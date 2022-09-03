Bill Haisten: For 2-0 but injury-riddled Jenks, a cruel set of circumstances

In a Mike Simons photo attached to this column, coach Keith Riggs is shown as he addresses Trojan players following their 14-7 Friday victory over Owasso.

Riggs appeared to be energized. As he delivered what undoubtedly was a positive message, most of the kids in the photo seemed forlorn. In professional, college or high school football, there may not be a more injury-riddled squad than the Jenks Trojans.

“I’ve been doing Jenks radio for 20 years, and I’ve never seen any Jenks team this depleted by injuries,” Trojan broadcast voice Don King said. “At any time of any season, I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s common to have two or three key guys out, but this is crazy.”

For the Owasso game, a total of nine Trojan starters were inactive. Four of Jenks’ five first-team offensive linemen were unavailable. Missing one O-line starter causes problems. Missing four is catastrophic.

One of the four injured big men — guard Milton White — typically is also a starter at defensive tackle. Jenks wide receivers Ty Walls and Jayden Johnson were sidelined because of injuries.

Walls is a special player on offense, defense and special teams. His status for Jenks’ next challenge — the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl test at Union — is not known.

During the fourth quarter of the Owasso contest, there was the sickening sight of Jenks linebacker Jett Calmus being carried to the Trojan sideline. The son of a Jenks baseball legend (Richie Calmus) and the nephew of a Jenks football legend (Rocky Calmus), Jett Calmus had sustained what looked to be a possibly serious ankle injury.

There also was the absence of Trojan running back Jaiden Carroll, who because of an opening-night incident at Edmond Santa Fe was suspended for two games by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association. Carroll was not available on Friday and won’t be in uniform at Union.

Long before the start of the season, the Jenks roster was gashed by the move to Union of quarterback Shaker Reisig, offensive lineman Jesse Jones and defensive lineman Davion Pickens to Union.

As Jenks ninth-graders last year, Reisig and Jones were starters. Currently for the Redhawks, Reisig is the extremely effective starting QB, while Jones is the starter at right tackle. As Union’s second-team nose guard, Pickens also is a sophomore.

Last season, Jett Turner was a Jenks sophomore running back and linebacker. This season, he is a Bixby Spartan.

With two titles and a championship-game appearance in each of his first four seasons as the Trojan head man, Riggs has been fantastic as Allan Trimble’s successor. Riggs’ fifth Jenks team is 2-0 in spite of the injuries and the movement of key players to other schools — and in spite of an offense that hasn’t clicked.

Through eight quarters of play — a 13-10 win at Santa Fe and the seven-point triumph over Owasso — the Trojans have nearly four times as many punts (11) as offensive touchdowns (three).

Union’s coaches are aware of all of this, but they’ll prepare this week as if the arch-rival Trojans are loaded with healthy guys and firepower.

With all due respect to the Bixby juggernaut, the Jenks brand remains the gold standard in Oklahoma high school football. So many injuries, though. The Trojans of November and December may be mighty at a typical level, but the Trojans of September have been dealt a cruel set of circumstances.