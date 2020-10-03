Bill Haisten: As the state’s top junior football athlete, BTW’s Gentry Williams begins his recovery process

Gentry Williams is a Booker T. Washington High School junior and a smart, personable guy with a sense of humor and jets for legs.
One of his jets currently isn’t firing at a typical level. It’s not firing at all, actually.
During Booker T. Washington’s season-opening victory over Del City, Williams after catching a pass was hit high by one defender and low by another. The result was a torn ACL in his right knee and a Sept. 18 surgery.
His junior season ended after only a few snaps, but Williams’ reputation remains healthy. His current Rivals recruiting ratings: Within the class of 2022 and regardless of position, he is the No. 1 prospect in Oklahoma and No. 43 nationally.
Oklahoma State was the first to extend a scholarship offer. Three days later, there was an OU offer. Interestingly, OSU wants Williams as a wide receiver. OU wants him as a defensive back. For the Hornets, he has played quarterback, wide receiver and cornerback.
There were offers also from the University of Tulsa, Arkansas, TCU, Baylor, Michigan, Florida, Georgia and a dozen others. With regard to his football future, the stakes are high as the 6-foot, 170-pound Williams begins a six- to eight-month recovery from the first serious injury of his life.
“With a lot of track guys, the speed doesn’t show up the same in football pads as you see on the track. Gentry is not that guy,” said Josh McCuistion, a Rivals contributor and the co-publisher of the Rivals affiliate Sooner Scoop website. “Gentry is so far beyond the norm with his size and speed.
“He runs away from people and looks like he’s jogging as he does it. He has everything that would translate (to major-college football).”
Williams has a four-star Rivals rating. When he was a Booker T. freshman, his senior teammate Dax Hill was a five-star prospect who signed with Michigan. By this time next year, if Williams has a nice first month of the 2021 season, he also may be elevated to the five-star platform.
In Rivals’ national rating of this year’s top 250 high school football prospects, only 19 have the five-star designation.
“If this had been a year where Gentry had played three or four games (before the injury), he really could have moved up,” McCuistion said. “This would have been the time for him to do so, if the tape was good enough. But as little as he (played this season), it’s really hard for him to go up.
“He’s someone our national people know about. He’s a highly regarded player. No one is knocking him for getting hurt. Guys get hurt all the time.”
Williams has a family connection to the University of Oklahoma: his mother, Eureka Williams, is an educator who received her doctorate from OU.
McCuistion predicts that Williams will sign with the Sooners: “Another result is not impossible, but Gentry admits to having grown up as an Oklahoma fan. (Sooner cornerbacks coach) Roy Manning has done a nice job of building a relationship with him.”
Williams reports that he’ll settle on a list of “six or eight finalists” during the spring. “I wouldn’t necessarily say there’s a true lean toward one school or another,” he said.
McCuistion made reference to Williams being a “track guy.” Williams is defined by speed. He is a gold-medal track guy, having been as a ninth-grader the Class 6A state champion in the 400 meters.
As an eighth-grader, his 400 time was better than that recorded by any Oklahoma high school athlete.
In the 40-yard sprint, his personal-best time is said to have been 4.3 seconds. Even if the reality is closer to 4.39 than to 4.31, it’s an elite level of speed. Of the more than 300 athletes who participated in the 2020 NFL combine, only 10 were faster than 4.4 in the 40.
When Williams met with Tulsa World photographer Ian Maule and me last week, he seemed more stressed about his current inability to drive his 11-year-old car than with upcoming therapy sessions that will test his toughness.
He didn’t turn 16 until June, so Williams had only a few weeks to enjoy legal, everyday driving before his injury. You can’t drive if you can’t bend your right leg.
“I wasn’t timid about it,” Williams said of being a rookie driver. “I went all over town.”
During therapy, after Williams arrives at a point at which he no longer needs crutches, he’ll do flexibility exercises while graduating from walking steps to jogging steps and then to what he calls “light sprinting.”
In a few months, he’ll get the green light to cut it loose and determine whether there’s been a restoration of his pre-injury speed.
“I’m striving to be better,” Williams announced. “I’m looking at this as an opportunity to work on my body and correct some small things. I’m trying to come out of this better than when I went into it.
“I think this situation hit my mom harder than anyone. During the spring, when everything was shut down, she would take me different places for workouts. I was running the hill and getting sandpit workouts.”
“The hill” to which Williams refers is a steep, punishing hill nicknamed “Big Bertha” and located above the interchange of the L.L. Tisdale Parkway and Gilcrease Expressway.
Lots of athletes use that hill for conditioning, and during the spring it was used on a frequent basis by Williams and Booker T. Washington teammate Keuan Parker, along with Bixby’s Braylin Presley and playmakers from other area high schools.
Williams on the “Big Bertha” challenge: “You start off by doing it twice. I tried each week to do it two more times than the week before. So, I went from two times to four to six and so on. Eventually, I got to 10.
“I’ve seen (major-college) dudes throw up after two trips up that hill.”
There’s nothing fun about a “Big Bertha” session, and yet Williams can’t wait to do it again.
