Bill Haisten: In Bartlesville, a superstar (David Castillo) and a shot at a meaningful March

BARTLESVILLE — As an eighth-grader, David Castillo witnessed a 1-22 season for the Bartlesville High School basketball team. Home games were played in a mostly empty gym. The Bruins lost by 47 points to Muskogee, by 38 to Sapulpa and by 44 to Booker T. Washington.

“We knew we had to change the culture,” Castillo says now, and the culture did begin to change a few months later — when the 6-foot-1, 165-pound Castillo reported for his first varsity practice as a ninth-grader.

With former Union star Clent Stewart as their eighth-year head coach, and with Castillo as the state’s most highly rated sophomore basketball athlete, the 2021-22 Bruins are an interesting, fun-to-watch squad that defeated Broken Arrow and pushed Jenks and Union to overtime before falling by six points to the Trojans and by one to the Redhawks.

During the weekend, the ConocoPhillips/Arvest Invitational was played at Bartlesville’s beautiful Bruin Fieldhouse (a 16-year-old venue that is as clean as a church).

The hope here was the Bruins could take the momentum generated in the Union game and make a run to the finals of this event — and they did.