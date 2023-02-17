Last summer, it was equal parts odd and interesting to have gotten a call from a friend who asked, “Are you aware that Charles O’Bannon is on the Holland Hall basketball staff?”

I slipped that information into my pocket and would check it out.

As a college player, O’Bannon was on the opposition side of two famous NCAA Tournament games involving Oklahoma teams: Tulsa-UCLA in 1994 and Oklahoma State-UCLA in 1995.

As recently as the 2020-21 season, O’Bannon was in the Pac-12 as a University of Washington staff member. Today, the former UCLA national champion is a second-year Dutch assistant coach and a Holland Hall substitute teacher.

Before Charles and well-known older brother Ed O’Bannon were teammates at UCLA, they were superstars at Lakewood Artesia High School. A few years later, so was James Harden.

After having played professionally for the Detroit Pistons and for 13 additional seasons in Italy, Poland and Japan, Charles O’Bannon wound up in Seattle. Now, he and his wife and three children reside in south Tulsa.

Why?

When the COVID-19 shutdown occurred in the state of Washington, it occurred in a manner and over a period of time that concerned Stephanie and Charles O’Bannon.

“We wanted to be in a place where we could get our kids back into school,” Charles explained. “We now have a second-grader, an eighth-grader and a sophomore (Xander Loosvelt, a member of the Dutch basketball team). We wanted them back in the classroom.

“My wife’s sister has lived in Tulsa for 20-plus years. My wife would come here all the time, and my wife’s nieces attended Holland Hall. It was an easy move for us.”

O’Bannon says he and his family enjoy Tulsa. He says they may stay for a long time, and he eventually may want to be a varsity head coach.

Charles O’Bannon’s older son Chuck O’Bannon Jr. is a TCU senior. On Saturday, Chuck Jr. scored 12 points as the Horned Frogs crushed OSU 100-75 in Fort Worth, Texas.

After the O’Bannon family moved to Oklahoma, Holland Hall head coach Teddy Owens invited Charles to join the Dutch staff. Before a Saturday night trip to Owasso and the challenge of contending with the big-school Rams, Holland Hall was 18-3 and ranked third in Class 5A East.

“Charles has been very good for us,” Holland Hall athletic director Steve Heldebrand said. “He’s a part of this place. The players all know who he is and what he did in college.

“I’ve always known what he did: he beat my beloved Razorbacks.”

In a 1995 Final Four semifinal, Bryant “Big Country” Reeves and Oklahoma State were matched with UCLA. In what O’Bannon considers the most complete performance of his college career, he totaled 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals as the Bruins eliminated the Cowboys 74-61.

Two nights later, the title contest pitted UCLA against defending champion Arkansas. UCLA won 89-78 and Ed O’Bannon was voted the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Before the 1994 Tulsa-UCLA contest, the Bruins were favored by four points. By the six-minute mark of the first half, Tulsa led by 29. The Golden Hurricane prevailed 112-102.

Two days later, Tulsa bounced Oklahoma State in the second round and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen. For the University of Tulsa, the UCLA game was the starting line for the best 10 years in Golden Hurricane basketball history.

“That Tulsa team was better than a 12 seed,” Charles O’Bannon said last week. “Come on. They were a lot better than a 12. They got that big lead before we knew what hit us. We slowly inched our way back, but we ran out of time.”

In 1994, Ed O’Bannon was a UCLA junior. After the NCAA Tournament bracket was unveiled, he was quoted as having said, “To tell you the truth, I didn’t even know Tulsa was in Oklahoma.”

It became a bulletin-board, “disrespect” chew toy for the TU people, but in reality Ed O’Bannon simply confessed that he didn’t know much about Tulsa, Oklahoma. There are lots of people who don’t know that Evansville is in Indiana, that Des Moines is in Iowa, that there is a Springfield in 34 states, or that Tulsa is the best city in Oklahoma.

After TU stunned UCLA, this was the Tulsa World headline: “Tulsa’s Where? Ask UCLA Now.”

During my talk with Charles O’Bannon, I couldn’t resist asking what it was like to have been a Los Angeles college student at the same time that the O.J. Simpson trial was ongoing.

From June 1994 (when Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were murdered) until October 1995 (when O.J. was acquitted), the Los Angeles market was overwhelmed by the divisive nature of the trial and the constant media coverage.

“I was glued to my TV every day, but it didn’t really affect my life,” recalled O’Bannon, who turns 48 this week. “I never saw the chaos and the TV cameras. I did drive a lot on the 405, though.”

Interstate 405 is a north-south highway on which the final two hours of the Slow White Bronco police chase occurred.

The 1995 championship Bruins were celebrated during what O’Bannon describes as “a little parade” near the UCLA campus in Westwood and a rally in Pauley Pavilion, but there was no grand, city-of-Los Angeles commemoration of UCLA’s 11th national title in 32 years. UCLA hasn’t been the men’s basketball national champion since the O’Bannon brothers were in the program.

Ed O’Bannon’s pro basketball career was comparable to his brother’s. In 2009, because his likeness had been used on a licensed video game without his permission and without him being compensated, Ed filed a lawsuit against the NCAA. He would be the lead plaintiff in O’Bannon v. NCAA — a successful class-action suit involving college basketball and football athletes.

That 2016 legal victory resulted ultimately in what exists now for all college athletes: the opportunity for name-image-likeness compensation.

Today, Ed is a probation officer in the Las Vegas area. He knows all about Tulsa because Charles is here.

Charles O’Bannon provided this nugget: Ed O’Bannon originally was committed to Jerry Tarkanian’s powerhouse UNLV program of the early ’90s, but an NCAA investigation of the Runnin’ Rebels compelled Ed to sign with UCLA.

If Ed had attended UNLV, Charles says he also would have attended UNLV.

Had the brothers played in Las Vegas instead of Los Angeles, there would not have been the Tulsa-O’Bannon game in 1994 or the OSU-O’Bannon game in 1995, and there would not have been a Charles O’Bannon column in the Feb. 19, 2023 edition of the Tulsa World.