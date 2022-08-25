Bill Haisten: Messy yet glorious – Bixby’s statement victory in its Class 6AI debut

The Bixby Spartans came to the University of Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium in pursuit of a 50th consecutive victory.

There were sloppy sequences during which it felt like Bixby and Owasso might finish with a combined total of 50 mistakes. There were dumb penalties, missed field goals, dropped passes and a botched extra-point kick.

A crowd of 21,500 watched in disbelief as these blue-chip championship contenders had first-half totals of nine fumbles and five turnovers.

Ultimately, though, Bixby did what Bixby has done for eight years.

With seven new offensive starters, with seven new defensive starters, without legendary playmaker Braylin Presley and while bearing the pressure of playing for the first time as a Class 6AI squad, the Spartans made a huge stop before halftime, gashed Owasso with a flurry of third-quarter touchdowns and rolled to a 49-14 triumph.

During that third-quarter display of Bixby dominance, a prominent Tulsa football person shared this in a text message: “Loren (Montgomery) is a freak … (He) can flat out coach ball! (Bixby) made adjustments in the middle of the second quarter, and that was the ballgame.”

When the Spartans were stumblin’ and bumblin’ and scoreless, I put binoculars on Bixby coach Loren Montgomery. I’m sure he was at the highest level of frustration, but Montgomery’s exterior looked cool. He didn’t cuss his guys. He coached them.

There are coaches who during a rough patch will spike a headset and torch the sideline with bad words. You don’t see hotheaded, crazy coaches in dynasty jobs, and what Montgomery has built in Bixby absolutely qualifies as dynastic.

After the Spartans cleaned up their ball-handling, they rocked the Rams with too much Connor Kirby (two touchdowns), too much Jersey Robb (two touchdowns) and too much Sam McCormick (whose two touchdowns included the one that changed the game for good).

On the first play of the third period, McCormick jumped into an Owasso pass route, stole the football and scored on a 20-yard interception return.

Bixby led by only 14 points (21-7), and yet it felt like an insurmountable situation for Bill Blankenship’s Rams.

Owasso wide receiver Cole Adams had a phenomenal first half and showed flashes of the talent that made him an Alabama recruit, but he sustained what appeared to have been a right-leg injury and did not play after halftime.

With nine minutes remaining in the game, Adams returned to the Owasso sideline. He seemed to be moving without pain. Owasso certainly will need him for next week’s test at Jenks.

The Battle of the ’Burbs officially was an Owasso home game, and Owasso Public Schools video production coordinator Brock Crawford deserves credit for a great idea: He recruited OU radio voice Toby Rowland to provided narration of a scene-setting video that was shown on the big board at the south end of TU’s stadium.

Rowland always does a video scene-setter before OU home-game kickoffs, and for the Bixby-Owasso video he opened the 2022 season with this: “It’s football time in Oklahoma! … This is the QuikTrip Battle of the ’Burbs!”

The Jenks and Union people were involved in so many of these neutral-site spectacles that their players rarely seemed truly nervous. This was a new experience for the Spartans and Rams, and for their fans who gathered for tailgate parties near the stadium.

During the first quarter, it was obvious that the Spartans and Rams were jolted by jitters.

Since May, when QuikTrip was announced as the presenting sponsor of this game, Bixby-Owasso became the most written-about and talked-about Tulsa-area football opener in a long time.

During most games over the previous four seasons, the Spartans by the four-minute mark of the second period would have a 35-6 lead. Against Owasso, Bixby didn’t have a lead until the four-minute mark of the second period — when its No. 2 quarterback became the leading man in a special-occasion football game. It was then that Kirby broke loose for an 85-yard touchdown. He converted on a 2-point conversion keeper, giving Bixby a 14-7 advantage.

Moments later, after Adams made a fantastic sideline catch inside the Bixby 5, Spartan ninth-grader Cord Nolan dropped Owasso QB Mason Willingham for a big loss. Instead of getting a tying TD, Owasso missed on a field goal.

In the end, this was Bixby being Bixby.

The Spartans dominated for eight seasons in Class 6AII, and the first chapter of their first 6AI season was messy yet glorious.

The outcome was typical. Bixby’s state-record win streak has been extended to an incredible 50 games.