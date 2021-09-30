Bill Haisten: In the history of Tulsa sports and Jenks football, Don King’s voice is important

During the 1964 season, Don King and his sister Carol attended a University of Tulsa football game at Skelly Stadium.
Don was an 11-year-old from Drumright. Carol was a TU student whose classmates included Jerry Rhome and Howard Twilley.
As Carol was blind, she would take a transistor radio to TU home games and listen to the play-by-play descriptions of then-Golden Hurricane radio voice Len Morton.
During this particular game, her radio failed. The battery was drained, so she asked her brother to provide the play-by-play call of TU’s 19-7 victory over Memphis.
“You’re actually pretty good at this,” Carol King told her brother.
As Don King reminisced about his sister and that game, he says a seed was planted.
“That was the first time I ever considered broadcasting as a career option,” he recalled this week.
During the mid-’80s, King and Allan Trimble met for the first time. Trimble was on the Northeastern State football roster as an offensive lineman. He would do summer work in the oilfields of Pawnee and Osage counties. King at that time was employed in his father’s oilfield-supply store in Drumright.
When a young Trimble would be sent to purchase supplies from a young King, they would discuss preferred career paths. Trimble expressed a desire to coach and become a math teacher, while King wanted a full-time run in radio or television.
"Who knows?” King said to Trimble 35 or so years ago. “Maybe I’ll call one of your games someday.”
For Cox cable-televised Jenks games and as the Trojan radio voice since 2003, King wound up providing the soundtrack for most of the 22 seasons that Trimble was the Jenks head coach.
In February 2020 — about two months after Trimble’s death — there was the publication of a “Golden Years" book that focuses on the 1996-2017 Trimble dynasty at Jenks. The book essentially is Trimble’s narrative of those seasons, and King secured that narrative during tons of hours of taped conversation with the most successful coach in Oklahoma high school football history.
Unmatched body of work
Within King’s midtown Tulsa home is a basement transformed into what he describes as a “man cave.” It’s the combination of a museum of Tulsa sports history, a library of reference materials and Tulsa World sports sections dating to 1961, a place to do preparation work before a Jenks broadcast, and a comfortable room in which he can watch his favorite team — the St. Louis Cardinals.
Here’s a deep-dive stat from King, whose Jenks broadcasts are carried on The Blitz 1170: Since 1990, Jenks has been in the top 10 of every Tulsa World large-school football ranking.
When you review King’s body of work, it confirms his status as having done more live-event sports telecasts and broadcasts than anyone else in Tulsa history.
Because he keeps such detailed records on Jenks football, on Tulsa-area high school sports as a whole, on the Cardinals and on his own career, I trust his numbers on this.
Entering Friday’s Jenks-Broken Arrow contest, King reports that he has worked 1,808 live-event assignments on radio and TV. At the high school level: 1,329 events overall and 559 football games (including 36 state championship games). Combining all sports: 116 state championship events.
At the age of 21, in 1975, King scored his first broadcast situation. He was the radio voice of the Ponca City football, basketball and wrestling teams. In 1986-88, he was the producer of Tulsa Cable’s cutting-edge “Sportscene” show, which was presented to a statewide audience and hosted by Bill Land and Dean Blevins.
For Tulsa Cable/TCI Cablevision/Cox cable, King and J.V. Haney were together for an estimated 550 live-event telecasts in 1988-2001. Haney had retired from high school coaching in 1986.
“I’m sure we did at least 550. Maybe even more,” Haney says. “It wasn’t like we were trying to climb the ladder in the broadcast business. We just enjoyed what we were doing.”
The King-Haney friendship still is intact. On a regular basis, they meet for lunch at various cheeseburger joints. Haney now is 87. King’s 68th birthday is next week.
For how much longer?
King is a Sapulpa native whose family settled in Drumright. He was a baseball-basketball athlete as a kid, and for one season he was on the Kemper Military School basketball roster. He moved to Tulsa in 1980.
Before King drives to Broken Arrow on Friday, he will have invested several hours in researching the Trojans-Tigers match-up. Before every Jenks game, he compiles an impressively deep and detailed list of notes and statistical data on Jenks and the opponent.
You can’t just show up cold and unprepared and then expect to perform well on a hot microphone.
“I don’t think anyone outworks me with regard to preparation,” King said. “It’s something I take great pride in.”
The final question during our exchange in King’s man cave: For how many more seasons might he work Jenks football broadcasts? In 2024, King would commemorate the 50th year since his first Ponca City radio gig.
“I don’t see myself doing this for too many more years,” King said, “but my son doesn’t believe it. He says, ‘Dude, you’ll be doing this until you’re using a walker. You’ll be doing this at 78.’”