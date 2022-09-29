Bill Haisten: As the Central Braves strive for a special season, ‘we’re in a good space’

After the Central Braves captured the Grady Skillern All-City Preview scrimmage championship in late August, coach Kip Shaw and his wife Angela hosted a pool party for the players.

It’s the best-case scenario: Central has talented personnel. The coaches like the kids. The kids like the coaches.

When they all convened for swimming and snacks, there was the collective sense that 2022 might be enjoyable.

Through the first three weeks, everyone was happy. There were victories over McLain, Memorial and Okmulgee.

Last week, there was a setback — a 35-32 loss at Class 3A top-ranked Verdigris. From that experience, however, came enlightenment and inspiration.

The enlightenment: Hey, maybe we’re better than we realized.

The inspiration: If we’re good enough to rally from a 28-0 deficit and fall only three points short against a 3A contender, then let’s unite and do something memorable.

“It gave our kids such a bad taste in their mouths,” Kip Shaw said of the Verdigris outcome. “They felt like they had the No. 1 team on the ropes.

“Some kids who I’d never seen get emotional before — they were emotional after that game.”

Shaw reports that the Braves responded with a tremendous practice session on Tuesday and another good one on Wednesday, and now they’re ready for an opportunity on Friday.

As the football centerpiece of Central’s Homecoming weekend, the ninth-ranked Braves host fifth-ranked Cascia Hall. Playing for the first time at Central’s new stadium, the Commandos bring records of 3-1 overall and 1-0 in District 3A-4.

“As everyone knows, it can be tough for a Tulsa Public Schools team to hang on to a special player — and we definitely have some special players,” said Shaw, now in his sixth season as the Central head man.

In 2017, during Shaw’s first season as the head coach, Central had 31 players. This season, there are 41. That number works well, Shaw stated, because Central has 41 varsity uniforms.

“We’re not having to play as many (ninth-graders) as we did that first couple of years,” Shaw said. “I’ve got a couple of freshmen now who are playing because they’re too good not to be involved. We’re not playing them because we have to, but because they can help us win.”

Jamond Silas is a driving force in Central’s bid for a playoff berth. A 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior quarterback, he had quite a stat line at Verdigris: 20-of-26 passing, 367 yards, four touchdowns.

Among Silas’ targets are Mello Davis, Bill Shaw and C.J. Livingston, who have combined totals of 32 catches for 639 yards and eight TDs. Against Verdigris, Shaw and Livingston each had seven receptions.

At left offensive tackle is an interesting sophomore — 6-3, 270-pound Denzell Reed. A next-level prospect is Ayden Guess, a 6-4, 225-pound junior who doubles as a receiver and an edge rusher.

Mylan Owens is a classically valuable high school player. A 5-10, 200-pound senior, he’s a running back and linebacker. On passing downs, defensive coordinator Wylan Terrell deploys a speed-package collection of pass-rush personnel. On those plays, Owens lines up as a 200-pound nose tackle.

“Mylan is a muscled-up, hard-nosed kid and a perfect program guy,” Shaw said. “He’s the kind of player you can build a program around, and he’s not the only one around here.

“That’s why this program is in a better place now. That’s why more kids are playing football than we had a few years ago.”

Comparing the 2022 Central football operation to the 2021 Braves, Silas said, “It’s like a whole different team now. Guys have grown a lot. Even myself. Everybody has. I feel like everybody is on the same page and everybody wants to have a great year.”

Turnover margin always is a storytelling stat, and through four games the Braves are plus-7 on turnovers.

Shaw is a West Virginia native with an extensive college coaching background, having worked with staffs at Marshall, Southeast Missouri State and his alma mater West Virginia State. His mom and stepfather reside in Tulsa, and that was a factor when he and Angela moved to Oklahoma 10 years ago. Before Shaw became the Central head coach, he was a Braves assistant for four seasons.

“At the high school level, I feel like I’m able to do more good for kids,” said Shaw, who doubles as Central High School’s Dean of Student Behavior. “My players will tell you that I’m tough to play for, but they also know I love them to death.

“I don’t care if they play college football, but I care a great deal about them going to college and getting their education.”

At 3 p.m. each Thursday, Shaw has a guest speaker deliver a life-skills message to Central players.

“We’re working on building the total person,” Shaw explained. “We want these guys to be great young men.

“I’m not big on talking about ‘culture, culture, culture.’ I worry about my kids having enough to eat. We have a snack room with granola bars and healthy food items. We’ll have peanut butter-and-jelly sandwiches for the kids.”

Fueled by the support of coaches who care, the Braves are very effectively representing Tulsa Public Schools as they transition from their Verdigris challenge to their Cascia Hall challenge.

“Our team this year — it’s the best in the 10 years since I’ve been here,” Shaw said. “All the way around, including attitude, it’s the best. The kids are fighting for each other.

“We’ve still got to win some ballgames, of course, but we’re enjoying football. We’re in a good space here.”