SAPULPA — Ideally, the best eight teams in Class 6A would be the eight that advance to next week’s state tournament in Norman.

Broken Arrow and Putnam City North are way beyond just being two of the best eight 6A teams. They are two of the best three or four. They entered Saturday night’s area showdown with a combined record of 50-3: 24-1 for Broken Arrow after it was upset on Friday by Owasso, and 26-2 for PC North.

That’s what made Broken Arrow-PC North so special. One of the three or four best teams in 6A would not get to play next week.

These teams were 50-3 because they have really good players, but one player — Broken Arrow senior Connor Dow — clearly was the MVP as the Tigers prevailed 68-52 in an area consolation contest at the Chieftain Center.

Broken Arrow fans who filled their side of the gym were deflated on Friday night and relieved on Saturday as Dow scored 24 points.

During a wild celebration in the Tiger locker room, players emptied several water bottles on coach Beau Wallace.

“I’m so proud of you guys — the bounce-back,” Wallace told the Tigers, who are in pursuit of what would be BA’s second state title ever and the first since Wallace was a Broken Arrow senior in 1997.

I wondered how Broken Arrow would cope with PC North’s remarkable quickness, and I wondered whether Broken Arrow might have a heartache hangover from the Owasso upset.

“I wasn’t worried about the (psychological) part of it,” said Dow, who signed with Oklahoma State in November. “We had a team breakfast this morning at IHOP. We regrouped. I knew we’d be OK.”

If the opposing players have a collective speed that exceeds yours or that of any other team you’ve faced, it’s impossible to really be prepared for it. During the first four minutes of the game, the Tigers seemed a little jarred by PC North’s ferocity.

Some of the passes, dribble moves and shots that work against other teams – they don’t work against the Panther guards.

Broken Arrow, however, had an asset that PC North couldn’t match: length. Dow, Ethan Ellison, DJ Howell, Justice Sutton and Dason Cook all stand at least 6-foot-5. PC North’s pressure was extremely effective during the first four minutes, but the Tigers eventually adjusted and countered with brilliant defense of their own.

The Broken Arrow length coupled with the desperation of not wanting a second loss in two days — it was too much for the visitors from Oklahoma City.

In the other Saturday night consolation game here, Booker T. Washington was matched with PC West. That winner would join Broken Arrow and six other squads for the 6A tournament at OU’s Lloyd Noble Center.

Against PC North, after Dow converted on an NBA-range 3-pointer, Broken Arrow took a 29-21 lead to the halftime locker room.

At the 5:08 mark of the third period, Dow scored on a layup and drew a foul. He misfired on the free throw, but the loose ball was punched back into his hands. Dow stepped behind the 3-point line and swished a shot that gave the Tigers their first double-digit lead at 38-26.

Sutton was a star at each end of the floor, totaling 17 points, while Howell scored 14. As the Tigers’ sophomore point guard, Howell had the toughest assignment of all: enduring relentless pressure on every touch of the basketball.

This would have been a heck of a championship match-up, but the Tigers and Panthers clashed for a dramatic, intense cat fight in an elimination game.

PC North was such a dangerous opponent for a Tiger team that 22 hours earlier was undefeated. The Friday loss to Owasso ended BA’s run of perfection, and now survival/advancement would hinge on the Tigers’ ability to immediately heal psychologically.

Because the Tigers didn’t let the Friday shocker lead to a Saturday setback, and because Dow responded like a Big 12 recruit, Broken Arrow’s championship quest is intact.

BROKEN ARROW 68, PC NORTH 52

PC North;15;6;15;16;--;52

Broken Arrow;13;16;19;20;--;68

PC North: Smith 12, Payne 10, Leonard 10, Baker 7, Brown 7, Jackson 6.

Broken Arrow: Dow 24, Sutton 17, Howell 14, Ellison 6, Cook 4, Ochoa 3.