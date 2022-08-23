Bill Haisten: Tulsa’s elite referees on big-game assignments: ‘We all get goosebumps’

Outfitted with credibility that results from combined totals of 55 years of high school football officiating and seven championship-game assignments, Richard Dixon, Kevin Mykeloff and Ethan Rolen are recognized as being among the elite of Oklahoma referees.

The biggest games are given to the most seasoned and renowned crews. On Sept. 2, Dixon’s crew has Owasso at Jenks. On Sept. 9, Rolen’s crew has Jenks at Union in the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl.

On Thursday, at 7:35 p.m. and on the turf at H.A. Chapman Stadium, Mykeloff’s crew is assigned to the inaugural Battle of the ’Burbs. With QuikTrip as the presenting sponsor, Bixby-Owasso has main-event status.

Against the Rams, Bixby debuts as a Class 6AI team. Owasso High School has nearly 1,000 more students than Bixby High School, but the Spartans counter with a 49-game win streak and seven 6AII championships since 2014.

The 39-year-old Mykeloff is a Collinsville native and works for a landscaping company. The 54-year-old Dixon hails from Parsons, Kansas, and is an associate director at ATA College, which provides instruction and training for students who desire a medical career. The 53-year-old Rolen is a small-town Texan from Tom Bean (located about an hour north of Dallas).

In effect, Rolen has two careers. He is the video services supervisor for Tulsa Community College, and he is president of the Greater Tulsa Officials Association. Rolen also is the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s football mechanics coordinator. He conducts officiating clinics all over the state.

Oh, and he also is a distant relative of former St. Louis Cardinal third baseman Scott Rolen.

“Officiating is the only avocation where you’re expected to start perfect and get better from there," Ethan Rolen said.

The referee always is positioned near the offensive backfield and is the only official who wears a white hat. These three A-list white hats sat with the Tulsa World for 20 minutes of questions and enlightening responses.

Tulsa World: Coaches, players, families and students get nervous or fired up — or both — before any game, and the experience is intensified when it’s a really big game. Do the referee, umpire, back judge, linesman and line judge also get butterflies before a Jenks-Union type of game?

Mykeloff: “We all get goosebumps when they play the National Anthem. It’s the same before Adair-Pawhuska as it is Owasso-Jenks. I’m getting goosebumps just talking about it. You think, ‘Man. I’m part of an awesome football game.’”

Dixon: “That’s exactly right. It doesn’t matter where you are. If you’re calling a game at Sperry, it’s a huge game for the Sperry people and it’s a huge game for us as officials. As officials, we want to be at our best. Sperry plays at a fast pace offensively, and we as officials don’t want to disrupt that. It’s like, ‘Bam — we’ve got to get the ball set because they’re ready to run another play.’”

Tulsa World: Twenty years ago, at the high end of the Tulsa-area football market, there were Jenks and Union. Everyone else was below that level. Today, there are several tremendous programs in this market. Bixby has a dynasty. Owasso won two state titles. Broken Arrow won a title. Wagoner is always great. Collinsville, Holland Hall, Verdigris, Booker T. Washington, Sand Springs, Coweta, Cascia Hall and the Christian schools like Lincoln, Victory, Rejoice and Metro — they all play quality football. In addition to those, there are several more pretty good football schools here. As officials, do you guys sense that this is a special era of Tulsa-area football?

Mykeloff: “Absolutely, yes, it’s crazy how many good teams there are. Holland Hall opens against Lincoln. That’s nuts. Coweta opens against Carl Albert.”

Rolen: “After that, Coweta has Wagoner.”

Mykeloff: “Even at the 2A level — Pawhuska, Rejoice, Adair are all very good.”

Rolen: “I’ve got Pawhuska-Cashion (on Sept. 2). That’s going to be the biggest game in (2A that week).”

Tulsa World: A lot of these schools now have remarkable stadiums and practice facilities.

Dixon: “A lot of these schools were way ahead of the curve on the development of facilities. That’s what the kids want, and their parents want to watch games at a nice stadium with all of the amenities.”

Rolen: “All three of us have worked games at the college level, and we’ve all seen college facilities that don’t compare to what you see at Union, Broken Arrow, Owasso and Jenks.”

Tulsa World: If some random person stepped down from the bleachers and worked a game with one of your crews, what aspect of officiating would most surprise them?

Rolen: “There are about 10 different things that go through our minds before the ball is snapped. You have the four or five seconds of a play, and each of us has to watch our area of responsibility. When the play is over, you make sure that all players are where they are supposed to be, you make sure the ball is spotted, you make sure everything is OK with the (play clock), and then you run the next play. You do that 170 times each game.”

Mykeloff: “We don’t just show up on game night. The preparation happens all year. We have (instruction) camps in April and May. We start meetings in July. We have film study and rules study. Also, it would be difficult for most people to not follow the football. That’s the biggest thing for new (officials) every year: ball-watching. Each of us has keys on every play. If we just watched the ball, we’d miss most of what actually happens on that play.”

Dixon: “Most people don’t realize that conditioning is part of the preparation for officials. Some of us are getting up at 4:30 or 5 in the morning to be in the gym, and some of us work out in our garage in the evening. There’s a lot of preparation in getting our bodies in physical shape to do this.”

Tulsa World: How many miles or steps does an official run during a game?

Dixon: “Depending on an official’s position on the field, it’s typical to get somewhere between three and five miles in a game.”

Tulsa World: We’ve heard for years about the shortage of officials not only in Tulsa but statewide. Regarding the Tulsa area — how many certified officials are in your availability pool?

Rolen: “We have 230 officials for football. Of those 230, there are about 175 who you would feel comfortable with using in a varsity game. There are nights when we need all 230, and some of them shouldn’t be on a varsity field just yet. They’re still learning. They need more training and time. I remember for one game, there was a crew in which all five officials were rookies. I’m 54. Who is going to fill these gaps when I (and other officials) are no longer doing this? The average age of our officials is 50.”

Tulsa World: There seems to have been pretty decent media coverage about the shortage and the need for new officials. Has there not been any progress?

Rolen: “This year, actually, it has been a little better both with the retention of officials and with having new officials get involved. I think we have some hope of growing.”

Tulsa World: Regarding trash talk, celebration chatter and profanity, what is allowed and what is not?

Dixon: “When it’s directed at the other team, that’s when it’s at a level where it would draw a flag.”

Rolen: “When it goes to taunting or belittling or embarrassing the (opposition), that’s where it crosses the line.”

Mykeloff: “Taunting will get you an automatic (flag). Believe me — the middle of the field is not G-rated.”