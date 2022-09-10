Bill Haisten: Look around — there are special starts for Muskogee, Rejoice and others

Two hours before the start of the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl — and what ultimately would be Union’s 35-point victory over Jenks — vehicles representing every significant Tulsa media company were parked near Union-Tuttle Stadium.

At kickoff, every seat in the press box was occupied. All of the media attention commanded by Jenks-Union meant that most other significant local games and storylines were covered only lightly.

Look around. Beyond the Class 6AI rivalries and beyond the ongoing Bixby phenomenon, the Tulsa area is replete with special performances and developing situations.

Congratulations, Muskogee and Travis Hill. On this date last year, the Roughers lost 56-12 at Rogers, Arkansas. On Friday, Jamarian Ficklin was unbelievably good during Muskogee’s 35-28 road victory over Midwest City Carl Albert — an every-season contender in Class 5A.

A sophomore lefty QB, Ficklin passed for 375 yards and three touchdowns. As a run-game weapon, he totaled 105 yards and scored twice. The 2021 Roughers were winless through three games. The 2022 Roughers are 3-0 and ranked seventh in 6AII.

A former championship head coach at East Central, Hill was the defensive coordinator for Broken Arrow’s 2018 title team. Muskogee could be a factor in what should be a wide-open chase for the 6AII championship.

Congratulations, Rejoice Christian and Chance Wilson. As the state’s top dual-threat QB, Wilson was at his best during a Class 2A clash of the third-ranked Eagles and No. 2 Beggs.

Last year, Beggs beat Rejoice 74-48. On Friday in Owasso, Rejoice had a stunning halftime lead of 56-0, finished with 626 total yards and prevailed 70-16. In only its ninth season of 11-man football, Rejoice has become a small-school monster.

After having fallen short in the last two Class 3A title games, unbeaten Lincoln Christian is on a mission. Friday’s result: 42-0 over Vian.

Also unbeaten: the Central Braves, who mauled Okmulgee 42-8; defending 5A champion Collinsville, a 63-20 winner over rival Skiatook; and OU commit Erik McCarty and the McAlester Buffaloes, the current 5A top-ranked squad. On Friday, McAlester beat Ada 34-0.

As Collinsville extended its win streak to 16, Kaden Rush was nearly perfect (14-of-15 passing, 217 yards, four TDs). Look out also for Coweta in 5A. The Tigers scored impressive wins over Carl Albert and Wagoner.

Prevailing 35-31 at Poteau, 3A fourth-ranked Metro Christian recorded one of this weekend's better road wins in the state. The Patriots rallied from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit.

Is it possible for a football program to somewhat quietly make history week after week? It kinda feels that way with Bixby, a seven-time 6AII champion and now the No. 1 team in 6AI.

Since their opening-night conquest of Owasso, the Spartans won 59-0 at Springdale Har-Ber and on Friday scored a 67-3 road win over a talented but overwhelmed Sand Springs team (ranked fifth in 6AII).

Bixby QBs Austin Havens and Connor Kirby have completed 73% of their passes. The Spartans have outscored three opponents by 158 points. In advance of Bixby’s Sept. 23 district opener at Norman North, Bixby’s state-record win streak stands at 52 games.

In Bixby, the words “remarkable” and “routine” are synonymous.