Bill Haisten: Synonymous with Bixby, Jay Bittle rolls toward a life of more family and fishing

BIXBY — With regard to significant leadership changes, it has been known for months that July 1 would be an important day.
At Oklahoma State on Thursday, there is a new president (Dr. Kayse Shrum) and a new athletic director (Chad Weiberg). At the University of Tulsa, there is a new president (Brad Carson).
Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Gil Cloud strolls into retirement. His successor will be announced during a Tuesday news conference.
What wasn’t known until last week was Jay Bittle’s retirement decision. It had been contemplated for a while, he says, and in May it became a discussion topic. As of Thursday, after a five-year run, he steps aside as the Bixby Public Schools’ athletic director.
Kate Creekmore, a former volleyball athlete who currently is a Bixby High School assistant principal, moves into the top spot for the Spartan athletic department. Creekmore partners with coach Loren Montgomery in the quest to sustain the state’s hottest football program.
A 55-year-old Tulsa native, Bittle and his family moved from midtown Tulsa to Bixby after his first-grade year. Today, Bittle is as synonymous with Bixby as anyone could be synonymous with any school district.
Combining his years as a student and an outstanding basketball player, his years as the Spartan varsity basketball coach and his years in administrative and other coaching roles, Bittle has been a Bixby Public Schools fixture for 33 years.
“You know that bloodhound on ‘Hee Haw’ that won’t get off the porch? That dog is there every day. That’s me,” Bittle said. “I’ve been here for a long, long time, and it’s been amazing to watch what has happened with our football program and other sports.
“The only people who understand the demands on an athletic director are other athletic directors. The phone rings literally every day of the year. The worst call you can get is the one that starts like this: ‘I’m sorry to call on Christmas, but . . . ’ ”
“You just know when it’s time to let someone else do it,” Bittle added. “My wife is happy about it and my kids are stoked.”
During a one-hour phone interview, there were at least a dozen references to Bittle’s family. His father Don Bittle was a three-sport Checotah star who during the ’50s played basketball at OU.
Jay’s wife Sherry is a Glenpool native who, like Bittle himself, played basketball at Northeastern State in Tahlequah. Jay and Sherry’s kids: daughter Breeann is the mother of the Bittles’ 3-year-old, life-changing granddaughter Jurnee; son Jake was a Bixby All-State basketball athlete who signed with South Dakota State and played for two Summit League championship teams; and youngest daughter Maddie currently is a senior member on the University of Tulsa basketball squad.
Of his granddaughter, Bittle said, “That baby is everything. She’s beautiful. She’s unbelievable, man.”
The use of the word “man” to punctuate a point — it’s a signature piece in Bittle’s conversation game.
While Bittle leaves the athletic director’s office this week, he won’t actually retire from the Bixby school district until next year (at which point he will have arrived at a higher level of retirement benefits). During the 2021-22 school year, he’ll be the dean of students at Bixby’s 9th Grade Center.
In 2003, after eight seasons as the Bixby varsity basketball coach, Bittle was relieved of his duties. On the same day, Bittle recalls, Scott Padek was relieved of his head-coaching gig at Jenks. Bittle and Padek crossed paths that day. Bittle’s memory of that encounter:
Bittle: “Scott Padek! How are you doing, man?”
Padek: “I just got fired.”
Bittle: "So did I! Let’s go to Braum’s.”
During a lengthy session of commiseration and cheeseburgers, their friendship was fortified. Padek became the head coach at Bixby while Bittle coached for four seasons at Haskell. After Bittle returned to Bixby in 2007, he eventually joined Padek’s varsity staff. Today, they’re as close as brothers.
Also in 2007, Bittle dealt with the effects of a brain tumor. It was benign but considered a dangerous situation. He remembers having been at the center of a large prayer group, and he remembers that a terrifying chapter of his life had the best possible ending.
“The tumor was the size of a lemon and it caused all sorts of problems,” Bittle said. “That whole thing was life-altering, but the doctors did a great job.”
In four of Bittle’s five years as the athletic director, there was for Bixby a Class 6AII football championship. There also was a terrible situation during the 2017 season, when it was alleged that four Spartan football players raped a teammate with a pool cue. The players were dismissed from the program. The Bixby community was jarred.
Processed at the juvenile level, the case was closed in 2019 with adjudications for amended felony charges of assault with a dangerous weapon. The players’ families were ordered to pay fines and court costs.
“Loren Montgomery is as good as it gets,” Bittle said of the coach who has driven the Spartans to six 6AII titles. “I don’t know what else to say. You can’t control what kids do away from the facility. No one can.
“What Loren has done with our players — from coaching to everything with strength and conditioning — it’s remarkable. Loren learned from the best (Allan Trimble), and now Loren is one of the all-time best.”
Bittle’s final personnel move was last week’s hiring of Ray Blake, a former Stanford assistant who now is the head coach of the Spartan wrestling program.
“Ray Blake is the real deal,” Bittle said. “You’ll see. He’ll take our program to a special place.”
On May 24, 2019 — after seven inches of rain resulted that week in Arkansas River flooding — I spent some time with Bittle on the Bixby High School campus. There was a sobering concern that flooding might become catastrophic, damaging or destroying athletics facilities. Dirty water already was creeping onto the right-field turf at the ballpark. Bittle was worried sick.
The next night, a violent storm rolled up the Turner Turnpike and zapped parts of Sapulpa and Jenks. Bittle’s home is about two miles south of mine. As he watched the storm cross from west to east, lightning illuminated the sky. Bittle saw a funnel and sent a text message: “Take cover, brother! It’s right on top of you!”
Bittle was exactly correct about trouble being “right on top” of me. I never knew whether it was a small tornado or just an incredibly strong blast of wind, but my ears popped and I braced for something bad.
In less than a minute, the worst of the storm had passed. No more than 200 yards to the east, there was extensive tree damage.
Thank you again, Jay Bittle — a guy who seems to have a million friends. When a storm threatened on May 25, 2019, I was glad to be one of those friends.
During the 2021 season and beyond, I hope he’s still on the sideline for Bixby football games. He is the king of entertaining small talk. He is relentlessly good-natured, pleasant and funny.
Bittle’s motivation for retirement: more family time and more fishing time. He’s about to get both. It’s a wonderful life, man.