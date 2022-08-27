Bill Haisten: First impressions — Bixby, Union, Lincoln and Rejoice are really, really good

First impressions: The happy fans of Bixby, Union, Lincoln Christian and Rejoice Christian should plan for deep runs in the postseason.

If Sand Springs can string together a few more performances like it had at Sapulpa, Bobby Klinck’s Sandites would be added to the “really, really good” list and command consideration as a 6AII contender.

At the other end of the opening-weekend emotions spectrum are the Blankenship family and the Booker T. Washington Hornets.

If Jenks people are wondering how they should feel after the two-time defending Class 6AI champion Trojans prevailed only 13-10 at Edmond Santa Fe, they should remember that the 2021 football season began with a six-point overtime win at Mansfield (Texas) Summit and a home loss to Bixby. Jenks hasn’t lost since that Bixby game.

“The perfect definition of an ugly win,” Jenks coach Keith Riggs said of the Friday opener at Santa Fe. The Trojans totaled only 93 passing yards and scored no offensive points after halftime. The only second-half score was Cole Whittington’s pick-6 return.

Unless the Jenks passing game can click at a better level, the burden of achieving a championship three-peat falls on the shoulder pads of the Trojans' defense and run-game personnel. This week, Jenks hosts Owasso. On Sept. 9, Jenks visits Union.

After seeing Union flaunt its weaponry in a 57-10 trucking of Westmoore, I would make the Redhawks a 7½-point favorite over Jenks. I also know better than to underestimate Keith Riggs. For a variety of reasons, the upcoming Backyard Bowl should be amazing theater.

On Thursday, as Bixby recorded its 50th consecutive victory, Bill Blankenship’s Owasso Rams stumbled 49-14 in the Battle of the ’Burbs. On Friday, there was a sickening medical report.

It was determined that Owasso’s Cole Adams had sustained a shoulder injury. The nature of the injury was not disclosed by Adams’ family, but on Monday the Alabama commit undergoes surgery.

“It’s a three- to four-month recovery,” Adams’ father reported, meaning that one of Oklahoma’s top senior athletes probably won’t play again this season.

Within a three-hour window at H.A. Chapman Stadium, we saw the best of high school football (the excitement generated by a Bixby-Owasso crowd of 21,500) and the worst (an injured state-player-of-the-year type of performer).

While Bill Blankenship is challenged with sustaining the Rams’ morale, his son Josh Blankenship has a problem. Josh’s Broken Arrow defense was cut to pieces in Bentonville, Arkansas.

After having led 17-6, Broken Arrow was dealt a 56-46 loss as Bentonville averaged a staggering 27 yards per pass completion. Offensively, Broken Arrow was dynamic: 595 total yards on 93 plays. Defensively, the Tigers were gashed on touchdown pass plays of 77, 56 and 68 yards. Bentonville got its 56 points on only 50 offensive plays.

It’s a certainty that Josh Blankenship’s defensive coaches spent most of their Saturday on video study of the next opponent: Union.

As the Booker T. Washington team was bused to northwest Arkansas for a clash with the Bentonville West Wolverines, the Hornets were ranked No. 1 in 6AII. Until the five-minute mark of Friday’s fourth period, the Hornets were scoreless. Bentonville West prevailed 28-7.

Lincoln Christian and Rejoice Christian had comparably interesting openers. Holland Hall beat Lincoln in each of the last two 3A championship games. At Holland Hall on Friday, Lincoln crushed the Dutch 56-7.

Rejoice opened at Cashion, the 2020 and 2021 Class 2A champion. Chance Wilson might be the state’s best senior quarterback, and this is what he did during a 49-13 Rejoice victory: TD passes of 47, 35, 69, 45 and 45 yards, along with a 49-yard touchdown run.