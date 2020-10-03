Bill Haisten: As the state’s top junior football athlete, BTW’s Gentry Williams begins his recovery process

During therapy, after Williams arrives at a point at which he no longer needs crutches, he’ll do flexibility exercises while graduating from walking steps to jogging steps and then to what he calls “light sprinting.”

In a few months, he’ll get the green light to cut it loose and determine whether there’s been a restoration of his pre-injury speed.

“I’m striving to be better,” Williams announced. “I’m looking at this as an opportunity to work on my body and correct some small things. I’m trying to come out of this better than when I went into it.

“I think this situation hit my mom harder than anyone. During the spring, when everything was shut down, she would take me different places for workouts. I was running the hill and getting sandpit workouts.”

“The hill” to which Williams refers is a steep, punishing hill nicknamed “Big Bertha” and located above the interchange of the L.L. Tisdale Parkway and Gilcrease Expressway.

Lots of athletes use that hill for conditioning, and during the spring it was used on a frequent basis by Williams and Booker T. Washington teammate Keuan Parker, along with Bixby’s Braylin Presley and playmakers from other area high schools.