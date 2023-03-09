NORMAN — The Bixby kids won’t be comforted by these details because they entered the season with a justified expectation of winning the Class 6A championship, but the Lady Spartans’ loss of only 12 points actually was impressive.

Before Thursday, Edmond North had beaten Stillwater by 61 and 44 points, Southmoore by 58 and 59 points, Putnam City by 51, Norman North by 49 and Mustang twice by 38.

In a rematch of last year’s championship-game classic — a 59-57 Edmond North victory on a buzzer-beating bucket — Bixby and the Lady Huskies clashed in a quarterfinal contest at the Lloyd Noble Center.

Remaining undefeated (26-0) while extending its win streak to 31 games, Edmond North prevailed 70-58 as senior Laci Steele totaled 29 points on 11-of-15 shooting overall and a 4-of-5 success rate on 3-pointers.

A 5-foot-10 senior who in November signed with NC State, Steele also totaled five offensive rebounds as the Lady Huskies trailed for only two minutes all afternoon.

The Lady Spartans came to Norman with a quest to make their third consecutive appearance in the 6A title game, but Bixby-Edmond North was played on a three-month anniversary of the blast of misfortune that changed the Bixby season.

Meredith Mayes is a 6-3 Lady Spartan senior and the state’s best post player. On Dec. 9, she sustained a serious, season-ending knee injury. Mayes and Bixby’s Gracy Wernli, Alyssa Nielsen and Gentry Baldwin had been teammates for nine years — since the summer before they were fourth-graders.

Because of the chemistry and talent of the Bixby seniors, coach Tina Thomas’ team during the preseason was considered the only real championship threat to Edmond North.

After Bixby’s 2022 title-game heartbreaker, Thomas said this of her players: “They’ll heal and come back stronger than ever next year.”

On Thursday, Thomas reflected on the impact of the Mayes injury: “It was uphill the whole season.”

“Nobody has figured out a way to beat (Edmond North) this year,” Thomas continued. “(The quarterfinal setback) doesn’t take away from the resolve, the determination, the grit and the bounce-back that my girls have demonstrated.”

Mayes and Wernli have signed to played college basketball at Abilene Christian. On Thursday, Bixby was able to stay within striking distance because Wernli scored 17 first-half points and 24 overall. Nielsen had 14 points while Wernli’s ninth-grade sister Kate added 13.

The Lady Huskies are coached extremely well by Pete Papahronis, whose daughter Elle had nine points, seven rebounds and five assists against Bixby. Ball movement is what separates Edmond North from 99% of all other teams. Rarely does the basketball stick in anyone’s hands. The ball is whipped from one station to the next and to the next, and the typical result is a clean look at the basket.

There are teams on the 6A girls’ bracket that are capable of losing by 40 points to Edmond North. For Bixby to have been beaten by only 12, and without Mayes as an important participant, is a testament to the quality of Thomas’ program.

“We played our guts out,” the Bixby coach said. “We just came up short.”