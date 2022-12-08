Bill Haisten: Warning – Bixby now on course to have great facilities, too

BIXBY — Two years ago, it was believed that Broken Arrow approached Loren Montgomery for a discussion of the head-coaching position in its football program.

Within a few days, it became known and celebrated in Bixby that Montgomery would remain the Spartans’ coach.

From the Tulsa World in mid-December of 2020: Sources report that the Bixby people didn’t just hold their breath and hope for the best. It is said that school officials very aggressively reminded Montgomery of his value within the community, and it is said also that the school district is committed to extensive facilities upgrades.

“These kids play so hard for Loren. It’s the greatest testament to any coach,” (then-Bixby athletic director) Jay Bittle said. “I was worried about Broken Arrow, but I thought also that Loren has a great situation in Bixby.”

The keyword in that reporting: facilities.

Having beaten Owasso 69-6 in last week’s Class 6AI title contest, the Bixby Spartans have been state champions in eight of the last nine seasons. They’ve done it in spite of facilities that aren’t nearly on the same level as what you would see at Union (the gold standard), Jenks, Broken Arrow, Owasso or even at Rejoice Christian (the small-school gold standard).

While outfitted with a beautiful new video board/scoreboard, Spartan Stadium is outdated and too small. The press box would be OK for a decent 5A program but not for the most currently successful program in the state, regardless of classification.

More than 100 players are on the Spartan varsity roster, but the Bixby locker room is outfitted with only one toilet, two urinals and three shower heads.

A few months ago, construction began on a new high school — a $72 million structure positioned immediately south of the stadium. It’ll be open for business in 2024.

Soon, Superintendent Rob Miller states, the Bixby Public Schools will get serious about extensive improvements for Montgomery’s football program.

“As part of the (2022) bond issue, we have some resources set aside for coaches’ locker rooms, coaches’ film rooms (and) conference rooms,” Miller said. “We haven’t decided how we’re going to do that yet. It may be an expansion of (Bixby’s current football building), or it may be a new stand-alone building just to the east.

“And then in (2027 or 2028), we’ll have a major renovation ... that will include a tear-down of our entire home stands and press box.”

Montgomery’s offseason strength-and-conditioning program has become famous, he says, because it has been such an integral factor in winning championships.

“Our weight room is top-notch, but we need to expand it,” Miller said. “We need more room because now we have seventh- and eighth-graders in our strength-and-conditioning program. (Montgomery is) building that framework for continued success into the future.

“When you look at the performance of our eighth-grade, ninth-grade and JV teams this year, they’ve been highly successful.”

Also, Miller adds, “(an indoor practice facility) will happen.”

That’s a huge “also.”

From a locker room that has one toilet, two urinals and three shower heads, Montgomery has gotten a remarkable haul of eight gold-ball trophies. Bixby’s enrollment figures are growing like a weed.

“The largest class in the high school, when I got here in June of 2018, was 422,” Miller shared. “We now have six classes (kindergarten through 12th grade) that are 600-plus.”

Montgomery is a 13-season veteran of Bixby football and still a young head coach at 44.

While he never acknowledged that there was dialogue with Broken Arrow, Montgomery did say this in December 2020: “There are reasons why Bixby is the place to be and the place to stay. Rob Miller is an excellent leader who understands the importance of football. He understands the impact not only on our students, but on our entire school district and the entire student body.

“It’s not just football; it’s all athletics. (Miller) won’t apologize for recognizing that it’s important.”

Like Montgomery, the 61-year-old Miller hails from Sand Springs. Miller was a 6-foot-4, 150-pound member of Sandite basketball and cross country teams. While some superintendents only grudgingly acknowledge the significance of winning football, Miller celebrates it.

“The Bixby community has great pride in what this program has accomplished,” he said, “as well as some of our other sports like wrestling, girls’ basketball and tennis. (Successful football) has elevated expectations for everyone.”

With average facilities, Bixby in 2014-22 had a varsity football record of 100-15. When Miller discusses the Bixby district’s plan for football improvements, it feels like a warning message to the rest of 6AI.

With state-of-the-art upgrades combined with heavy enrollment increases, along with Montgomery’s formulas and coaching ——Spartan football seems secure for many more years.