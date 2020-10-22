Bill Haisten: Bad news for the rest of 6AI – Union’s impressive recovery from an 0-4 start

If I were the coach of a contending Class 6AI football team like Owasso, Jenks or Broken Arrow, I’d be in the beginning stages of getting worried about Union.
When Union was 0-3, coach Kirk Fridrich challenged his players to compete with more ferocity and focus. The result that week was a loss at top-ranked Owasso, but Fridrich liked what he saw.
Energy, execution, spirit – everything felt better at Owasso and on the practice field after the Owasso game.
After the Union program’s first 0-4 start since 1978 – when Fridrich was a fifth-grader at Rogers Elementary in Shawnee – there were signs that everything was about to turn.
Union followed with slump-busting victories over Mustang and Moore. At the 6AI level, it’s never a surprise when Tulsa-area teams beat Oklahoma City-area teams. Against Mustang and Moore, however, Union didn’t just outscore the opposition. Union played clean, beautiful football and seems finally to have adjusted to new offensive coaching.
In a 66-10 blowout of Mustang, A.J. Green rushed for 228 yards. Union finished with 759 total yards.
Last week, in Union’s first home game of the season, there was a 62-12 pasting of Moore. Union’s Grayson Tempest averaged 18.1 yards per completion and Green averaged 8.6 yards per rush attempt.
Against Norman North on Friday, Union plays its second and final home game of the season.
Yes – two home games during an entire regular season.
The 2020 season is rife with problems for all teams at all levels. Union’s collection of circumstances is unique.
“I’m not a guy who makes excuses,” Fridrich said when reflecting on the 0-4 start, “but there are reasons.”
After the 2019 season, Fridrich hired a new offensive coordinator (Dub Maddox), a new offensive line coach (Doug Greenwood) and a new receivers coach (Jonny Ulibarri).
“And then COVID hits,” Fridrich says.
With a retooled offensive staff, there was no spring practice and no summer team camps. There was an abbreviated preseason and the crazy schedule with only two home games.
Because of Union’s ongoing stadium-renovation project, there were only three home dates on the original schedule. Union was to have hosted Putnam City in September, but that game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Putnam City school district.
The Union season began with what has to rank as the most difficult stretch of games for any Oklahoma team this year. Union visited Bixby (ranked No. 1 in Class 6AII), visited Jenks (No. 2 in 6AI), visited Broken Arrow (No. 3 in 6AI) and visited Owasso (the 6AI defending champion).
Because of quarantine effects on the roster, Union was without at least five starters for each of the first four games. Less than six hours before the Owasso kickoff, Fridrich was informed that an additional starter would be unavailable.
Through four games, Union had mustered a total of only 21 points. During the Bill Blankenship and Fridrich eras, it’s been fairly common for Union to score 21 points in a quarter.
The 2020 season is Fridrich’s 30th in coaching. He had been 0-4 only once before (during his first season of coaching, when he was a 1991 Bishop Kelley assistant).
Fridrich and the Union people aren’t accustomed to hard times. He has driven Union to five state titles (most recently in 2016). As a head coach, he is 12-13 against Jenks and an astounding 138-18 against everyone else.
With that body of work, Fridrich must have been staggered by this year’s 0-4 stumble and the September inability to get any traction offensively.
“At 0-3, we were about as low as you can go,” Fridrich said. “I told our players that our goal wasn’t to get ready for Owasso. Our goal was to get ready for the rest of the (District 6AI-2) schedule and get ourselves ready for the playoffs. Every kid in the room raised his hand and said, ‘We can do that.’
“Before we played Owasso, I told our kids, ‘We’re going to play as hard as we can during the first two quarters. I want you exhausted by halftime.’ We played extremely hard. We came in at halftime and we were trailing, but our locker room was great. For the first time, our kids were excited about playing football.”
Even with a 2-4 record, Union is ranked No. 4 in Class 6AI. If Fridrich’s team continues to become more polished in the Maddox offense and take winning momentum into the postseason, then Union quite likely would have executed a very impressive turnaround from a very difficult September.
It seems that Union is destined to vault from 0-4 to the final four – to the 6AI semifinals. By that time, this 2020 Union team could resemble previous Union teams, and that could result in issues for the rest of 6AI.
