Bill Haisten: Best Black Friday deal – the 6AI doubleheader at Broken Arrow

For Oklahoma’s three major-college football programs, September was a time of promise.

After winning at Nebraska, OU was 3-0 and ranked sixth nationally. OSU was unbeaten in September and eventually ascended to a ranking of No. 7.

Before the University of Tulsa’s Sept. 24 game at Ole Miss, Golden Hurricane QB Davis Brin led the nation in passing and wide receiver Keylon Stokes was third in receiving yards.

The November report is grim. Entering Saturday night’s Bedlam contest in Norman, OU was 5-5. The low point: Texas 49, Sooners 0. Three-loss OSU was outscored 85-16 by K-State and Kansas.

The Golden Hurricane’s overall pass completion percentage of .582 ranks 92nd in the country.

What team is 91st? Oklahoma State at .583.

Before Bedlam, the Sooners, Cowboys and TU were a combined 16-15.

Ultimately, 2022 Tulsa County high school football far outperformed the state’s college teams for entertainment and excellence.

When Jenks completed a miraculous comeback win at Mustang on Friday, and as Owasso scored a very impressive road win over Norman North, a brilliant Class 6AI Final Four was set.

Jenks clashes with Bixby in a semifinal rematch of their Nov. 3 classic, during which Jenks ended the Spartans’ state-record, 58-game win streak.

Undefeated and top-ranked Union — having outscored 11 opponents by 381 points — is matched with a four-loss Owasso team that in spite of terrible injury issues has a seven-game win streak.

The match-ups are beautiful — and so is the scheduling.

If you’d like to see both of these high-stakes games, you can. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association made arrangements for the semifinals to be played on Friday and at the same site: Broken Arrow’s 12,000-seat Memorial Stadium.

The Day-After-Thanksgiving Tulsa County Classic includes Jenks-Bixby at 1 p.m. and Union-Owasso at 7 p.m.

I’d pay $70 to witness Jenks-Bixby II, but the tickets are much more affordable. For each game, a general-admission ticket is priced at $7. Tickets already are available at gofan.co.

In that anyone and everyone can attend both games, this 6AI football arrangement makes perfect sense — and it makes infinitely more sense than the OSSAA’s decision to play the Class 6A and 5A state basketball tournaments in OU’s outdated, dull arena.

After being conducted at ORU’s Mabee Center in 2010-21 — and after ORU spent millions on an extensive renovation — the 6A and 5A tournaments were played this year at the Lloyd Noble Center and will be again in March 2023 and 2024.

The 6AI football semifinal head coaches — Jenks’ Keith Riggs, Bixby’s Loren Montgomery, Union’s Kirk Fridrich and Owasso’s Bill Blankenship — have a combined total of 20 state championships.

While Bixby dominated Enid in a Friday quarterfinal, Jenks rallied from a 19-point, fourth-quarter deficit to prevail 34-31 over the shocked Mustang Broncos.

That outcome was determined on the final play — when Trojan 10th-grader Ashton Cunningham blocked Mustang’s chip-shot field goal attempt.

Among the key components of Owasso’s 41-34 quarterfinal win at Norman North were Mason Willingham’s leadership and the Rams’ 241-yard run game.

As Union eliminated Broken Arrow on Friday, Redhawk QB Shaker Reisig connected with Jino Boyd for four TDs.

Two seasons removed from the COVID-impacted season of 2020, we all should be thankful for a 2022 football season that has been mostly normal with regard to procedures — but not so thankful for some decidedly abnormal results. OU got deep into November before achieving bowl eligibility. OSU got trucked 48-0 at K-State.

While the college guys didn’t meet expectations, the Tulsa-area prep teams stepped up a wildly fun season that crests with a tremendous semifinal doubleheader in Broken Arrow.

The best deal on Black Friday: For only a few dollars, you can see Jenks-Bixby and Union-Owasso.