Bill Haisten: For Bixby game, Owasso chooses its live-stream option over statewide cable

When Cox Communications released its 2022 Yurview schedule of high school football games to be televised in the Tulsa area, I expected to see Bixby vs. Owasso as the extremely appealing opener.

Instead, during the prime-time window on Thursday, Aug. 25, there is no live football on Cox channel 3. There is a Friday, Aug. 26 telecast, and it’s a good one — a clash of longtime rivals Sand Springs and Sapulpa.

Bixby-Owasso, however, has phenomenal storylines.

Scheduled for 7:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, this showdown will be played at the University of Tulsa’s H.A. Chapman Stadium and is expected to draw a crowd of better than 20,000. It is the inaugural Battle of the ’Burbs, with QuikTrip as the presenting sponsor.

After having captured seven Class 6AII championships in eight seasons, the Bixby Spartans have a state-record 49-game win streak as they graduate to 6AI competition. The Owasso Rams annually contend for the 6AI title. The Spartans and Rams haven’t met in football since 2011.

The coaches — Owasso’s Bill Blankenship and Bixby’s Loren Montgomery — have a combined total of 13 state titles.

Cox Communications did express interest in televising Bixby-Owasso, but Owasso athletic director Zach Duffield decided instead to capitalize on a huge moment for his school and community.

Instead of turning to a statewide cable telecast, viewers can watch the game only by clicking on Owasso’s in-house, four-camera, live-stream production — available at no cost at owassoathletics.org.

Cox pays $300 per football telecast and only the home team gets paid. Owasso is the designated home team on Aug. 25. Duffield believes the benefits of showing the Bixby game exclusively on Owasso’s live stream are superior to the benefits of collecting $300 and having a cable audience.

Even if Bixby-Owasso had been carried by Cox, Owasso would have live-streamed the game. As there is no actual television, though, viewership for the Owasso stream should be at an all-time high.

It could be the most-watched live stream ever of an Oklahoma high school football game.

Reason 1: Because the Spartans will extend their streak to 50 games or because the Rams will end that streak, it’s a massively significant opener.

Reason 2: It’s a free stream. Unlike Oklahoma state championship streams, no subscription is required. It’s as easy as going to owassoathletics.org and clicking on the WATCH button.

“Our goal in playing this game at the University of Tulsa, and playing it on a Thursday and on the earliest possible date for a game in this state, is to try fill H.A. Chapman Stadium and get maximum exposure for our brand,” Duffield explained. “Obviously, we want to sell more tickets than we could ever sell at our stadium.

“Also, we want it to be a great night for our sponsors.”

For all sports, the Owasso athletic department has secured 2022-23 sponsor relationships with First Bank of Owasso, Executive Homes, Tulsa Bone & Joint, Ascension St. John Owasso and the Jim Glover Auto Family. Owasso also has a relationship with the Folds of Honor organization.

Those sponsors’ commercials are part of Owasso’s live stream. On Aug. 25, presumably, those commercials will be seen by many more viewers than would have been the case if Cox also had televised the game.

Duffield opted to promote the Owasso brand and boost the exposure of the Rams and their sponsors.

“(Bixby athletic director) Kate Creekmore and I talk all the time about logistics and tickets and everything else,” Duffield said. “This is our home game, but we want it to be a good experience for both schools.”

Creekmore agrees that Bixby-Owasso attendance of at least 20,000 is a reasonable expectation.

“Starting two weeks or so before the game, I think you’ll see a lot of tickets sold,” Creekmore said. “We’ll have a 7:35 start time, so maybe the temperature will be a little cooler by kickoff.

“Because we’re playing on a Thursday, we’ve heard from other schools that want to bring their football teams to watch this game.”

During a typical school year, Owasso live-streams all of its football games, all of its home basketball games, several baseball games and several softball games.

For the Bixby stream, Owasso has a son-and-father combination in the broadcast booth. Grant Mowery gets the play-by-play assignment and works with his dad — longtime Rams analyst Steve Mowery.

“Everything is so different than when I was an athletic director,” Blankenship said. “A lot of schools stream their games now. Are you going to have a (sub-standard) stream or are you going to do a good job with it?

“If you’re going to have sponsor relationships like we do, then you should do a good job with it. We do a good job.”

Bixby-Owasso general admission tickets are priced at $10 and available now at gofan.co. TU gets all of the Battle of the ’Burbs concessions revenue; Owasso gets the ticket revenue. For next year’s QuikTrip-sponsored rematch at TU, Bixby will keep the ticket money.

With regard to the number of people watching at TU’s stadium and the potential audience for a free live stream of a game that could be a classic, there should be a greater reach for Bixby-Owasso football than for any previous event in Owasso sports history.

“We’ve seen how big the (Jenks vs. Union) Backyard Bowl has become over the years,” Duffield said. “We have an opportunity to do something comparable."