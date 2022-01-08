Bill Haisten: In Bartlesville, a superstar (David Castillo) and a shot at a meaningful March

BARTLESVILLE — As an eighth-grader, David Castillo witnessed a 1-22 season for the Bartlesville High School basketball team. Home games were played in a mostly empty gym. The Bruins lost by 47 points to Muskogee, by 38 to Sapulpa and by 44 to Booker T. Washington.
“We knew we had to change the culture,” Castillo says now, and the culture did begin to change a few months later — when the 6-foot-1, 165-pound Castillo reported for his first varsity practice as a ninth-grader.
With former Union star Clent Stewart as their eighth-year head coach, and with Castillo as the state’s most highly rated sophomore basketball athlete, the 2021-22 Bruins are an interesting, fun-to-watch squad that defeated Broken Arrow and pushed Jenks and Union to overtime before falling by six points to the Trojans and by one to the Redhawks.
During the weekend, the ConocoPhillips/Arvest Invitational was played at Bartlesville’s beautiful Bruin Fieldhouse (a 16-year-old venue that is as clean as a church).
The hope here was the Bruins could take the momentum generated in the Union game and make a run to the finals of this event — and they did.
After beating McLain in the opening round, the Bruins conquered Southmoore 62-54 in a Friday semifinal. The energy of a loud crowd was a difference-maker.
“I feel like I’m on top of the world,” said Bartlesville’s Jordan Carter, a senior who experienced the 1-22 nightmare of 2019-20. “Our crowd made it feel like a college or NBA game.”
Castillo totaled 24 points while Kent Girard scored 13 and Simian Gilkey 12 as the Bruins celebrated a milestone: At 4-3, the Bartlesville basketball program had a winning record for the first time in three years.
“We won that game because we’re battle-tested,” Stewart told his players in the postgame locker room. “Now, let’s win this tournament. Let’s do it.”
Waiting in the championship game was Booker T. Washington. Two years ago, the Hornets hammered Bartlesville 88-44. Through three periods of Saturday’s title game, the score was tied at 40-40.
As the fourth quarter began, Booker T. Washington staggered the Bruins with pressure defense. During the first two minutes of the period, Bartlesville made five turnovers. Booker T. capitalized with layups and changed the game.
BTW’s Aaron Potter converted on a miraculous shot to give his team a six-point lead, and Lathan Boone knocked down two late free throws as the Hornets prevailed 56-51.
As the tournament MVP, Potter scored 11 points for the Hornets. Castillo totaled 18 for the Bruins.
“This is a new experience for our guys,” Castillo said after the Friday night semifinal. “We’re still learning how to win.”
It’s impossible to recognize positives during the immediate aftermath of a crushing loss, but Bartlesville will benefit from this experience. You never know. Booker T. and Bartlesville may cross paths again during the Class 6A postseason.
For a success-starved Bartlesville community, that’s the dream — to be relevant in basketball and football. In football, there have been six consecutive losing seasons. In basketball, there hasn’t been a state tournament appearance since 2012.
Stewart was a four-year starter at Union (where in 2004 he was a senior member of that school’s first state championship team) and at Kansas State. Today, at 35, he doesn’t seem to have aged a day since his final K-State season. His wife, Stephanie, is Bartlesville’s pom-squad coach, and the Stewarts have three young children: a 9-year-old daughter, a 7-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son Zavier who, if allowed, would spend every hour of every day at Bruin Fieldhouse.
The ConocoPhillips relationship with the Bartlesville community is a huge reason why this is possible: Stewart juggles two full-time careers. He is a payment systems business analyst for Phillips 66 and has been the Bruins’ head coach since Tim Bart retired in 2014.
“Phillips is very supportive of what I do here at the school,” Stewart said, “and the school understands that I have responsibility at Phillips.
“And the fact that Bartlesville is a smaller community — it makes it all a little bit easier. I can leave work and in five minutes I’m at the gym.”
After Stewart graduated from Kansas State, then-Wildcats coach Frank Martin offered a graduate-assistant position. Stewart weighed that possibility against an attractive offer from ConocoPhillips.
“I had to go with ConocoPhillips,” Stewart recalls, “but I also knew I wanted to stay connected to basketball. As soon as I came to Bartlesville, I asked Tim Bart if there was anything I could do to help as a volunteer coach.”
Before succeeding Bart as the head man, Stewart was a Bartlesville assistant and coached the program’s summer teams. He remembers David Castillo as a third-grader, never without a basketball in his hands. By the time Castillo was in the fifth grade, everyone in town knew he was a gifted player.
Rod Thompson, the father of OSU’s Bryce Thompson and the summer coach of countless, upper-level Oklahoma high school stars, predicts that as a senior, Castillo will become “Oklahoma’s 11th McDonald’s All-American.”
Castillo averaged 23.7 points as a ninth-grader and entered the ConocoPhillips/Arvest event with a 24.5 average. During the summer, he was a member of USA Basketball’s 16-and-under team that won FIBA Americas title in Mexico. He scored 14 points during the gold-medal victory over Argentina.
Not yet at the midway mark of his high school career, Castillo has scholarship offers from Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Oral Roberts, Tulsa, Kansas, Illinois, Texas Tech and Texas, among others.
The best way to describe Castillo’s game: controlled speed. He’s that rare high school superstar point guard who always gets his points while always creating opportunities for teammates.
During the Friday semifinal against Southmoore, Bartlesville’s DaRon Davis was positioned in the left corner and shouted “DAVID!” at his point guard. Davis was open, but not wide open. A defender lurked halfway between the paint and the corner.
Castillo acknowledged Davis with his eyes for a split-second, then charged into the lane. The floating defender stepped in to help against Castillo, who fired a fastball strike to Davis. Now actually wide open, Davis swished the 3-point attempt.
With four minutes left before halftime — and after having trailed 12-2 in the opening period — Bartlesville finally secured its first lead of the game.
“This is what separates David from a lot of guys,” Stewart said. “He always makes the right basketball play.”
During Monday’s practice session, it’s safe to expect Stewart to emphasize ball security and movement against a trapping, swarming defense. Bartlesville’s inability to manage that pressure was the difference on Saturday.
Castillo gets his next chance to make the right basketball play on Tuesday, when the 4-4 Bruins visit Owasso.
For the first time in a long time, Bartlesville fans can relish real basketball entertainment and a reason to believe that March could be meaningful.