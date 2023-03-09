NORMAN — In the history of Oklahoma state tournament basketball, there cannot have been very many freshman performances like the one Jalen Montonati achieved for Owasso.

The 6-foot-7 rookie played all 32 minutes and scored exactly half of the Rams’ points. While shooting at Lloyd Noble Center rims he’d never seen before Thursday, he was 10-of-11 on free throws.

During the third period, Montonati pulled something new from his offensive tool box: a 10-foot, baby-hook shot released with his off hand — his left hand — and over the top of two defenders.

It was a grown-man move executed by a 15-year-old kid.

With Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills and OU coach Porter Moser watching from courtside, Montonati totaled 27 points as the Rams won for the 15th time in their last 17 games. Before the state tournament, his per-game averages were 19 points and seven rebounds.

“(Jalen) is my son, but he’s a fun kid to watch play basketball,” Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. “It all gets back to his work. Jalen carries a little bit of a chip on his shoulder and he has a lot of confidence.

“For a 15-year-old to have the amount of pressure that he had before the season started, man, he has delivered. He really has.”

With a 54-39 quarterfinal elimination of Deer Creek, Owasso advanced to what should be a tremendous Class 6A semifinal.

Until last week’s area championship game played in the filled-beyond-capacity Sapulpa gym, Broken Arrow was undefeated. After losing twice to BA during the regular season, Owasso upset the Tigers.

At 6 p.m. Friday, there is a rematch here on the OU campus: Montonati, Brandon Mann, EJ Lewis and the Rams against Oklahoma State signee Connor Dow and the Broken Arrow Tigers.

In the 6A quarterfinal played after Deer Creek-Owasso, Dow scored 22 points as Broken Arrow ended Norman’s season. With their 55-44 victory, the Tigers are 26-1. Dow was 9-of-14 on shots from the field, while Justice Sutton and Ethan Ellison each scored 10 points.

Norman connected on only 34% of its shots from the field. Broken Arrow was good on 54% of its attempts and got what it came for — a revenge opportunity against Owasso.

Against Deer Creek, Montonati was Owasso’s go-to guy for buckets. His teammates also had a good Thursday. Against Deer Creek, Gabe Patterson totaled 10 rebounds. Mann scored 14 points. He and freshman Boden Williams had a total of 14 rebounds. Brian Montonati said Lewis played “phenomenal” defense against Deer Creek sharpshooter Clyde Davis Jr.

On 3-point shots, Davis was 0-of-9. As a team, Deer Creek was 3-of-22. The Antlers struggled also at the foul line. In a state tournament game, they were 4-of-14 on free throws.

It’s impossible to play a perfect basketball game, and Owasso had one glaring issue: 16 turnovers. Some of that, Brian Montonati explained, was due to the pressure of the moment.

“I thought we got a little fatigued and got careless with the basketball,” the coach said. “When you play on a stage like this, the adrenaline is different. You see the gold ball (championship trophy) on the arena floor. It’s just a totally different environment.”

One week after having been involved in the Tulsa County Game of the Year, Owasso and Broken Arrow collide again on Friday.

Dow is a senior star. There’s probably not a better Oklahoma ninth-grader than Jalen Montonati.

This defines Owasso-Broken Arrow as must-see basketball: In three meetings this season, the Rams scored 181 points and the Tigers 185.

The stakes on Owasso-Broken IV are nearly as high as stakes can be: the winner rolls on to the 7 p.m. Saturday championship game.