Bill Haisten: The Tulsa County capital of energy — Broken Arrow's football program

BROKEN ARROW — In 2018, there was a magic carpet ride that ended at the pinnacle of Oklahoma high school football. As Broken Arrow captured the first football state title in school history, the undefeated Tigers were perhaps the most physically dominant team since the 1997 Jenks Trojans.

Would Broken Arrow have staying power as a boss program in Class 6AI?

Consider the school’s human resources: As Oklahoma’s largest high school, Broken Arrow has about 1,000 more students than the second-largest school (Union) and nearly 2,000 more than the No. 3 school (Mustang). Broken Arrow has nearly three times as many students as Bixby.

A year ago, the Tigers’ varsity roster had 135 players. The current number: 162. Josh Blankenship created an additional team for his eighth-grade athletes. Broken Arrow now has three eighth-grade teams, two ninth-grade teams and two junior varsity teams.

All of that Broken Arrow human talent is combined with an A-plus indoor practice facility, a huge strength-and-conditioning space and a big, comfortable stadium.

Plus, Broken Arrow has a nice variety of attractive uniforms. Young athletes appreciate fashion.

As Tiger players posed for photos with their 2018 trophy, it felt like Broken Arrow had applied for membership as a superpower.

Instead, Broken Arrow has been consistently competitive but not what it was four years ago.

In 36 games since the Tigers scored their 28-20 gold-ball victory over Jenks, Broken Arrow is 24-12. The championship coach (David Alexander) was dismissed following the 2020 season and succeeded by a former Union rock-star quarterback — Blankenship.

Josh’s 2021 debut season included the memorable quarterfinal conquest of Bill Blankenship-coached Owasso, but on the whole Broken Arrow hasn’t sustained a championship personality.

“We had enough good things happen last year that it sped up the culture shift,” Josh Blankenship said. “The kids trusted us. That’s huge.

“It took us a long time to start improving last year. This year, the expectation is that we won’t wait until midseason to improve. It’s going to happen now.”

Last week in Arkansas, Blankenship unveiled his 2022 offense. Wow. In spite of 595 total yards, 357 rushing yards, a 10-of-17 success rate on third down, a stunning high school total of 92 offensive plays and only one turnover, the Tigers somehow lost 56-46 in their opener against Bentonville.

After an offseason, a summer and a preseason camp of grinding labor, the Tigers were 0-1 because their defense had given up 9 yards per play and 27.1 yards per pass completion. Bentonville scored its 56 points on only 50 offensive plays and 19 minutes of possession time.

“Our defensive mistakes — I noticed them as the game was happening,” Josh Blakenship said. “They’re all correctable. There weren’t issues of being physically beaten. Maybe our guys were locked in on 75% of the plays, but we (gave up big yardage) on the plays when we weren’t locked in.”

“Our preparation was phenomenal last week,” Blankenship added, “and now I challenge our guys to make it even better this week.”

At 7 p.m. Friday, the sixth-ranked Tigers host No. 2 Union. The Redhawks scored 57 points during an opening-night blowout of Westmoore. Union easily could have scored 80 points.

“Yeah, Union has players,” Blankenship said, “but that’s Union every year. When you break down Union, their identity now (with QB Shaker Reisig) is completely different than it was a year ago. It’s a rivalry, of course. They’re right down the street.”

Asked about the personal significance of squaring up against his high school alma mater, Blankenship said, “I get butterflies before every game, but it has nothing to do specifically with Union.

“After the kids get hit for the first time, they get into their rhythm. It’s sort of the same for me. After I (call offensive plays) for that first series, we’re rolling. No more anxiety.”

During an afternoon at the Broken Arrow football facility and stadium this week, I expected to detect some Bentonville disappointment residue. Instead, I was impressed by Broken Arrow’s energy and the quality of Blankenship’s practice.

When some of the Tigers didn’t hustle from one station to the next, Blankenship barked, “Move! Move!!! MOVE!!!” After the third command, everyone MOVED!!! with more purpose.

From that point, the Tigers were on point and finished the best practice session I’ve seen since the Aug. 8 start of the preseason.

Offensively, Broken Arrow has playmakers all over the field. Blankenship has at Broken Arrow what Loren Montgomery has at Bixby: a two-quarterback system.

Tiger sophomore Owen Jones (also a baseball player) and junior Cooper Bates (also a wrestler) each got substantial playing time at Bentonville not because Blankenship is undecided on his No. 1 guy, but because the coach believes both should play.

The quarterbacks are equal in height (about 6 foot) and similar in arm strength, but Bates gives Broken Arrow an extra run-game weapon. Last week, he carried 10 times for 40 yards. Jones and Bates were a combined 23-of-36 passing for 238 yards.

“They’re both good enough to start and play the whole game,” Blankenship explained. “In fall camp, we considered it a battle. But they both bring so much to the table that it’s not a battle anymore.”

A 41-year-old father of seven kids and the husband of a former Jenks cheerleader (Lindsay), Blankenship has a best-case scenario: two equally capable quarterbacks this season, and they’ll both be back next season.

With regard to backfield depth, the Tigers are the equal of anyone in 6AI (including defending champion Jenks). Check out last week’s run-game numbers: On only seven attempts, Broken Arrow’s Kaibre Harris totaled 112 yards and three TDs. As a 200-pound senior, Nate Jones ran for 105 yards on 17 carries.

Kaydin Jones is an impact ninth-grader and the son of Jenks legend Kejuan Jones. At Bentonville, and in his first varsity game experience, Kaydin ran for 70 yards and a touchdown.

“Bentonville’s defense really didn’t have an answer for what we did and our pace,” Blankenship said. “Nothing about it surprised me.”

There was last year’s semifinal loss to Union and last week’s outcome at Bentonville, so Broken Arrow has been defeated in consecutive games. The collective energy seems so high, however, and its personnel seems so talented.

If the defensive mistakes of last week are “correctable,” as Blankenship insists, and if defensive coordinator Britt Maughan can execute a quick fix of the Tigers’ pass-coverage problems, Broken Arrow is a massively compelling presence in 6AI. Union-Broken Arrow should be a classic.