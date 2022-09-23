Bill Haisten: For Jamarian Ficklin and Muskogee, a big win; for the Sandites, 16 penalties

SAND SPRINGS — The Muskogee of the first quarter probably was the best team in Class 6AII.

The Muskogee of the first quarter possessed the football four times, scored four touchdowns, rolled to a 27-0 lead and poured misery all over Sand Springs’ homecoming festivities.

During the opening period, there were Jamarian “Byrd” Ficklin’s touchdown passes of 61 yards to Kayden McGee and 51 yards to Brandon Tolbert. There also was a dazzling run-play TD — an 85-yarder by sophomore Ondraye Beasley.

Before sundown, there was nothing to suggest the Sandites had any chance to make this interesting.

After sundown, Sand Springs made effective adjustments defensively and with its protection of freshman quarterback Easton Webb.

As this meeting of the sixth-ranked Roughers and seventh-ranked Sandites surged into the final period, it had become a dramatic and chippy battle of District 6AII-1 rivals.

Sand Springs had climbed from a 27-point hole and trailed only 27-26. If not for two failed point-after attempts, the Sandites would have taken a lead into the fourth quarter.

Sand Springs is an excessively penalized team, however, and flags were a huge factor as Muskogee wound up with a 48-26 victory.

Penalties doused the momentum Sand Springs carried into the fourth quarter. On two occasions during the fourth, because of dead-ball infractions committed by the Sandites, Muskogee’s kickoff unit lined up on the Sand Springs 30-yard line.

After Muskogee extended its advantage to 34-26 on Jayden Bell’s 62-yard touchdown reception, the Sandites were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. There was an additional infraction after the extra-point kick, resulting in Muskogee’s first kickoff from the Sandite 30.

With 10:29 left to play, Darrion Armstrong executed a perfect onside kick. It was recovered by teammate Israel Martin at the Sandite 9-yard line.

Think about that: an onside kick was recovered at the 9-yard line.

Muskogee capitalized with an Anthony Watson touchdown. With 9:40 left to play, the Roughers were up 41-26. Within a span of 49 seconds, Muskogee struck for two TDs. Sand Springs’ bid for a remarkable comeback had unraveled.

With 5:37 remaining, the final margin became 22 points as Ficklin found Beasley with a 20-yard pass.

After having beaten the Roughers in 2020 and 2021, Sand Springs is 2-2 overall. Coach Muskogee is 4-0 for the first time since 2019, and program insiders express the belief that this Travis Hill-coached Rougher squad is Muskogee’s most talented since 2016.

During last week’s win over Ponca City, Sand Springs was penalized 15 times. On Friday, there were 16 penalties for 150 yards. During the final period alone, the Sandites committed four 15-yard infractions.

A tremendously impressive ninth-grader, Webb made his first varsity start and was 18-of-27 passing for 251 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He seems destined for a great Sandite career, but not even Tom Brady can overcome a two-week total of 31 penalties.

Ficklin is a slick, left-handed sophomore QB who bookended Friday’s game with a beautiful first period and a beautiful fourth.

Recruiters from OU, Oklahoma State and Penn State know about the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Ficklin. As a Muskogee sophomore, he’s already visited the campuses of those schools, and on Saturday he’ll be in Lubbock to watch the Texas Tech Red Raiders square up against the Texas Longhorns.

Against the Sandites, Ficklin was 16-of-27 passing for 269 yards, six TDs and one interception. It is said that he is projected to be a defensive back at the college level, but if he grows to 6-3 and 195 pounds, and if he can consistently hit on gorgeous deep throws like the one that McGee collected for the 62-yard score, college coaches might reconsider Ficklin’s quarterback viability.

From Ficklin’s fingertips to McGee’s fingertips, that fastball covered about 45 yards and didn’t flutter even 1%. It was a thing of beauty during a contest tarnished by way too many penalties.