Bill Haisten: As the season opens with a potential classic, a Union name change seems inevitable

What a game — Union at Bixby on Friday night. A perennial Class 6AI power visits the best of the Class 6AII light heavyweights.
It was my belief that Bixby in 2019 had the No. 1 high school football team in all of Oklahoma, regardless of classification, and now the 2020 season begins with a potential classic of an opener.
This will not be the final Union-Bixby football game, but it looks to be the final clash of the Spartans and Redskins.
Multiple Union sources indicate that a Union name-and-mascot change is inevitable. One longtime Union football figure describes it as a “100% certainty” that the Union Public Schools’ 75-year relationship with the Redskins name soon will end.
The presence of a huge teepee was a staple at nearly every Union game since 1994. Before kickoff, Union players would file through the teepee and sprint to their sideline.
Effective this season, there is no teepee. The Union district has done away with that imagery.
Also, Chris Payne mentions, there currently is no production of any new apparel or items that would have Redskins branding.
The spotlight of cultural change has been pointed at Union since mid-July, after the NFL’s Washington organization announced that it would drop its Redskins name after 87 years.
Union Superintendent Kirt Hartzler indicated that his district had revisited the name issue even before Washington made the decision to erase a name that for decades offended Native Americans and others.
“Many, both inside and outside our community, have had conflicting emotions over the years regarding Union’s mascot,” Hartzler stated last month, “and we strongly believe that now is the time to take up this issue once again.”
Payne is Union’s chief communications officer and the head of a 35-person committee that, starting with a Monday Zoom session, will discuss the possibility of purging the Redskins name and branding from the district’s athletic department.
Several committee members are Native American. Also involved in the process are leadership figures representing the Creek and Cherokee nations, along with Union students, teachers and alumni.
The committee has been asked to present a recommendation to Union’s Board of Education “no later than December,” Payne says, but a recommendation could be finalized sooner rather than later.
Payne says committee members will convene virtually “every two weeks, and if we come up with a recommendation earlier than December, then we will go to the board earlier.”
Board members will consider that recommendation before voting on the name-and-mascot issue.
“I’m going to try to be very objective with this,” Payne said. “Do I have my own thoughts (on the name)? Yes, I do. If it were up to me, I know what decision I would make, but this will be a committee process.
“This is not a rubber-stamped done deal. We will have a really thoughtful analysis of this. There are people are adamant that we should not change. There are other groups who consider (the Redskins name) to be racist, and that we have to change.
“One difference between now and 2003 was that the Union board in 2003 voted unanimously to keep (the name). Internally, they felt like they were respectful of the name and the Native American culture. I think it’s fair to say now that a lot has changed. We’ve gotten a lot of emails this time.”
In fact, Payne reports, there have been “many, many, many” emailed messages from alumni. He estimates that about 75% of those correspondents are supportive of a name change.
“That was not the situation in 2003,” Payne said. “There’s a lot of research now (suggesting that Native American team names and mascots) can be harmful to Native American students. We’ll be looking at all of this.”
When the Tulsa World’s Michael Overall reported on this situation in July, he quoted a fifth-grade girl who said, “It’s not only disrespectful to Native Americans. It’s disrespectful to the students at Union who have to be involved in this continuous conversation.”
Quoted also was a male protester who said, “We’re living in a teachable moment. If there was ever a time to make a change and teach children that racism is not OK, this is it. Bottom line — it’s all about education, and this is an educational institution.”
Overall’s article included this: Critics say the (redskins) term historically referred to the scalp of a slain American Indian sold for bounty.
Anything that “can be harmful” to anyone should be scrapped, and there are myriad indications that Union’s Redskins name is destined for oblivion.
Where it belongs.
Bill Haisten
918-581-8397
bill.haisten
@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @billhaisten