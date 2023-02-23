Bartlesville and Owasso — two of the brighter stars in Oklahoma prep basketball — were matched at the Booker T. Washington fieldhouse on Friday night, the plot centered on a grim reality: that there would be a first-round playoff elimination for Bartlesville junior David Castillo or Owasso freshman Jalen Montonati.

Castillo was typically brilliant with 37 points while Montonati totaled 21, but, ultimately, the difference for Owasso was provided by a pair of seniors.

Brandon Mann was fantastic at each end of the floor, combining 18 points with relentless defense, while point guard E.J. Lewis added 17 points in a 72-67 Owasso victory. Having prevailed in a Class 6A first-round regional contest, the Rams (15-8) advanced to a Saturday night clash with Booker T. Washington or Stillwater. Those teams collided in Friday’s late game.

“Brandon Mann played like a grown man,” Owasso coach Brian Montonati said. “We had to play through him in the second half. He was very physical and he played great.”

During the final minute of the third period, Mann elevated for the most emphatic, violent-sounding shot-block I’ve witnessed all season. Jalen Montonati followed with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, giving the Rams a 58-44 lead — their largest lead of the game — and getting a loud pop from a big Owasso crowd.

Castillo is among the top junior guards in the nation, along with having been a member of Team USA national teams during each of the last two summers, but Bartlesville has not recorded a postseason victory in any of his three varsity seasons. The Bruins are finished at 8-15.

After having needed only 40 varsity games to reach the 1,000-point mark in career scoring, Castillo was recorded a double-digit scoring total in 52 consecutive games.

Coach Clent Stewart’s Bartlesville squad was without Aadhi Ayyappan, the team’s No. 2 scorer and inactive because his right wrist is in a cast. It’s a tough break because Ayyappan has been a really good backcourt partner for Castillo, and it’s a dagger for Ayyappan personally because he is a senior.

Owasso seemed ready to take control of the game late in the opening half, but Castillo answered with a tough bucket in the paint and, with 1.7 seconds left, a 3-point play that pulled the Bruins to a manageable halftime deficit of 35-32.

A Michael Smith III bucket resulted in a one-point Bartlesville advantage, but Owasso answered by outscoring the Bruins 11-0 over the next three minutes. From a messy possession, Owasso was fortunate to get a Lewis 3-pointer.

When Mann converted on a spin-move shot, Owasso had rolled to a 12-point cushion.

Friday’s game was the postseason debut for Brian Montonati’s freshmen starters Jalen Montonati and Boden Williams. The single-elimination aspect of the regional opener — the finality of it for the loser — resulted in pressure for both teams, but Brian Montonati said he could sense that his ninth-graders “had some nerves” during the first half.

Bartlesville bolted to a 9-3 lead before Owasso got settled, got comfortable and got to the second round of the Oklahoma postseason.

OWASSO 72, BARTLESVILLE 67

Bartlesville;17;15;12;23;--;67

Owasso;17;18;23;14;--;72

Bartlesville: Castillo 37, Smith III 12, Duong 11, Wood 5, Wahl 2.

Owasso: Montonati 21, Mann 18, Lewis 17, Patterson 9, Harbaugh 4, Williams 3.