Bill Haisten: As there is an ‘identity reset’ at Union, Kirk Fridrich scores his 200th win

Technically, I guess this would qualify as a come-from-behind victory for Union.

After the Redhawks lost a first-possession fumble, Westmoore capitalized with a field goal. The Jaguars and their fans celebrated a 3-0 lead over the team I picked to win this season’s Class 6AI championship.

That lead and celebration lasted only for a few seconds.

On the ensuing kickoff, Grayson Tempest answered for Union with a 93-yard touchdown return. By halftime, Westmoore’s modest advantage had become a sobering deficit of 50-3.

As the visitors were overwhelmed by the playmaking of Union lifers like wide receivers Tempest and Jino Boyd, and by Union newcomers like former Jenks QB Shaker Reisig and former Booker T. Washington running back DJ McKinney Jr., the Redhawks rolled to a smashing, 57-10 victory during a special Friday night for Union Public Schools and its varsity football coach.

With the addition of a recently finished fine arts building just beyond the north end zone, the Union-Tuttle Stadium makeover has been completed at a cost of slightly more than $40 million.

By a mile, the Union stadium is the state’s best high school facility. Whatever the next-best stadium might be, it’s an extremely distant second. Union Superintendent Kirt Hartzler, district dignitaries and Union students dedicated their remarkable stadium with a halftime ribbon-cutting.

After the game, there were fireworks and the presentation to Union football head man Kirk Fridrich of a special-occasion football. It was a trophy commemorating his 200th victory as a head coach.

It’s a nice milestone. Allan Trimble had 242 wins. Bill Blankenship has 269. Fridrich’s 200th was highlighted by stifling run defense. Westmoore averaged 1.1 yards per rush attempt.

As the Stillwater and Owasso head coach, Fridrich was 38-19. As the Union coach since 2007, he is 162-34.

“I’m not going to say that 200 isn’t important, but tonight really is just a first football game to me,” the 54-year-old Fridrich said. “If I had 50 in a row like Loren (Bixby coach Loren Montgomery) — that would be pretty cool.”

“It would have been fun to win the 200th in a state championship game,” Fridrich added.

Fridrich-coached Union teams were state champions in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2016. In 2017, Union lost to Owasso in the 6AI title game. There wasn’t another surge to the championship round until last season, when Jenks defeated the Redhawks 30-15 in Edmond.

“As disappointing as that game was, and as much as I’d like to redo it, there was a lot of hunger and desire that came from it,” Fridrich said. “There was an identity reset.”

What a great phrase: “Identity reset.”

“You know when you have a good team,” Fridrich continued. “There are years when you are trying to steal a championship, and there are years when you’re trying to keep one from being stolen.”

Does Fridrich consider 2022 to be the latter? Does he feel that strongly about his 16th Union squad?

“I think we have a chance to compete for a championship,” the coach said. “Last year, we were trying to get to a point where we could steal one from Jenks.

“I don’t particularly feel that way now. I feel like we can stand toe to toe with anybody.”

Next week, the Redhawks visit Broken Arrow. In two weeks, the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl will be played at Union. Jenks at Union. On Friday, the Trojans opened their season with a 13-10 win at Edmond Santa Fe.

Last season, Jenks prevailed 22-0 on Union’s turf and won in the championship rematch. On Sept. 9, Fridrich tests his program’s “identity reset” in yet another chapter of the state’s best rivalry.