Bill Haisten: Midseason prep football results – if you saw this coming, raise your hand

Raise your hand if in August, you expected the Blankenship teams to be a combined 2-8 at the midway mark of this regular season.

Raise your hand if you considered it possible that Broken Arrow could give up 604 yards against Norman North — a program that hadn’t beaten a Tulsa-area opponent in six years.

Raise your hand if you expected that Class 6AII preseason No. 1 Booker T. Washington would have a 31-0 halftime deficit in any home game this season.

Raise your hand if you expected Rejoice Christian to become one of the more compelling stories in 2022 Oklahoma high school football.

Raise your hand if you know exactly where Rejoice Christian is located.

Raise your hand if you believed Bixby might be more dominant in 6AI than it was during its seven-titles-in-eight-years trampling of 6AII competition.

I don’t see very many hands.

Before we rolled into October on Saturday, the entire first half of the 2022 high school football regular season was contained within a window that opened on Aug. 25 (with Bixby’s blowout of Owasso in the Spartans’ 6AI debut) and closed on Friday night.

Cursed by injuries that sidelined a very good running back (Emery Neeley) and a great receiver (Cole Adams), the Bill Blankenship-coached Owasso Rams are 1-4 after having fallen at Mustang on Friday.

Adams is as relied upon in Owasso as Braylin Presley was in Bixby, so the Rams were deflated by his shoulder surgery. Owasso has a firepower shortage but has remained competitive. There was a seven-point loss at Jenks, a 35-17 setback against Union and Friday’s 10-point loss at Mustang.

Owasso’s first-half-of-the-season schedule was the state’s most difficult.

During an opening-night loss at Bentonville High (Arkansas), Broken Arrow’s defense gave up 56 points and 9 yards per play. “Our defensive mistakes — I noticed them as the game was happening,” Broken Arrow coach Josh Blankenship explained a few days later. “They’re all correctable.”

At Norman North on Thursday, the Tigers rallied from a 29-point deficit and took the Timberwolves to overtime before falling 57-50. The damage report from that one: Broken Arrow’s defense gave up 604 total yards, 405 rushing yards and 11 yards per play.

Expected to contend in 6AI, Owasso is 1-4 and Broken Arrow is 1-4. Since winning the 6AI title in 2018, Broken Arrow is 25-15.

During Friday’s district meeting with Stillwater, Booker T. Washington trailed by 31 at halftime and didn’t score until the fourth quarter of a 38-6 defeat. The Hornets were minus-4 on turnovers. At Bentonville West on Aug. 26, Booker T. had a 28-0 deficit before it finally scored.

Meanwhile, for Bixby and Rejoice Christian, these are the best of times.

As its state-record win streak was extended to 54 games, 6AI top-ranked Bixby waxed Southmoore 80-0 on Friday. The Spartans scored those points on only 34 offensive plays and only 17½ minutes of possession time.

Through five games this season, the Bixby machine has outscored opponents by 294 points.

Through five games this season, 2A second-ranked Rejoice Christian still is unbeaten while having averaged 54 points.

While Bixby is the midseason Team of the Year, Rejoice QB Chance Wilson is the midseason Player of the Year.

In only its ninth season of 11-man football, coach Brent Marley’s Rejoice program has tremendous passing-game weaponry, fantastic facilities and big momentum as it continues its quest for what would its school’s first football championship.

And if you weren’t already aware, Rejoice Christian School is in Owasso (2.6 miles north of Owasso High School).