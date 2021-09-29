Bill Haisten: Welcome back, Glenpool — after six tough years, the Warriors are winning again

GLENPOOL — About an hour into Glenpool’s Tuesday practice, Steve Edwards cruised onto the Chaffin Sports Complex property.
His mode of transportation: a beautiful, pearl white Harley Street Glide.
His attire: a hat, sunglasses, sleeveless T-shirt and shorts.
If there’s an official uniform for anyone who spends his retirement years on a pearl white Harley, it’s probably a hat, sunglasses, a sleeveless T-shirt and shorts.
Two seasons removed from the end of a glorious, 24-year run as the Glenpool football coach, Edwards didn’t make an appearance just so that everyone would be jealous of his motorcycle. He was there to get a look at the surprisingly surging Glenpool Warriors.
In 2008, Israel Maselera was the quarterback of Edwards’ Class 4A championship squad. That 14-0 team was the best in Glenpool history and dominated 4A in a manner comparable to what the 1997 Jenks Trojans did in 6A. The 2008 Warriors outscored opponents 509-50 and recorded eight shutout victories.
At the south end of the Glenpool stadium property stands a reminder of the Warriors’ former greatness. A billboard commemorates state titles in 2002 and 2008, along with runner-up finishes in 2003 and 2007.
The community became accustomed to highest-level football, and then 2015-20 happened. During those six seasons, the Warriors won only 14 times.
Today, Maselera is Glenpool’s first-year head coach. Through one month of his rookie season, the Warriors are winning again.
Welcome back, Glenpool. For a District 5A-4 contest on Friday night, the Warriors take a 3-1 record to Pryor.
When Maselera addresses his players, the message feels like a mission statement: “The one thing you can control is your effort. I don’t care if you mess up in a practice or game, as long as you’re going full speed. I can fix the other stuff. I don’t want to have to coach your effort.”
Glenpool has won both emphatically (40-0 at Skiatook on opening night) and dramatically (21-17 over Claremore last week).
In its 2019 homecoming game, Glenpool lost 50-0 to Edison. For the Warrior players who were sophomores that night — imagine the thrill of starting their senior season with a 40-0 road win. For everyone in the Glenpool program, the Skiatook outcome resulted in an adjustment of expectations.
The Claremore-Glenpool finish was crazy. With 31 seconds left in the district opener at Glenpool, Claremore had a 17-14 lead and possession of the football at the Warriors’ 33-yard line.
On fourth-and-2, there could have been punt or a run play. Instead, there was a Claremore pass attempt and a heroic response from Glenpool safety Demicah Woods: an interception near the Warriors’ sideline and a 70-yard return for the game-winning touchdown.
This Glenpool team doesn’t seem to have superstar athletes like former Warrior running backs Courtney Tennial and Marco Nelson, but Maselera has a nice collection of players like Woods, like linemen Switzer McGeeley (a ninth-grader) and Delmekko Ratliff, and like alternating QBs Ashton Gorbet and Rueger Tatum (also a ninth-grader).
Senior safety Mike Edwards, Steve’s son, sustained a knee injury in August and may not play this season. During the most recent state wrestling tournament, Mike was the 4A runner-up at 126 pounds. It’s not yet known whether he’ll be medically cleared for football this season, but Mike definitely will wrestle for the Warriors and is committed to wrestle also at the Coast Guard Academy (a national power in Division III of the NCAA).
Even in retirement, Steve Edwards knows Glenpool’s personnel and storylines. When asked whether he expected the 2021 season to be better than any in 2015-20, Steve replied, “Did I see this coming? A little bit, yeah. This group is super close. There are about 15 players who are like brothers. They’ve been around each other since they were little bitty. That (chemistry) goes a long way — even more than talent.
“Plus, Israel has always been a winner and a leader. He was that way as a quarterback. He was only about 5-foot-7 in high school, but when he had something to say, everyone listened.”
After concluding his college career as a Pittsburg State defensive back, Maselera joined the Glenpool staff in 2014. Last season, as the passing-game coordinator, he oversaw the program’s switch to a spread passing attack.
Among Maselera’s assistants are offensive line coach Brandon Webb, a former Owasso All-State selection who played at Oklahoma State in 2009-13; and Ted Smith, who is synonymous with Glenpool football.
In 1996, when Steve Edwards became the Glenpool head coach, he hired Smith to coordinate the defense. Now in his 26th season, Smith has coached Warrior defenses for as long as Gregg Popovich has coached the San Antonio Spurs.
When I spoke by speaker phone with Maselera on Monday, he said, “I get a lot of help from coach Smith.”
From his position in the coaches’ office, Smith got involved: “He’s just saying that because I’m standing here.”
Because Glenpool has “more kids out for football than we’ve had for several years,” Maselera says, there was a problem. Before the start of preseason practice, Glenpool had more 14 more players than it had helmets. Maselera got a generous assist from the Bixby and Hartshorne programs, each of which loaned surplus helmets to the Warriors.
The 2021 season is Glenpool’s fourth in Class 5A. With 732 students, Glenpool High School is the fourth-smallest in 5A.
“We’ve been winning and the town is fired up — looking into the future and seeing what’s possible,” said Maselera, whose 31st birthday is Thursday. “If everybody does what they’re supposed to do — and they don’t move out of the district — we would have a chance to be competitive at the 5A level.
“There are still growing pains, but we take it week by week.”