Bill Haisten: Synonymous with Bixby, Jay Bittle rolls toward a life of more family and fishing

Also in 2007, Bittle dealt with the effects of a brain tumor. It was benign but considered a dangerous situation. He remembers having been at the center of a large prayer group, and he remembers that a terrifying chapter of his life had the best possible ending.

“The tumor was the size of a lemon and it caused all sorts of problems,” Bittle said. “That whole thing was life-altering, but the doctors did a great job.”

In four of Bittle’s five years as the athletic director, there was for Bixby a Class 6AII football championship. There also was a terrible situation during the 2017 season, when it was alleged that four Spartan football players raped a teammate with a pool cue. The players were dismissed from the program. The Bixby community was jarred.

Processed at the juvenile level, the case was closed in 2019 with adjudications for amended felony charges of assault with a dangerous weapon. The players’ families were ordered to pay fines and court costs.

“Loren Montgomery is as good as it gets,” Bittle said of the coach who has driven the Spartans to six 6AII titles. “I don’t know what else to say. You can’t control what kids do away from the facility. No one can.