Bill Haisten: For Chance Wilson and Rejoice, a possibly special season began with a bang

With regard to Tulsa-area high school athletics, Chance Wilson captured a Heisman-level trophy — the Tulsa World’s 2021-22 All-World Male Athlete of the Year award.

His reception of a grand prize put on a bow on a sensational junior year that included football brilliance and state gold medals in track.

Less than a month later, Wilson and the Rejoice Christian Eagles opened their football season against two-time defending Class A champion Cashion.

A lot more people are aware of the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Wilson now than was the case a year ago, so he’ll be watched much more closely this season.

Some athletes don’t flourish when they experience extra attention/pressure. Wilson seems unfazed. Here’s what he did in a pressure situation: On the road last week and against an opponent that expected to win, he was 15-of-22 passing for 382 yards, five TDs and no interceptions. Wilson ran the football nine times for 82 yards and one score.

Last year, Rejoice prevailed 34-27 at Cashion. The Wildcats didn’t lose again until last Friday, when Rejoice led 28-0 after one period and 42-6 at halftime before winning 49-13.

“Cashion rarely loses games at home,” Rejoice coach Brent Marley said. “They wanted redemption after we beat them last year. They’ve been winning state titles.

“Last year, we went there and hoped to win. Last week, the whole feeling was different. We expected to win. We didn’t hope. You can’t say that before the game, of course, but you could tell during the week that we felt good about our chances. Now, we move on to face a really tough Cascia team.”

In advance of one of the better games in the state this week — Friday’s 7 p.m. showdown at Cascia Hall — the Rejoice Eagles are ranked third in Class 2A. Cascia Hall is fifth in 3A.

As Commando QB Cooper Lai has an offer to play in the Oklahoma State secondary, Cascia Hall has a collection of playmakers that resembles what Holland Hall had in 2020 and 2021.

With a 24th-year head coach (Joe Medina) and a 35-year streak of postseason participation, Cascia Hall is accustomed to the heat of a meaningful game.

“After Friday night, we’ll have a much better feel for who we are now and what we can be,” Marley said. “Cascia Hall has every component you would ever need.”

In spite of an offer to play major-college football at the University of Tulsa, Wilson announced in late July his commitment to an FCS program — Montana State.

Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen has a strong history of recruiting and developing quarterbacks. As an assistant, Vigen recruited Carson Wentz to North Dakota State and Josh Allen to Wyoming. Also, there is a real excitement for Montana State football in Bozeman. Last season, each Bobcat home game was played before a sellout crowd.

At Cashion, Wilson kept the football on only three intended run plays. The other six carries were play-extenders that resulted in positive yards.

“Chance looks downfield and doesn’t see anyone open, and he just keeps rolling and rolling,” Marley said. “It looks like he’s trotting, and then he runs out of bounds for a 7-yard gain. It’s second-and-3. Crazy. He just runs so well.”

Solomon Morton took a big first step in what could be an All-State season for Rejoice’s senior slot receiver. On only six receptions, he totaled 225 yards. He averaged 37.5 yards per catch and scored three touchdowns. While Morton is an obviously nice target, Wilson likes to spread it around. Six additional Eagles had at least one reception.

Rejoice isn’t a contender solely because it has a potent offense. Marley has a complete team. On opening night, senior defensive tackle Dalton Close had five unassisted tackles and two for lost yardage, while Jay Miller intercepted a pass and totaled four tackles.

Marley’s program is in pursuit of two milestones.

The 2022 season is Rejoice’s ninth as an 11-man football program. No Eagle squad has achieved a No. 1 ranking. It could happen this season. As a Class A program in 2017, Rejoice ascended to the No. 2 position before a wild home loss to Afton.

Rejoice has not captured a state title in football. As the Eagles are driven by the presence of a truly big-time quarterback, that also could happen this season.

Marley on the possibility of a 2A championship for a program that was playing eight-man football as recently as 2013: “During this whole offseason and summer, we would ask these questions: ‘Was that a gold-ball effort right there? Was that a state-championship effort?’ We’re talking about it more, but we’re also very strategic when we mention it. The 1-0 philosophy is still our philosophy. You know what I mean: ‘Let’s win this game this week. Let’s go 1-0 this week, and then we move on to the next.’

“You have to approach it that way, but you’ve also got to have big goals. Without that, what is your direction? Once that is defined, you jump back to the 1-0 philosophy and start stacking good days. Hopefully, it takes you to (the desired) destination.”