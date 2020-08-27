Bill Haisten: As the season opens with a potential classic, a Union name change seems inevitable

“I’m going to try to be very objective with this,” Payne said. “Do I have my own thoughts (on the name)? Yes, I do. If it were up to me, I know what decision I would make, but this will be a committee process.

“This is not a rubber-stamped done deal. We will have a really thoughtful analysis of this. There are people are adamant that we should not change. There are other groups who consider (the Redskins name) to be racist, and that we have to change.

“One difference between now and 2003 was that the Union board in 2003 voted unanimously to keep (the name). Internally, they felt like they were respectful of the name and the Native American culture. I think it’s fair to say now that a lot has changed. We’ve gotten a lot of emails this time.”

In fact, Payne reports, there have been “many, many, many” emailed messages from alumni. He estimates that about 75% of those correspondents are supportive of a name change.

“That was not the situation in 2003,” Payne said. “There’s a lot of research now (suggesting that Native American team names and mascots) can be harmful to Native American students. We’ll be looking at all of this.”