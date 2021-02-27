Bill Haisten: My new favorite player – Webster’s talented and inspirational Anthony Pritchard

“I would give that money to my mom for the light bill,” he explains. “We had to overcome some things. We moved around a lot. Not having lights. Not having food.

“We would go weeks without heat or (power). We used the oven for heat. I remember sleeping on a pallet on the kitchen floor. There were nights when we had no food at all. I wouldn’t eat again until I got breakfast the next morning at school. I would try to eat a lot at school because I knew there might not be anything at home.”

As a ninth-grader, Pritchard was a 5-foot-7, 130-pound freshman point guard for the Warriors. He became a more complete offensive weapon as a sophomore, and even more complete as a junior, and today — at 6-2 and 180 pounds — he’s one of the 10 best seniors in the state.

“I remember when Anthony was an eighth-grader, and I kept hearing about him being the Steph Curry of Tulsa junior high basketball,” Memorial coach Bobby Allison said. “I remember seeing him playing against the Memorial junior high team, and he didn’t miss a shot. It was obvious that he had a great touch.