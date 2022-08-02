Bill Haisten: For All-World senior families, glorious Chapter III comes to an end

This event happens so that athletes like Mackenzie McGuire can be honored for their excellence on the fields and courts of Tulsa-area high schools, but it’s intensely special for parents like Christie and John McGuire.

During the sixth annual All-World Awards banquet, a Renaissance Tulsa Hotel and Convention Center ballroom was filled with happy people who savored great food and some beautiful eye candy.

Parked within the ballroom were two vehicles: a black Ford Mustang Mach I and a silver Ford F-150 truck with fantastic wheels.

This has been a big-time event from the beginning and it’s only gotten better with time, but for the parents and grandparents of senior athletes, it’s a bittersweet experience.

For these seniors and their families, a beautiful chapter in their lives has come to an end. For these seniors, the All-World banquet is the final exercise of their lives as high school athletes.

A Broken Arrow volleyball athlete, Mackenzie McGuire was the 2021-22 Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year and on Tuesday was honored as the All-World player of the year. In a few days, she moves to Ohio and launches her next career as a member of the Kent State program.

After having played softball, Mackenzie became committed to volleyball as a sixth-grader. Her parents, Christie and John, have been invested to the max. They were there for every instruction session, every Broken Arrow match and every competition involving her club team — the Jenks-based Ultimate Performance Volleyball Club. For Mackenzie and her Ultimate Performance teammates, there were trips to national tournaments in Indiana, Colorado, Utah, Florida, Minnesota, Kansas City and Arkansas.

Obviously, investments in these athletes extend beyond encouragement and sitting on the 50-yard line. Being the parents of a significant high school athlete is expensive.

Ask each of the All-World parents, however, and they’ll tell you that it was worth every penny.

“As a parent, you’re so excited to usher your kids through the various stages of life,” said John McGuire, who was a member of Broken Arrow basketball teams during the ’90s.

“Unfortunately,” John added, “it goes so fast.”

For the families of high school athletes, there are three speeds during the ride.

Chapter I: The little-kid years, when it’s all for fun. When the postgame Happy Meal or snow cone is as important as the final score.

Chapter II: There are the mid-level years, like third grade through seventh grade, when the participants are more talented and the competition becomes a bit more fierce. During this period, parents start to realize that they’re witnessing the development of something special.

Chapter III: The high school years, when every athlete is either pretty good, really good or elite, and the stakes feel so high. When your kid is among the best players in the city, it’s surreal. There’s nothing better.

Those kids and their families were the ones who convened at the Renaissance on Tuesday.

A sensational example of parental investment: Tia and Arthur Presley, the parents of Bixby’s Presley brothers.

In 2008, oldest son Brandon played his first season of youth-league football. He went on to play high school football at Booker T. Washington. More recently, Brennan and Braylin Presley were superstars for championship Bixby teams. On Tuesday, Braylin was celebrated as the All-World football athlete of the year. He now is an Oklahoma State freshman. Brennan is an OSU junior.

Youngest son Braeden Presley is about to start his freshman year at Bixby. By the time Braeden completes his senior season, Tia and Arthur in 18 consecutive years will have had at least one football-playing son.

Most of those practices occurred before their kids had a driver’s license. Mom and Dad logged a lot of miles for the Presley kids. Combining the Bixby and OSU game schedules, Tia and Arthur will again this season.

Most of the All-World seniors are moving on to compete as collegians, but they’ll remember their high school years as having been the best of times – when the games were played at a high level, but there still was a purity about it all. While meaningful and rewarding, college sports are a pressurized business.

While Mackenzie’s high school chapter has closed Christie and John, there’s a pretty good chance that they’ll be back at the Renaissance for another All-World event. As their 7-year-old daughter Sarah already has volleyball talent, they’re experiencing Chapter I of a glorious process all over again.