Bill Haisten: Bad news for the rest of 6AI – Union’s impressive recovery from an 0-4 start

Because of quarantine effects on the roster, Union was without at least five starters for each of the first four games. Less than six hours before the Owasso kickoff, Fridrich was informed that an additional starter would be unavailable.

Through four games, Union had mustered a total of only 21 points. During the Bill Blankenship and Fridrich eras, it’s been fairly common for Union to score 21 points in a quarter.

The 2020 season is Fridrich’s 30th in coaching. He had been 0-4 only once before (during his first season of coaching, when he was a 1991 Bishop Kelley assistant).

Fridrich and the Union people aren’t accustomed to hard times. He has driven Union to five state titles (most recently in 2016). As a head coach, he is 12-13 against Jenks and an astounding 138-18 against everyone else.

With that body of work, Fridrich must have been staggered by this year’s 0-4 stumble and the September inability to get any traction offensively.

“At 0-3, we were about as low as you can go,” Fridrich said. “I told our players that our goal wasn’t to get ready for Owasso. Our goal was to get ready for the rest of the (District 6AI-2) schedule and get ourselves ready for the playoffs. Every kid in the room raised his hand and said, ‘We can do that.’