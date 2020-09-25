Bill Haisten: Pain-free Gil Cloud savors a new Rogers stadium and more TPS football

Financial considerations overwhelmingly are the reason why the Big 12, the SEC, the American Athletic Conference and other major-college leagues are playing fall football.
For Oklahoma high schools, money is not the driving force in the attempt to conduct a full fall season. Unlike college athletes, high school kids can’t get a redshirt year or an extension on eligibility.
While it’s impossible for the seniors of 2020-21 to savor a routine sports experience, no one wants to see these athletes cheated out of competition opportunities and memories.
While constantly mindful of the perils of the pandemic, administrators and coaches sustain focus on the intent of having Oklahoma high school football, volleyball, basketball, wrestling and the spring sports.
In June, after all sports facilities had been on lockdown since March, TPS allowed its athletes to take part in strength-and-conditioning workout sessions. Conditioning work is tedious, and yet when the Edison volleyball girls were reunited for the first time since March, it was a joyous occasion.
There was the celebration of normalcy. Of training with friends.
“We have to consider the mental health of our student-athletes,” explained Gil Cloud, the Tulsa Public Schools’ athletic director. “Kids need something to look forward to and something to plan for.”
On Thursday night, the Rogers Ropers played for the first time in their new, on-campus facility – Henry Frnka Jr. Field at Will Rogers Stadium. Cloud was the happiest man on the property, and not only because his alma mater finally has a cool stadium.
Cloud was equal parts pleased to celebrate a big night at Rogers and relieved to have entered another weekend of football for Tulsa Public Schools squads.
As coronavirus-related cancellations are unfortunately common around the state, there were cancellations thus far of only two games involving the nine TPS varsity programs.
“Here we are, now in late September, and in July I never thought we would reach this point,” Cloud said. “And then three weeks ago, when Tulsa’s (COVID-19 statistics) were high, I thought we were done.
“The numbers are a little better now, and we’re getting ready for more football. It’s a tribute to our coaches and kids – the way they’ve taken care of themselves and practiced social distancing. We’ll get through this weekend and then hope we can play next week.”
Cloud has a third reason to be in a good mood: For the first time in a long time, he is pain-free. During a recent span of 11 months, he underwent a hip replacement surgery and had both knees replaced. He had a great outcome on each replacement.
“Those surgeries set me free,” the 74-year-old Cloud says. “I was in such pain. I had to sleep in a recliner for four months.
“I can’t believe how good I feel now. I literally have no pain. I feel great, and I feel a sense of obligation to our coaches and student-athletes – to help them get through (the pandemic).”
Healthy knees might compel Cloud to remain the TPS athletic director for a few more years than he envisioned before the surgeries. Cloud himself acknowledges that possibility. He’s been phenomenal for TPS.
FOR 80 YEARS, Cloud and all other Roper football athletes were bused to other locales for “home games.” During the ’60s, Cloud played his home games at the University of Tulsa’s Skelly Stadium.
Since ground was broken on the Rogers project 11 months ago, Cloud has been the overseer of the $4.5 million project. He is on a first-name basis with the people who designed and built the stadium. Cloud also was the overseer of the development of several additional TPS basketball and football venues, but this Rogers stadium job was a little more personal.
Before the East Central-Rogers opening kickoff, there was a dedication ceremony. Cloud and former Rogers QB and TU coach Dave Rader joined other dignitaries in holding an 80-foot ribbon that was broken by Ropers players as they ran to their sideline.
In Cloud’s 51 years as a coach and an administrator, Sept. 24, 2020, will be remembered as having been among his favorite days.
“This is a big night,” Cloud said. “I lived in a house literally across the street from the Rogers campus. I never dreamed that I’d become an athletic director and be involved in building a stadium at Rogers. But now, to be here as it’s happening, yes, it’s very gratifying. It’s very special.”
Gallery: Will Rogers Ropers take on the East Central Cardinals
Will Rogers East Central
Will Rogers East Central
Will Rogers East Central
Will Rogers East Central
Will Rogers East Central
Will Rogers East Central
Will Rogers East Central
Will Rogers East Central
Will Rogers East Central
Will Rogers East Central
Will Rogers East Central
Will Rogers East Central
Will Rogers East Central
Will Rogers East Central
Will Rogers East Central
Will Rogers East Central
Will Rogers East Central
Will Rogers East Central
Will Rogers East Central
Will Rogers East Central
Will Rogers East Central
Will Rogers East Central
Will Rogers East Central
Will Rogers East Central
Will Rogers East Central
Will Rogers East Central
OKPrepsExtra.com: Home to everything high school sports
Bill Haisten918-581-8397
Twitter: @billhaisten
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!