Bill Haisten: For the new members of the Jenks championship fraternity, relief and joy

EDMOND — When a young man signs up to play Jenks High School football, there is the understanding that championships are expected.
In a community that on 16 occasions had celebrated state titles, the pressure is real.
For current Jenks seniors, the pressure had to be overwhelming. As they neared the finish line of their careers, they hadn’t captured a Class 6AI gold ball.
Saturday’s clash with Edmond Santa Fe could not have started in a worse way. Only 12 seconds in, the Wolves had scored on an 86-yard kickoff return.
In those 12 seconds, there was a doubling of the pressure on the Jenks sideline.
Said Trojan offensive tackle Logan Nobles: “We were like, ‘Well, crap, we’ve got to go set the tone. Let’s go lay it on them.’ ”
Jenks’ tone-setting included big plays, time-consuming drives and punishing physicality. Before a Wantland Stadium crowd of 6,500, there was a signature performance and a 41-14 victory for the Trojans, who seemed equal parts relieved and happy to have secured the program’s first title since 2015.
There was pressure on Keith Riggs, too, and now he is a championship head coach. Allan Trimble led the Trojans to 13 titles in 1996-2017. Riggs was his longtime assistant and was promoted to the head-coaching position in 2018. Trimble died last year, a few days before Jenks’ title-game loss to Owasso.
Rocky Calmus, Freddie Carolina, Phillip Dillard, Dillon Stoner, Cooper Nunley — they and scores of other former Trojans are remembered for having been great on championship-game stages.
Among the new names on that list are seniors Grant Lohr (who gashed Santa Fe for 154 rushing yards), Jayden Patrick (who totaled five receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown, and also scored on an end-zone fumble recovery), Stephen Kittleman (who finished 16-of-21 passing for 237 yards), and Logan Nobles (the Oklahoma State-bound left tackle who blocked beautifully all day).
I can’t fathom how the 5-foot-11, 170-pound Patrick has no major-college offers. He certainly has major-college ability, and he seemed overcome by emotion and joy during the trophy presentation.
In high-stakes games during the Trimble years, a lot of opponents were beaten psychologically before the opening kickoff. Even before the actual game would start, Jenks would have a 10-point advantage in the mental game.
Before the Saturday kickoff, Santa Fe players didn’t seem a bit fazed by the Jenks mystique. Clad in green were really impressive, big football athletes who were playing only four miles from their campus. Last year, they defeated Jenks 33-30.
At field level during the pregame, I watched the Wolves intently. I didn’t see anyone sneaking peeks at the Trojan end of the field. The Santa Fe guys coolly handled their business and seemed ready for an attempt at something that would have been historic — putting an end to the 25-year streak of large-school titles for Tulsa-area schools.
The Trojans last week cleared a giant hurdle — beating 2019 champion Owasso in a semifinal showdown — and now would be matched with a confident Santa Fe squad.
By halftime, Jenks had a 27-14 lead and a 277-85 advantage in total yards. The Trojans opened the third period with run-game muscle and a nine-play drive that essentially finished the Wolves.
On Griffin Forbes’ 7-yard run that gave Jenks a 34-14 cushion, Trojan left guard Milton White and Nobles obliterated the right side of the Santa Fe defensive front. At a place on the field at which yardage should be tough to gain, Forbes got a relatively easy TD and Jenks went on to get its first title since current seniors were eighth-graders.
“I think it’s time to start (another) four-peat,” Lohr declared. “Let’s keep it going.”
Winning a title, Nobles said, “is way easier said than done ... but I’m going to get my ring and it’s going to be great to celebrate this win tonight with the boys.”
As game-management officials cleared the field and started preparation for the Bixby-Choctaw clash in the Class 6AII finale, the Trojan players boarded their buses as happy members of the Jenks championship fraternity.
