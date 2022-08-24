Bill Haisten: The Bixby-Owasso showdown — a beautiful gift on opening night

As we all were numbed by the precautions necessary for weaving through the threats of COVID-19, I remember writing this: While trusting administrators and coaches to do all that is currently known to do for the protection of football athletes, the attempt to play a 2020 fall season is starting to feel ridiculous.

Would we ever again experience a truly normal football season?

There was the hope, but there was no way to really know that high school football in 2022 would resemble the carefree football of 2019.

While COVID hasn’t been eradicated, we’ve now got this new normal that isn’t too radically different than the old one, and we’ve got a 2022 football season that launches with a gift of an opener on Thursday: Bixby vs. Owasso in the inaugural, QuikTrip-presented Battle of the ’Burbs at the University of Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Bixby has graduated to Class 6AI after having owned 6AII (seven titles in eight seasons).

Since Bill Blankenship became the Rams’ coach in 2017, Owasso captured two 6AI championships and has been a consistent winner/contender.

Bixby rolls onto the TU campus with the longest win streak ever by an Oklahoma 11-man program: 49 consecutive victories, the most recent of which was a 49-point dismantling of Deer Creek in last year’s 6AII finale. That game’s final stat sheet was stunning and yet typical during the Spartan dynasty: Bixby outgained Deer Creek by 475 yards.

A crowd of more than 20,000 is expected for this QuikTrip treat, which should be intensely competitive while involving elite athletes like Owasso’s Cole Adams (an Alabama commit) and Bixby twins Luke and Dylan Hasz (both committed to Arkansas).

Even as a veteran of countless big games and the winner of six high school championship rings, Blankenship acknowledges that this one has his attention: “Oh, yeah. Actually, I’ve been pretty nervous about the season as a whole. There’s just so little practice time before the opener.

“Bixby is 49-0 and we’re 0-1. We lost in our last game. Bixby hasn’t lost in a while.”

Spartan coach Loren Montgomery: “It doesn’t matter who you’re playing. You’re going to get nervous and you’re going to get butterflies. The good thing about football: Once you get that first play under your belt, typically, it’s just football (after that).”

Adams: “I think about this game, and what I’m going to do in this game, probably a hundred times a day. I’m not saying that because you’re recording this; it’s literally true. It’s a good thing I don’t have a math or science class now because I’m thinking about this game so many times during the day.”

Luke Hasz: “Cole is like my best friend now. We were together for (official recruiting trips) to Alabama and Arkansas. This is a big game, obviously.”

Also from Luke Hasz: “I puke before every game. When we go back inside during the pregame, I’ll go to the bathroom and get sick. It just happens. It even happened before a couple of the (summer 7-on-7 competitions). After that, I’m ready to go.”

Thursday’s showdown begins at 7:35 p.m. By 10:35 p.m., some of the participants will be much more renowned than they were at opening kickoff.

On the Owasso side, 6-foot-4 senior wide receiver Anthony Hills has star potential.

On the Bixby side, there is Kordell Gouldsby, a former Holland Hall QB who for the Spartans could become a force on offense, on defense and in the return game.

One storyline centers on Spartan quarterback Austin Havens, who made 22 starts for the Rams before moving to Bixby in March. A year ago, Havens and Mason Willingham were competing for Owasso’s starting QB role.

On Thursday, Bixby vs. Owasso is Havens vs. Willingham.

If you were to bet a dollar on one player to be the most talked-about X-factor by game’s end, the smart play would be Bixby’s Connor Kirby. He shouldn’t be considered a backup quarterback. The term “backup” suggests he’s not quite good enough to be on the field with the starters.

The better term is “second quarterback.” Montgomery invests total confidence in Kirby, who as the Spartans’ second QB is used frequently as a physical run-game weapon. As he showed with a deep-ball scrimmage TD last week, Kirby also is an improved passer.

Something to consider: For the first time since 2016, Bixby does not have a Presley brother on the opening-day varsity roster. During the 49-game win streak, Brennan and Braylin Presley scored 156 touchdowns.

The youngest of the brothers — Braeden — currently is on the Spartan program’s ninth-grade roster.

Also something to monitor: Junior left tackle Brody Duffel is the only returning starter on the Bixby offensive line. However, when matched with Booker T. Washington in a recent scrimmage, the Spartans were methodically proficient up front.

For years, Bixby has been winning with scores like 63-10. As Bixby this season probably is a little less explosive but still so well-coached, you’ll more commonly see scores in the 38-17 range.

As Luke Hasz mentioned a few paragraphs back, the Owasso players and the Bixby players have known each other since youth-league football days. Luke recalled a seventh-grade game when he and Dylan played for Bixby Red in a game against Cole Adams’ Owasso Red squad.

“We won,” Luke Hasz said, smiling.

None of the current Spartans knows how it feels to lose in a varsity game. Four years ago this week, Jenks and then-new coach Keith Riggs defeated the Spartans 28-14. Since then, Bixby has been perfect.

Blankenship and his wife, Angie, have been Bixby residents for more than 20 years. During that Bixby-hosted scrimmage event last week, Bill Blankenship did a little scouting while munching on concession-stand popcorn. Leaning against the fence just beyond the north end zone, he watched with Darren Hasz — Dylan and Luke’s dad.

If you’re a Tulsa County football person like Micah Tease, you know most of the other Tulsa County football people.

A Booker T. Washington superstar who also is committed to Arkansas, Tease was asked about Bixby-Owasso.

“I’ll be there,” he replied. “Two great teams. I can’t wait to see it.”

The Battle of the ’Burbs is billed as Bixby High School vs. Owasso High School. Beyond that, it’s a celebration of Tulsa’s status as being among the nation’s top markets for high school football.