As Oklahoma prep football teams are on the brink of the May 15 start of their two-week spring-practice periods, rumors are flying about the possible transfers of really important, really talented players.

One such move has graduated from having been a rumored possibility to a significant certainty.

During the 2022 season, Broken Arrow freshman running back Kaydin Jones rushed for more than 1,200 yards. During a 6AI quarterfinal loss at Union, the 6-foot, 170-pound Jones scored on a 33-yard run play and a 97-yard kickoff return.

On Monday afternoon, Kaydin Jones tweeted a statement: “This has been a tough decision. I want to thank my parents who gave me guidance to make my choice. I made the decision I feel is right and is going to better my career.

“ . . . I will be finishing track season at Broken Arrow. Next year I will be attending Jenks High School.”

This particular switch is newsworthy because it involves a running back who already has offers from the University of Tulsa, Oklahoma State and Colorado; and because the running back’s father is Kejuan Jones – a Jenks football legend.

Influential in the Jones family decision, Kejuan explained to the Tulsa World, was his own phenomenal experience in two seasons as a Trojan.

Plus, Kejuan added, the 2023 Jenks offensive line should be “stacked with really good players.”

After the Jones family members discussed a possible move to Jenks, “I asked my wife (Jaymee) to look around (for a home in the Jenks district). I told her, ‘If we find something we like and we’re thinking we still want to do this, then let’s do it.’

“She did it. She found a place. Let’s go.”

Before his junior season in 1999, Kejuan Jones moved from Hale High School to Jenks and was a tremendously impactful running back for two Trojan state championship teams.

In what would become one of the more memorable high school football games in Oklahoma history, Jenks collided with Union during the 2000 regular season. Televised statewide, the showdown was played at Skelly Stadium and the attendance was 31,555.

Kejuan Jones’ stat line: 307 total yards and five touchdowns. The fifth touchdown was scored on an 80-yard pass play with eight seconds left. The Trojans won 41-37 and Jones became a hot recruit who would sign with OU.

During his 2002-05 career with the Sooners, Jones rushed for 2,331 yards and 36 touchdowns. In OU history, only nine running backs totaled more than Jones’ 36 rushing TDs.

Also a factor in the Kaydin Jones decision: “The tradition of Jenks,” Kejuan Jones said. “I always talk to my son about my time at Jenks and what it did for my football career and what it did for me as a man.

“The support of the Jenks community – it goes a long way in building a football player.”

In May 2022, the Tulsa-area football community was rocked by the move of then-Jenks quarterback Shaker Reisig to arch-rival Union.

In 2021, Reisig had been the first ninth-grader ever to start at QB for the Trojans. As Jenks defeated Union in the Class 6AI title game, Reisig was 11-0 as the Trojan starter.

Less than six months later, Reisig was a Redhawk.

The departure was stunning.

The destination was shocking.

Before and after the Reisig switch, there were the moves of several other difference-making players like Kordell Gouldsby, who was a quarterback and defensive back for Holland Hall’s 2020 and 2021 Class 3A championship squads.

Before his junior year, Gouldsby moved to Bixby. For a Spartan program that ended its first season in 6AI with a 63-point victory over Owasso, Gouldsby was a dynamic playmaker as a slot receiver and in the secondary.

Through the rest of May and into June, there is the expectation of more high-profile player movement. June could be a hot month. By the end of May, spring practice will have been completed. There will be players and parents who want a change of scenery.

The first of this year’s big-time moves involves Kaydin Jones. There aren’t many ninth-graders who could rush for 1,200 yards in big-school prep football, so imagine his potential as he gains size and strength. No doubt – he will be missed in Broken Arrow.

Kaydin Jones is a dazzling prospect who at no point last season seemed overmatched by older opponents. He adds sizzle to the Jenks roster and soon will get carries on the same Allan Trimble Stadium field on which his dad was the 2000 Tulsa World state Player of the Year.

Photos: A look back at Kejuan Jones' career Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Kejuan Jones Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES