture another gold ball in 2023.

When Broken Arrow was 6-of-21 on second-half shots from the field, the Huskies made good on Warlick’s prediction.

The Broken Arrow pregame storyline centered on coach Beau Wallace, who in 1997 was a senior guard for the Tiger team that won the only boys’ basketball title in school history. The 1997 Tigers became champions on the same Lloyd Noble Center court on which Broken Arrow-Edmond North would be played.

In mid-January, for the first time since 2018, Broken Arrow occupied the No. 1 position in the OSSAA’s Class 6A basketball rankings. At No. 2 was Edmond North. There were several really nice teams in 6A this season, but for two months it felt as though the Tigers and Huskies were on a championship-game collision course.

Among the Broken Arrow postgame storylines was Ethan Ellison’s limited playing time due to foul trouble. Instead of getting his usual 30-plus minutes, contributing a few buckets and providing solid defense both away from the basket and in the paint, Ellison totaled 21½ minutes, three shot attempts and two points.

In Dow’s next real game, he’ll be in an Oklahoma State uniform. In the finale of his beautiful prep career, he had to work extremely hard for his 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Tiger senior Justice Sutton was 4-of-5 on 3-pointers and closed with 14 points.

As Edmond North players, coaches and families convened for photos and happy chatter on the ramp that leads to the locker rooms, the hallway outside of the Broken Arrow locker room was as quiet as a library.

It’s always that way when the finish line doesn’t feel like a team expected it to feel. The Broken Arrow kids expected to be the ones posing for photos with the gold trophy.

A 27-3 record is phenomenal. However, when the third loss occurs on a championship stage, it'll be a while before the pain subsides for the Broken Arrow kids and coaches.

