Bill Haisten: OSU flurry – Dow's decision, a Montonati offer and a 12:01 a.m. house call

Recruiting is an expensive exercise for a major-college basketball program, so it’s a budget-friendly bonus when a coach can see targeted athletes at the cost of a tank of fuel.

The distance from Oklahoma State’s Gallagher-Iba Arena to Broken Arrow High School: 86 miles. To Bartlesville: 94 miles. To Owasso: 85 miles.

Mike Boynton and his assistants have prioritized the recruiting of three Tulsa-area players: Broken Arrow senior sharpshooter Connor Dow, who last week committed to the Cowboys; Bartlesville junior David Castillo, the state’s best guard; and Owasso’s Jalen Montonati, a highly skilled ninth-grader who already stands 6-foot-7 and eventually may be 6-10 like his dad — former Cowboy and current Owasso coach Brian Montonati.

The NCAA’s ongoing basketball recruiting opened on Thursday and closes on Nov. 6. For two years, Castillo has been involved in Team USA international competition. He is rated by 247 Sports as a five-star prospect and the nation’s No. 1 combo guard in the recruiting class of 2024.

Castillo has offers from OSU, OU, Tulsa, Oral Roberts, Kansas, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Florida and others. This is level at which Oklahoma State wants him: at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Boynton and his staff were in Castillo’s Bartlesville home.

Boynton knows his way around Bartlesville. OSU extended a scholarship offer to Castillo 17 months ago, when he was a ninth-grader. Last month, Boynton was the keynote speaker at a Bartlesville fund-raising event.

In 1997-2000, Brian Montonati was a forward for the Eddie Sutton-coached Cowboys. Last week, more than two months before his first varsity game, Jalen Montonati savored his first major-college scholarship offer. It was extended by Oklahoma State. It was significant for Jalen, of course, and personally moving for his father.

Many additional offers are expected, but Oklahoma State would seem to have a pronounced early advantage in the recruiting of Jalen Montonati.

“When coach Mike called and told me, a lot of emotions went through me,” Brian Montonati said. “I love Oklahoma State. That place is near and dear to me and my heart.

“Jalen getting an offer so early — it’s the reward for all of the work he has put in. This is his story and his race. I’m his dad and blessed to be his coach. But this is all about Jalen. His mom is proud of him and so am I.”

On Sunday, during a workout at a private gym in Jenks, the younger Montonati battled head-to-head with Dow. While Dow wasn’t viewed as a potential Power-Five recruit two years ago, there were two situation-changing developments: he kept growing and became a beautifully skilled shooter from long range.

During his 2021-22 junior season with the Beau Wallace-coached Broken Arrow Tigers, Dow averaged 15 points on 41% shooting from 3-point range. Today, Dow is 6-6 and 185 pounds. During a recent medical check-up, there were indications that he still is growing. Dow has tall parents and may eventually be 6-8.

Boynton did the math: there is great value in a long-limbed kid with a 41% success rate on threes. Dow and his family members have been Kansas Jayhawk fans, but when Oklahoma State stepped up with an offer, Dow’s response was an immediate yes.

“It was surreal,” Dow says of the Boynton-delivered offer.

When Boynton and Cowboy assistants are in Broken Arrow to watch Connor Dow during the upcoming season, they’ll keep an eye also on a teammate — Connor’s brother Corban, a 6-3 freshman.

The Sunday session in Jenks involved a half-dozen varsity players — like Victory Christian 6-6 junior Chris Mason, who last season was at Union — along with developing, younger athletes who soon will get their shot in the varsity limelight.

Corban Dow was among those younger prospects, as were Owasso freshman Boden Williams, the son of former University of Tulsa guard Shawn Williams; and a middle-school baller, Ethan Konkol, who is the son of new Golden Hurricane coach Eric Konkol.

If you attended Eric Konkol’s introductory press conference/pep rally in March, you remember Ethan Konkol. He turned 13 that day. TU cheerleaders presented a cake to him as the crowd of 500 sang the “Happy Birthday” tune.

The Connor Dow-Oklahoma State dialogue became serious in July, after Dow performed well with the Team Griffin squad during the Nike Peach Jam AAU event in South Carolina. Boynton attended each of Dow’s six games in that tournament. Before he committed to OSU, Dow had offers also from Oral Roberts, South Dakota State, Toledo, Weber State, Omaha, Jacksonville State and Southern Illinois.

As Dow’s AAU coach, Thompson has been a witness to a process that crested with an Oklahoma State offer.

From Thompson: “This sums it up: Two years ago, Connor wasn’t on the top team (in Thompson’s AAU program). He felt like he should have been. He was disappointed but handled it in a good way. He didn’t stop working.

“When he was told ‘you’re not ready yet’ — if he hadn’t received that information in the right way, we probably wouldn’t be talking about Connor and Oklahoma State right now. He never stopped putting in the time, and now he’s got size, he can make shots and he checks so many boxes. A guy like that is going to have options. He sets a great example for these other kids.”