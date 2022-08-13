Bill Haisten: McAlester’s hidden superstar — OU commit Erik McCarty

McALESTER — The words “artistry” and “violence” can be perfectly paired when used to describe certain combat, hockey and football athletes.

Within this context, football violence is not synonymous with stupid penalties and fighting. The combination of aggression/physicality and style sells tickets and gets winning results.

A great example of violent artistry: Adrian Peterson.

As an OU freshman in the 2004 Bedlam game, he executed a spin-move escape and scored on an 80-yard dash. It was a thing of beauty.

As a Minnesota Viking in 2009, Peterson collected a short pass from Brett Favre and one step later flattened would-be tackler William Gay, a Pittsburgh defensive back. It also was a thing of beauty. Not for William Gay, certainly, but for anyone else who celebrates an explosive, legal collision.

In Oklahoma high school football, the best current example of violent artistry is McAlester senior Erik McCarty.

As a running back and one of the truly elite players in the state, McCarty’s body of work is astounding. In 36 varsity games, he rushed for 4,014 yards, averaging 9.4 per attempt. He has scored 73 rushing touchdowns and 79 overall.

McCarty is on the brink of becoming the Buffalo program’s career leader in rush yards and scoring. He should break both records during McAlester’s Aug. 26 opener against Broken Bow.

Rarely is a McCarty carry finished on first contact from a defender. If McCarty can’t elude a defender, he’ll attack the guy with Adrian Peterson ferocity and get extra-effort yards.

“If you look at the most successful running backs,” McCarty said, “they’re able to do both — they’re able to run around (would-be tacklers) and able to run through them.”

If not for the violence that complements the artistry, McCarty’s career TD total might be 39 instead of 79.

“When Erik was a freshman, you could tell he was going to be good,” McAlester coach Forrest Mazey said. “I had no idea he would be this good or this special.”

Next for McCarty: OU

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound pound McCarty looks like a basketball athlete or a track star (or a rock star, as his blond hair is beyond shoulder length).

To McAlester opponents, he looks like trouble.

To OU fans, he looks like an intriguing member of Brent Venables’ recruiting class of 2023. In January, after having received offers also from Baylor, Kansas State, TCU, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Marshall, McCarty committed to the Sooners — but not as a 4,014-yard running back.

It is expected that McCarty will be a safety for the Sooners. He plans to graduate in December, move to Norman and be involved in OU’s offseason strength program and spring practice. Erik McCarty’s dad — Erik Sr. — was a lineman on the OU roster during the ’80s.

“I’m rock solid,” Erik Jr. said of his commitment. “There’s no (second-guessing). There’s no 99%. It’s 100%. Set in stone.”

Is there really no plan for McCarty to get an audition in the OU backfield?

“Not that I’ve heard,” he said. “I hope there is, but not that I’ve heard.”

McCarty’s one-sentence assessment of himself as a defensive back: “I’m not afraid to come down and rock somebody.”

Mazey believes McAlester’s position on the Oklahoma map had an effect on McCarty’s recruiting. McAlester is 91 miles south of downtown Tulsa and only 40 miles closer to Oklahoma City than it is to Dallas.

“If Erik played for one of the big schools in the Tulsa area, he would have 50 Power Five offers,” Mazey insists.

McAlester’s location does not, however, explain why Oklahoma State and the University of Tulsa did not recruit such a fantastic in-state player.

After four years at Poteau, Mazey became the McAlester head man before McCarty’s ninth-grade season in 2019. Mazey has a Mohawk haircut and some ink on his arms, and he turns 41 on Thursday, Oct. 6 — when McAlester visits rival Coweta for a District 5A-3 battle televised statewide on Cox cable.

“Erik does run violently and he is hard to tackle. He catches the ball very well,” Mazey said. “And this might sound crazy, but he actually may be better on defense than he is on offense — and he’s unbelievable on offense.

“Do I think this kid could run the ball and make plays at the Power Five level? Absolutely. No doubt. He’ll be a great player on defense, but there just aren’t many guys who can run the football like Erik McCarty.”

As McCarty works to help McAlester make another deep run in the Class 5A postseason, he is also preparing for the challenges of OU conditioning and, eventually, the competition he’ll see in the Big 12 and Southeastern Conference.

“You have to train like the best to be the best,” he says.

Mazey envisions McCarty becoming a much bigger player while sustaining his speed.

“There is a reason Erik is committed to OU: He’s really good,” Mazey said. “I can see him eventually getting to 230 pounds and maybe even moving to (outside linebacker). He could be a freak at that position.”

In pursuit of a title

During a Thursday practice session that began at 10:30 p.m. and extended well beyond midnight, a full moon hovered over McAlester’s Hook Eales Stadium. There wasn’t a trace of wind and the temperature was 79 degrees.

The rest of the Pittsburg County community of 18,000 was shut down for the night, but the Buffaloes’ collective energy level soared and the chatter was non-stop. Snoop Dogg and Metallic tracks were blasted from a big speaker positioned near the buffalo statue at the stadium’s north end.

Thirteen of the past 16 McAlester squads finished with a winning record. Eight teams totaled at least 10 victories. In last year’s 5A championship game, the 13-0 Buffaloes were matched with 13-0 Collinsville. In the Oklahoma game of the year, Collinsville prevailed 42-35. McCarty rushed for 268 yards and four TDs.

“It’s something I struggle (to) talk about,” McCarty says of the Collinsville classic. “I can’t think about football without thinking about (that game). I’m 0-1 in championship games. I have to go get even.”

Class 5A is deep with contenders. McAlester, Collinsville and Coweta should be very good. From the OKC area, there are Del City, Guthrie, Midwest City Carl Albert and Bishop McGuinness.

Included on McAlester’s 90-man roster are six returning starters on each side of the football. Trent Boatright was a senior and a 64% passer last season, so Mazey now oversees a quarterback competition involving juniors Caden Lesnau and Lance Stone. If Stone isn’t the No. 1 QB, he’ll be a starting H-back. If Lesnau isn’t the No. 1 QB, he’ll be a starting slot receiver and a dynamic return specialist.

Chaz Bradley is a running back-receiver who, Maxey says, “may wind up being the best cornerback ever to come through here.” Anchoring the Buffaloes’ defensive line is Garrett Shumway, a tough kid who endured a torn meniscus during the 2021 season.

At 6-foot-5, Malachi Wrice is an interesting outside linebacker and tight end.

Because of a lack of participation, Talihina isn’t playing varsity football this season. A setback for that community resulted in something positive for McAlester — the arrival, only a few weeks ago, of 5-foot-10, 205-pound senior running back Blaze Baugh (the brother of University of Minnesota defensive tackle Kyler Baugh).

With McCarty and Blaze Baugh, McAlester should have an unbelievable run game.

When McCarty was a ninth-grader, McAlester had veteran running backs. For the varsity Buffaloes, he got only 10 rushing attempts.

As a sophomore, his stat line was remarkable: 213 carries, 1,966 rushing yards and 38 TDs.

As a junior last year, McCarty rolled for 2,005 yards and 40 touchdowns.

Every coordinator and every defender on the McAlester schedule knows to game-plan extensively against McCarty, and yet his goal in 2022 is to “just to push those numbers a little bit higher.”

For a future Sooner who commands artistry/violence comparisons to Sooner legend Adrian Peterson, 2,005 yards and a championship-game appearance weren’t enough.

With every step, McCarty dedicates his efforts to a senior season of at least 2,006 yards, to the goal of a career rushing total of more than 6,000 yards, and to the quest for McAlester’s first state title in 34 years.