Bill Haisten: From Shaker Reisig's dad, insight on the move that rocked a rivalry

First, there was the universal, immediate reaction to Shaker Reisig’s move from the Jenks football program to archrival Union in May: You’ve got to be kidding. That really happened?

After that, there was one universal question: Why?

Until Wednesday, when Reisig’s father Aron Reisig spoke with the Tulsa World for more than an hour, there never was a definitive, detailed explanation from Jenks coach Keith Riggs or Union coach Kirk Fridrich.

If there is an ultimate authority figure in a power play that could shift the balance of power in Class 6AI, it wouldn’t be a coach.

It would be Aron Reisig.

Having become frustrated by what he describes as inner-circle Jenks football politics, Aron is the one who drove his family’s move to a Union Public Schools address only six months after his son, as a ninth-grader, quarterbacked Jenks to a Class 6AI championship victory over Union.

On May 26, Shaker completed the spring-practice period with the Jenks team. On May 27, he was on the Union sideline during a team camp. Fridrich confirmed that day that Shaker had been added to the Redhawk roster.

“When I sent the message that (the Reisig family was moving to Union),” Aron Reisig said on Thursday, “I thanked coach Riggs but I did not thank anybody else. I intentionally did that.”

During Friday’s 7 p.m. MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl (played for the second consecutive year on Union’s turf), Shaker Reisig will attempt to extend his record as a varsity starting QB to 14-0. The Redhawk sophomore will be the most closely watched and most talked-about of all participants. It is said that in the hallways at each high school this week, there are lots of images regarding and references to Reisig’s stunning move to Union.

As Aron Reisig explained the decision to leave from the most successful program in state history, these were among the reasons:

Frustration during the 2021 season.

Aron says another Jenks quarterback, Ike Owens, had “an advocate” on the coaching staff.

Shaker’s jersey number.

The appealing presence on the Union staff of quarterbacks coach Dub Maddox and offensive coordinator Jonny Ulibarri.

The 2021 frustration, Aron explained, centered on playing time. Then-junior Owens started in the first two games — an overtime road win over a Mansfield, Texas, team and a 23-15 home loss to Bixby. Ten hours before the Backyard Bowl kickoff, Aron says, Riggs called Shaker with the news that he would start that night. Jenks won 22-0.

By season’s end, Shaker was unbeaten as the starter and 2-0 against Union as the Trojans prevailed in the championship rematch. In spite of Shaker’s role as the starter, Aron says, the younger Reisig wasn’t on the field as much as most starting QBs.

Aron says Owens had “an advocate” on the staff — a coach who was eager to get Owens into games as early as possible, and that Shaker was getting many fewer snaps than most starters typically would get during a blowout win.

Even in a one-sided game, Aron insists, Shaker needs reps to become a more polished varsity quarterback.

“By the end of the season, I wasn’t very happy” with the “advocate” assistant, Aron Reisig said. “What I’ve learned about the great and powerful Oz — which is Jenks football — is that the program is a good ol’ boys club.

“It was explained to me that it’s always been like this at Jenks. The quarterbacks always share time. I was calling BS on that. Other people were calling BS on that.”

There were indications during the spring, Aron adds, that the Jenks offensive coaches considered the quarterback job to be open and that Reisig and Owens would compete for the job as though 2021 hadn’t happened.

“I understand that — every year is a new competition,” Aron said. “But the way it was said, (it felt like), ‘I’m hopeful that Ike can beat Shaker in the spring.’ I took that a little bit personal, but I told myself, ‘Shaker is going to have to compete in college. This is not a reason to leave.’”

Since 2006, most of the No. 1 quarterbacks at Jenks have worn jersey No. 9. It has become a status symbol. Last season, Owens wore No. 9 and Shaker No. 10.

In May, Shaker was asked about his preference on a jersey number for the 2022 season. His response, according to his dad: “Well, I thought I would be No. 9.”

According to Aron, this was the response from the other end of the call: “The older kids get to pick first. You want to be 10 again?”

When Aron himself asked a staff member about the jersey number, he says he was told, “Oh, we’re not doing that anymore. No. 9 isn’t a thing here anymore.”

“We didn’t need No. 9,” Aron told the Tulsa World, “but don’t lie to me about it.”

On Friday night, Owens will wear No. 9 for the Trojans. At Union, Shaker wears No. 10.

Aron shared interesting insight on the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Shaker and his commitment to a healthy lifestyle. Aron says his son typically is asleep by 8 p.m., adds no salt to his food, takes vitamins and drinks protein shakes each day, and has never even tasted a Coca-Cola, a Pepsi or any other soft drink.

As a 9-year-old in Rochester, New York, Shaker had arm talent and started attending National Football Academies quarterback camps around the country. At that time, Maddox and Ulibarri were Jenks assistants and involved in the NFA camps.

“The NFA films always showed Jenks stuff,” Aron recalled. “I told Shaker, ‘We’ve got to go to (a Jenks-hosted camp) this year. That place looks like a powerhouse.’”

During the summer of 2017, Aron continued, “We went to the Jenks camp. The facilities were unbelievable. It was something we’d never seen because New York doesn’t do that for the schools. I said to Shaker as we were getting on the flight home, ‘Brother, we’re moving here.’ Football in New York is dead. We knew we had to get out of there if (Shaker) was going to rise to this level.

“That’s how I do things: If it feels good and it feels right, I just pull the trigger. Almost a year to the day later — on July 9, 2018 — we were down here. We had a house and were living here.”

As a sixth-grader, Shaker Reisig became a Trojan football athlete. He and Aron were disappointed, however, that Maddox and Ulibarri no longer were at Jenks. Maddox had become the Victory Christian coach and took Ulibarri with him.

“Those coaches were 20% of the reason why we moved here,” said Aron, who at 51 is a former Army Reservist and a former motocross competitor. He currently is the owner of a small business that sells motorcycle parts and accessories on eBay.

“I do snowmobile stuff and watercraft stuff, too,” Aron explained. “Basically, I’m in the power sports industry.”

When the 2021 Jenks season became a combination of championship glory and a frustrating experience, Aron says, and when there were additional troubling signs after the season, there was a temptation to explore options. One option, Aron states, was Bixby.

Aron says he met with a Bixby athletics administrator in February. Aron says he was intrigued by the Bixby program and wanted details on OSSAA eligibility requirements. Aron’s possible interest in Bixby dissolved, he says, after someone in the Bixby office called someone in the Jenks football office and reported that Shaker Reisig’s father had been on the Bixby campus.

“Childish phone call,” Aron said. “I’m a grown man. I can go wherever I want.”

Maddox and Ulibarri joined the Union staff in 2020. At Jenks, one of the Trojan coaches — Jesse Jones — and Aron had become friends. Shaker and Jones’ son — offensive lineman Jesse Jones Jr. — had become friends. When Jesse Sr. was hired by Union a few months ago, Jesse Jr. became a Union High School student and now is a sophomore football starter.

As Maddox, Ulibarri, Jesse Sr. and Jesse Jr. all were at Union, and as Union has the state’s best football facilities, there was an agreement within the Reisig household that the family would move and that Shaker would be a Redhawk.

There it is — the definitive, detailed explanation from the father who moved his son from an 18-time state championship program to its archrival.