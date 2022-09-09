Bill Haisten: Union’s clever coaching, Shaker Reisig’s brilliance overwhelm Jenks

Shaker Reisig, DJ McKinney, Grayson Tempest, Lane Wood and Devin Robinson will be remembered as having been heroic during a special Friday night for Union.

If there were a MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl MVP trophy, however, it would be given to Redhawk quarterbacks coach Dub Maddox.

During the pivotal second period, Maddox’s play-calling changed the personality of the game.

Until the four-minute mark of the opening half, two-time defending Class 6AI champion Jenks and rising-star sophomore running back Jordan Schelling had a 3-0 lead.

A supercharged crowd of 10,000 wondered whether a chewed-up Trojan squad — battling without 10 injured starters — could record what would have been a fourth consecutive victory over Union and a 14th consecutive win overall.

It was then that Maddox became more aggressive. Union turned to the trickery pages of its playbook.

With two touchdowns before halftime and second-half domination, Union flipped its 3-0 deficit into a blowout outcome — a 38-3 statement win at Union-Tuttle Stadium.

On a reverse, Tempest rolled from a receiver position to collect a toss from Reisig. Tempest fired a 19-yard pass to the back line of the north end zone, where Jino Boyd made a tremendous toe-tap catch for Union’s first score and a 7-3 lead.

With 2:37 left in the half, Robinson’s interception ended a Jenks possession. Union responded with a masterpiece drive: in 62 seconds, the Redhawks marched 92 yards on five plays.

Jenks was staggered by the unpredictability of the Maddox play-calls — and by the execution of Reisig, who last season was 11-0 as the Trojans’ starting quarterback.

Reisig shocked both side of the rivalry by moving to Union in May, and this season has completed 70% of his passes while driving the Redhawks to a 3-0 start.

The Robinson takeaway was the first play of the Backyard Bowl’s most important sequence. Reisig found Tempest with a 15-yard strike. McKinney bounced outside for a gain of 30.

Reisig connected again with Tempest, this time for 27 yards. McKinney’s 15-yard run carried the Redhawks to the Jenks 5-yard line, and on the next play tight end Lane Wood took a handoff and barreled into the end zone.

A 14-3 halftime cushion must have felt awfully nice for a Union program that lost 22-0 to Jenks on this same turf last season, and was beaten 30-15 by the Trojans again in the 6AI title contest.

Union scored twice more during the third period (on an Isaiah Forbes field goal and Robinson’s 32-yard interception return) and twice in the fourth (on Reisig’s TD passes of 77 yards to Tempest and 11 yards to McKinney).

Both in total yards and passing yards, the Redhawks had advantages of nearly 200 yards. Reisig was 18-of-24 passing for 272 yards. On 70 pass attempts this season, he has not been intercepted.

McKinney rushed for 145 yards. Tempest totaled 137 yards on six receptions.

Through 12 quarters of the 2022 season, the Trojans have scored only three offensive touchdowns. The Jenks offense should fire at a better level when some or most of the injured players return to action, but until then the Trojans will be forced to grind for their victories.

As senior running back Jaiden Carroll has served a two-game suspension related to an Aug. 26 incident at Edmond Santa Fe, there has been a heightened role for Schelling. At 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, he’s a fantastic player.

Schelling plays the running back position with the ferocity of an angry linebacker, and against Union he totaled 161 yards on 20 rushing attempts.

There will be better days for Jenks coach Keith Riggs, but for now the Redhawks and coach Kirk Fridrich savor bragging rights and continue their quest for what would be the Union program’s first state title since 2016.

Union proceeds with one heck of a quarterback in Shaker Reisig and with the clever, cold-blooded offensive leadership of Dub Maddox.