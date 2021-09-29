Bill Haisten: Welcome back, Glenpool — after six tough years, the Warriors are winning again

This Glenpool team doesn’t seem to have superstar athletes like former Warrior running backs Courtney Tennial and Marco Nelson, but Maselera has a nice collection of players like Woods, like linemen Switzer McGeeley (a ninth-grader) and Delmekko Ratliff, and like alternating QBs Ashton Gorbet and Rueger Tatum (also a ninth-grader).

Senior safety Mike Edwards, Steve’s son, sustained a knee injury in August and may not play this season. During the most recent state wrestling tournament, Mike was the 4A runner-up at 126 pounds. It’s not yet known whether he’ll be medically cleared for football this season, but Mike definitely will wrestle for the Warriors and is committed to wrestle also at the Coast Guard Academy (a national power in Division III of the NCAA).

Even in retirement, Steve Edwards knows Glenpool’s personnel and storylines. When asked whether he expected the 2021 season to be better than any in 2015-20, Steve replied, “Did I see this coming? A little bit, yeah. This group is super close. There are about 15 players who are like brothers. They’ve been around each other since they were little bitty. That (chemistry) goes a long way — even more than talent.