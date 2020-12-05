Bill Haisten: For the new members of the Jenks championship fraternity, relief and joy

Rocky Calmus, Freddie Carolina, Phillip Dillard, Dillon Stoner, Cooper Nunley — they and scores of other former Trojans are remembered for having been great on championship-game stages.

Among the new names on that list are seniors Grant Lohr (who gashed Santa Fe for 154 rushing yards), Jayden Patrick (who totaled five receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown, and also scored on an end-zone fumble recovery), Stephen Kittleman (who finished 16-of-21 passing for 237 yards), and Logan Nobles (the Oklahoma State-bound left tackle who blocked beautifully all day).

I can’t fathom how the 5-foot-11, 170-pound Patrick has no major-college offers. He certainly has major-college ability, and he seemed overcome by emotion and joy during the trophy presentation.

In high-stakes games during the Trimble years, a lot of opponents were beaten psychologically before the opening kickoff. Even before the actual game would start, Jenks would have a 10-point advantage in the mental game.

Before the Saturday kickoff, Santa Fe players didn’t seem a bit fazed by the Jenks mystique. Clad in green were really impressive, big football athletes who were playing only four miles from their campus. Last year, they defeated Jenks 33-30.