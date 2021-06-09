Bill Haisten: Gil Cloud's final TPS challenge – helping to identify his successor

Now that he’s only a few days away from a life-changing charge into retirement, is there any chance that Gil Cloud would reconsider and continue as the Tulsa Public Schools’ athletic director for another year or two?

“No,” he replied. “It’s time. This past year, with COVID and all of the protocols — it was a very difficult year. After an old friend retired, he told me, ‘You’ll know when it’s time.’ He was right. For me, this is that time.”

Cloud is happy to commit the next 12 years or so to watching his granddaughter Kylee, who already shows signs of becoming a big-time softball athlete. As a 7-year-old, she belted 35 home runs.

“I gave her five bucks for each home run,” Cloud said. “She cost me a lot of money.”

As a 9-year-old pitcher today, Kylee’s velocity has been measured at 44 mph. For a girl of her age, her fastball heat is uncommon. Kylee already has mentioned OU and UCLA as possible college destinations.

Cloud intends to be at the ballpark for every game involving his granddaughter. In retirement, he has that flexibility.

Before that, though, there is a heavy responsibility.