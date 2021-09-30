Bill Haisten: In the history of Tulsa sports and Jenks football, Don King’s voice is important

The King-Haney friendship still is intact. On a regular basis, they meet for lunch at various cheeseburger joints. Haney now is 87. King’s 68th birthday is next week.

For how much longer?

King is a Sapulpa native whose family settled in Drumright. He was a baseball-basketball athlete as a kid, and for one season he was on the Kemper Military School basketball roster. He moved to Tulsa in 1980.

Before King drives to Broken Arrow on Friday, he will have invested several hours in researching the Trojans-Tigers match-up. Before every Jenks game, he compiles an impressively deep and detailed list of notes and statistical data on Jenks and the opponent.

You can’t just show up cold and unprepared and then expect to perform well on a hot microphone.

“I don’t think anyone outworks me with regard to preparation,” King said. “It’s something I take great pride in.”

The final question during our exchange in King’s man cave: For how many more seasons might he work Jenks football broadcasts? In 2024, King would commemorate the 50th year since his first Ponca City radio gig.

“I don’t see myself doing this for too many more years,” King said, “but my son doesn’t believe it. He says, ‘Dude, you’ll be doing this until you’re using a walker. You’ll be doing this at 78.’”

